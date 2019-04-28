service Rating

We took our 2012 Honda Crv if for the service. Nothing wrong with car just wanted a tune up and oil change. The service adviser ( Sam Aikens) called and said that we needed a new battery and should rotate the tires. I told him ok on the battery and if he wanted to rotate the tires it was ok but he did not have to we usually take care of that as LS. He said he would rotate them anyway. When my wife went in to pick up the car we found it with 4 new tires on it. He said the tires were to worn to rotate. When my wife said we did not order the new tires and wanted the old tires back he said they had already been thrown out and when looking over the receipt we found they double charged for the battery. After a lot of arguing we got back 1/2 of the battery charge but nothing on the tires, We will never go there again. I surest you don't either. Read more