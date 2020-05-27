Customer Reviews of Penske Chevrolet of Cerritos
2017 Chevrolet Volt LT
by 05/27/2020on
Overall good experience. I didn't anticipate buying the car on that day but the deal was great and ended up with a great warranty on top. I'd say the buying process was fluid and I was able to easily trade-in my old car which albeit wasn't in the best condition but I'd have like to have gotten more. Neither here nor there. Good people work here and I'm happy with my purchase but I will say that I would've liked a little less pressure. Classic salesperson approach it seemed and I supposed that's what get the deal.
They all be capping (lying)
by 08/08/2021on
Me and my wife were looking at the 2021 Chevy Traverse and the price on the car said clearly $41,000. By the time we started singing papers, one of the agents said that price is for college graduates and military….hmmm why did it not say that on the vehicle???? We found out the regular price was 52,000. They asked for only my credits score when me and my wife said we would like to run both ours. They totally ignored her and just ran mines. Custer service was not great at all. No wonder they have so many cars on their lot. Ain’t nobody but lol That’s sad!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Awesome Service
by 07/05/2021on
I was told a service appointment wait would be 2 hours. But they got me all taken care off before the 2 hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Magnificent Customer Service
by 04/01/2020on
I'm very satisfied with the professionalism this dealer have!!! Their customer service is amazing. I visited many dealers before and I decide for this one you can see the difference between the others; no interest at all very amateur lack of service. I know now where to get my next vehicle.
THE WORST DEALER SHIP EVER PENSKE CHEVY OF CERRITOS
by 02/11/2020on
Do not step in to this deal ship "penske chevy of cerritos, They will tell you whatever you want to hear, but will screw you big time on everything that they promise you ,be careful and read the lease/buying contract three times and you will find They rip me off with $2000 ,
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Horrible customer service
by 01/08/2020on
I purchased at car from here in August of 2017. I found out two years later, in Oct of 2019, when I tried to sell it, that it had been crashed a month before I bought it. That particular dealer did not want to buy it because of that. I called Penske's general mgr. He said to bring it in and told me that it was worth 10g if the miles was good and it looked good. My car is in good shape. I didn't go there initially because I was too inflamed not being told there was an accident in my car. I went online and got an estimate and included the accident so I could see if I could at least get 9,000 for it. A dealer in Buena Park offered me 8,000. I told her I owe 4,100 still and that I want at least 9,000. She told me to bring it in to see if they could raise it. They did not, but still 8,000 is better than what Penske offered when I went the same day on December 31, 2019. They wanted to give me $5500. At the time the car was still 2 years old. What a joke. I told them they sold me a car that was crashed. The sales person did not care. His facial expressions said it all. He just said to wait for Reed. I did for two hours. The man never showed. I left my number. The man never called. I called again the next day, he never called me back. I emailed him a few days ago, he never emailed back. Horrible customer service and they don't support their customers. I'm sorry I referred them to my dad to purchase. I will never do that again.
Penske Chevrolet Ripped Me Off
by 09/17/2019on
On 9/10 I went to Penske Chevrolet of Cerritos and bought a certified pre-owned 2015 Camaro RS at what I considered a great price. I never test drove it on the freeway and as I was driving back to WLA I realized the engine noise is way to loud at freeway speed. My wife confirmed it the next morning when I started it up and it rattled the whole house. I realized I made a mistake and went back to the dealer the next afternoon. Apparently with certified pre-owned cars you can trade within 3 days or 150 miles for another certified car or a new one you cannot get a refund. I cannot afford to spend 35k plus for new and this dealer has maybe 6 pre-cars so I made the only choice that made sense and had to pay 5k more for a 2016 Chevy Colorado truck. I couldn't make a good deal because I had no leverage. Compared to Chevy Colorado certified trucks from other dealers on the internet which were priced lower and had more amenities I was over charged. My only choice was a WT model which stands for work truck. It came with scratches inside the bed which was very dirty upon delivery. The carpet in the back seat was worn away to the base in one spot. I was was only given one key and remote instead of two which is the norm. This truck only has 18k miles and the rest of it was clean. How could this truck be considered Certified? One thing I will say my sales woman Leah Sneed was wonderful and did the best she could under the [non-permissible content removed] circumstances. 25k for a work truck. I was ripped off. Penske Chevrolet you owe me at least $1500 to make it right
Great Professionalism and courtesy.
by 09/16/2019on
After trying to purchase my 2019 Blazer at numerous car dealerships, I felt the most comfortable at Cerritos Penske. Jose Torres was very helpful and helped me get a great deal. I ended up with a higher trim but worth the money!
My experience at penske
by 03/11/2019on
Very disappointed. Two free oil changes are offered however they put a expiration on them. I dont get down to the dealership very often, so when i make a special trip for a free oil change, they tell me the offer is expired. Ridiculous! They could've told me that on the phone when i made the appointment! Or, at least honored one! Nice that they don't tell you anything about it expiring until your standing at the counter. And the service manager was rude and completely unhelpful when i mentioned my complaint to her. Not to mention that it took them an hour and a half to change my oil. Even tho i was the first person there at 7 in the morning. Not impressed with any of my experiences there. Even when i was there to get my lease they treated me great until i signed on the dotted line. Then all the things they promised seemed to be a big hassle. Won't go back to penske ever again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service
by 01/14/2019on
Outstanding always
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great purchase.
by 11/08/2018on
Nabor helped us with new chevy volt (2018.) While it took awhile, he tried to accommodate as much as he could. Highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Please do your research
by 01/10/2018on
Don't purchase from here unless you want your credit score messed with.They run your credit with each different lender separately which means several (up to12) hard inquiries will hit your credit report! No thank you Cerritos Chevy, you need to change your process and only pull your customer's credit once and provide those details to each of the lenders. Bye boy, bye!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Happy 2017 Spark Owner ;)
by 12/17/2017on
Had scheduled maintenance done on my 2017 Spark, John and the guys got me out of there in an hour or less. I was very impressed with the quality of service, and would absolutely recommend Penske to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Greatful Customer
by 12/05/2017on
This is my second vehicle I purchased from Penske Chevrolet of Cerritos from Nabor Gomez. He's a great sales men. He understood all my needs and wants and I came out with a better deal. I went in for a used car and came out with a brand new one! Couldn't be happier!!
Ask for James
by 11/28/2017on
James was very thorough and supportive. He insured me along the way that he was available if I had any questions. He was patient and never pushy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
one happy customer
by 04/10/2017on
Omg the service that we received was incredible from the moment Mr. Raul Ortega contacted us we knew we could trust him we told him that we were tired of the game playing that the dealers were doing running back and forth to there bosses trying to make and close a deal it was a mess really you spend hours at a dealership in hopes that you can work something out but they just kept coming back with adding more to the sale them what you started with,, the guy at Win Chevrolet said if we say we are family we can get a discount, Lalo at Santa Paula Chevrolet said i wasn't an important customer, Really WTF, then we have Mr. Raul Ortega and like i said i told him what we were looking for between what price range color year ect, he tells me give him 20 mins, so im thinking here we go again ok let me make more calls in the mean time then BAMM! to my surprise Mr. Ortega calls in 10 mins so i have my guard up and said ok lets hear this BS your going to tell me so he shoots me a price and i say ok now how much with tax license and doc fees no Mr Aguilar thats out the door price no hidden fees nothing your price your keys and you drive away a happy customer if you want it mind you i gave Mr. Ortega a range of $5000 up or down so lets say $45,000 to $50,000 he could have said a price of $49,000 but no he was very fair and kept it in the middle not at the low end say $46,000 but in the middle so what im saying he could have picked any number but he was very fair and the number was really good so i could not pass up the deal long story longer he had all the paperwork ready so when we got there it was so easy the staff was sooooo polite as well not just Mr. Ortega everyone was Paul the finance manager was perfect in explaining everything to us made us feel at ease and at home it was the BEST buying experience for a car ever i cant wait till i buy my New Truck it will be through your dealership as long as i have the same experience and respect that your dealership showed my wife and i thank you Mr. Ortega, Paul, and Penske Chevrolet for a awesome experience Mr. & Mrs. Ralph & Anna Aguilar
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Never Go To Penske Cerritos
by 02/22/2017on
I was quoted $3000.00 for work that Pep Boys did for $1300.00 My car stalled upon leaving the dealership: I had to get it towed: We called and spoke to FAITH FUJITA who then said I cant give you free work (which we werent asking for): Ive purchase 3 different cars from Penske, and I know I will never go back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Extremely Disappointing Service
by 12/06/2016on
I called at 9am to let Art know we needed to move our appointment from 11am to 12pm. Art ended the conversation by stating the vehicle would be pulled up front before we arrived so it was ready. We arrived at 12:15pm (after a 2+ hour drive with an infant). The car was not pulled up and the search for the car began. Two or three employees were "trying to locate the vehicle". I over heard Art (in a slightly belittling tone) ask the search committee if he needed to go find it himself, because he would find it quickly if he needed to. Looking back now, I wish he would have helped. One hour later the vehicle was finally pulled up. The car battery was dead and it looked like the car had been sitting in a far off corner for months. The car was covered in dirt, cobwebs, hard water stains, etc. Fortunately we had test driven the car at another dealership and we knew what we wanted so we could look past the dirt. But we were embarrassed for the dealership, although it didn't seem to matter to them. The one good thing, the negotiation and paperwork with Steven went reasonably fast once we said we had to leave. We had a commitment in the afternoon at 2:30, which is why we arrived at 12:15. Since we waited for an hour, Steven helped rush us through the paperwork. We were 30 minutes late to our previously scheduled commitment. As we signed the $10k check and walked away from our $65k purchase, we were assured the vehicle would receive a "full detail" and be delivered the following day. Christian - the "sales guy" - was really nice. Didn't interact with him much, but he answered our questions and seemed the most attentive. He was great going over the features of the car upon delivery. At 1pm the following day we decided to contact the dealership about the delivery time because no one had called us with an update. We were told the vehicle was ready, was leaving the lot shortly, and would arrive in one hour. Two and half hours later the vehicle arrived. Apparently when this dealership performs a "full-detail", it means a wipe down with a dust cloth. There was dirt all over the car, the paint they use to write numbers on the windshield was still on the glass, the tires still had chalk/paint markings on them, and there were numerous spots inside the vehicle that were left dirty. It's quite shocking actually. I suppose our standards have been set too high having dealt with Lexus and Infiniti dealerships in the past, but we really only seemed to matter from the time we agreed to a price to the time we walk off the lot. We live 2+ hours from the dealership, so we'll obviously never go back, but even if we lived across the street, I'd have a hard time revisiting this dealership. Steven did offer to detail the car if we brought it back, which is an easy offer when he know's we live 2+ hours away. The better offer would have been to contact a partnering dealership near our home town and arrange to have the car detailed at Penske's expense. Overall, we had a pretty rough and underwhelming experience with Penske. Doesn't feel good to leave disappointed after you just spent $65k. At least we love the car. *****UPDATE #1*****11/29/16: Penske has contacted me in an effort to improve my experience, and I appreciate their effort. I respect the effort they made to provide detailing services and letters acknowledging their missteps. They recovered well. *****UPDATE #2*****12/05/16: We were fooled. We were contacted by Sabrina at Penske, and she offered to reimburse the cost of detailing up to $200 (we live 2 hours from dealer, so they said have it done locally and they will reimburse). We had the car detailed and sent the invoice. We received a call on 12/05/16 from Harout who shared that they were no longer going to reimburse us for the detailing because of the review we gave them. It's fairly evident the poor services trickles down from the top, which is unfortunate for the good guys like our salesmen Christian, who was great, but he is being lead by poor managers. Multiple times, and multiple employees at Penske, we were asked to give a review of our experience, so we did. And our experience was not good. Penske attempted to recover, but they failed again to provide a great experience because they were unhappy with our review. They must cover up a lot of bad experiences and reviews by attempting to intimidate you in to giving a good review. And clearly they have a cooperate office monitoring their reviews, so I look forward to continuing to share how poorly managed our experience was.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best way to purchase via email
by 06/02/2016on
The dealership was easy to work with and we felt we were paid attention to. Working with Bussey before coming in and while we were there made the purchase simple. Never been in and out of a dealership so quickly for purchasing a car. All sales should be like this, having pricing and availability up front not to waste anyone's time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awful service
by 05/27/2016on
Service rep did not know how to process ge fleet vehicle for service. This dealership has been a challenge for 2 years.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
The BEST Dealer to Buy Your New Car!
by 05/07/2016on
I Had First Gone to Check out The 2016 Chevy Silverado & as Soon as I got there REY TORRES came Out Introduced himself and Made a Great Conversation with Me & My Family. I liked the Fact that He Knew A Lil Spanish & it made me more Secure about him Being My salesman. Although that Day I Didn't Really Liked that The Dealer didn't have the Silverado I was Looking for I Thanked Him, and Since I had Always had a Dream with owning a Camara I Decided to Give shoot him an Email & We Made an Appointment and he was There On time & Always with His Positive attitude. He Showed me Some Models & he Showed me the 2016 Chevy Camaro 2SS which is the Model I fell in Love With. We Talked Numbers and Yes there He was Trying his Best for Me to take this Car Home. I really Appreciate ALL his Help & ALL THE Hard Work He Commits himself to Doing to helping out a Customer he's nothing like Many other salesman I've spoken too. He is the Salesman I will recommend to Any of My Friends & Relatives because he Indeed Is 1 of the BEST at Penske Chevrolet of Cerritos. There's More To Say about this GREAT man and I would Love to Write More But I'm Currently busy. For Any One who gets To Read this Survey I RECOMMEND You if Your Looking to Buy a New Car REY TORRES is the Man to go to. THANKS REY! & Thank You PENSKE CHEVROLET of CERRITOS
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
