After a frustrating shopping experience for a new Subaru at other dealers, by chance I saw the model I desired on the Internet at Courtesy Subaru. I negotiated a fair deal on the desired model and on the trade in by phone and picked up the car the same day. The sales staff was courteous and low pressure although the paperwork took longer than expected to complete. Great place to shop for a Subaru! Unlike other dealers I visited they did not attempt to gouge me on the new car or to low ball the trade in. Read more