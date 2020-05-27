1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I called at 9am to let Art know we needed to move our appointment from 11am to 12pm. Art ended the conversation by stating the vehicle would be pulled up front before we arrived so it was ready. We arrived at 12:15pm (after a 2+ hour drive with an infant). The car was not pulled up and the search for the car began. Two or three employees were "trying to locate the vehicle". I over heard Art (in a slightly belittling tone) ask the search committee if he needed to go find it himself, because he would find it quickly if he needed to. Looking back now, I wish he would have helped. One hour later the vehicle was finally pulled up. The car battery was dead and it looked like the car had been sitting in a far off corner for months. The car was covered in dirt, cobwebs, hard water stains, etc. Fortunately we had test driven the car at another dealership and we knew what we wanted so we could look past the dirt. But we were embarrassed for the dealership, although it didn't seem to matter to them. The one good thing, the negotiation and paperwork with Steven went reasonably fast once we said we had to leave. We had a commitment in the afternoon at 2:30, which is why we arrived at 12:15. Since we waited for an hour, Steven helped rush us through the paperwork. We were 30 minutes late to our previously scheduled commitment. As we signed the $10k check and walked away from our $65k purchase, we were assured the vehicle would receive a "full detail" and be delivered the following day. Christian - the "sales guy" - was really nice. Didn't interact with him much, but he answered our questions and seemed the most attentive. He was great going over the features of the car upon delivery. At 1pm the following day we decided to contact the dealership about the delivery time because no one had called us with an update. We were told the vehicle was ready, was leaving the lot shortly, and would arrive in one hour. Two and half hours later the vehicle arrived. Apparently when this dealership performs a "full-detail", it means a wipe down with a dust cloth. There was dirt all over the car, the paint they use to write numbers on the windshield was still on the glass, the tires still had chalk/paint markings on them, and there were numerous spots inside the vehicle that were left dirty. It's quite shocking actually. I suppose our standards have been set too high having dealt with Lexus and Infiniti dealerships in the past, but we really only seemed to matter from the time we agreed to a price to the time we walk off the lot. We live 2+ hours from the dealership, so we'll obviously never go back, but even if we lived across the street, I'd have a hard time revisiting this dealership. Steven did offer to detail the car if we brought it back, which is an easy offer when he know's we live 2+ hours away. The better offer would have been to contact a partnering dealership near our home town and arrange to have the car detailed at Penske's expense. Overall, we had a pretty rough and underwhelming experience with Penske. Doesn't feel good to leave disappointed after you just spent $65k. At least we love the car. *****UPDATE #1*****11/29/16: Penske has contacted me in an effort to improve my experience, and I appreciate their effort. I respect the effort they made to provide detailing services and letters acknowledging their missteps. They recovered well. *****UPDATE #2*****12/05/16: We were fooled. We were contacted by Sabrina at Penske, and she offered to reimburse the cost of detailing up to $200 (we live 2 hours from dealer, so they said have it done locally and they will reimburse). We had the car detailed and sent the invoice. We received a call on 12/05/16 from Harout who shared that they were no longer going to reimburse us for the detailing because of the review we gave them. It's fairly evident the poor services trickles down from the top, which is unfortunate for the good guys like our salesmen Christian, who was great, but he is being lead by poor managers. Multiple times, and multiple employees at Penske, we were asked to give a review of our experience, so we did. And our experience was not good. Penske attempted to recover, but they failed again to provide a great experience because they were unhappy with our review. They must cover up a lot of bad experiences and reviews by attempting to intimidate you in to giving a good review. And clearly they have a cooperate office monitoring their reviews, so I look forward to continuing to share how poorly managed our experience was. Read more