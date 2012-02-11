Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Courtesy Subaru

Courtesy Subaru

Visit dealer’s website 
2522 Cohasset Rd, Chico, CA 95973
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Courtesy Subaru

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasure to deal with

by subman13 on 11/02/2012

After a frustrating shopping experience for a new Subaru at other dealers, by chance I saw the model I desired on the Internet at Courtesy Subaru. I negotiated a fair deal on the desired model and on the trade in by phone and picked up the car the same day. The sales staff was courteous and low pressure although the paperwork took longer than expected to complete. Great place to shop for a Subaru! Unlike other dealers I visited they did not attempt to gouge me on the new car or to low ball the trade in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes