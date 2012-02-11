Courtesy Subaru
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Courtesy Subaru
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Pleasure to deal with
by 11/02/2012on
After a frustrating shopping experience for a new Subaru at other dealers, by chance I saw the model I desired on the Internet at Courtesy Subaru. I negotiated a fair deal on the desired model and on the trade in by phone and picked up the car the same day. The sales staff was courteous and low pressure although the paperwork took longer than expected to complete. Great place to shop for a Subaru! Unlike other dealers I visited they did not attempt to gouge me on the new car or to low ball the trade in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership