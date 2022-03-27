Customer Reviews of Lexus of Cerritos
Greg
by 03/27/2022on
Great overall experience. Diego was very helpful with the purchase of our Tundra.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of ES350 Sedan
by 04/28/2022on
Did buy a car with lot of negotiation. It was time consuming process. Salesman and underwriter were in no hurry to complete the transaction. Expect better performance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Honesty is key
by 04/13/2022on
I have always been very satisfied with the service here at Cerritos. I did encounter an issue when I asked for a Costco discount and the sales rep said that they didn't offer any negotiations or Costco discounts on my new Lexus. I wish all salesmen knew that this was not accurate. I took off one star because of this but the customer service otherwise was top notch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Lexus RX Oil Change
by 04/13/2022on
Longer wait, used to give loner but stop doing that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Cindy's the Best!
by 03/31/2022on
Service was great. Communication was constant and informative. For a very busy day at the Service Department, things went smoothly and completed before the estimated time. I particularly appreciated the professionalism displayed by my Service Advisor, Cindy. She was very helpful with recommendations for my current visit and near future service needs. FYI - check for service specials and have a great lunch with the money saved!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil service
by 01/31/2022on
I brought my car in late bc the engine light came on, I needed to get it diagnosed but the service agent was understanding he diagnosed and gave a code. I was able to confirm the code at another dealership and I got the parts and labor done outside the dealership at a wonderful rate. I left my car overnight as well and was given a complimentary rental. My service agent was friendly and kind. One of the best I’ve dealt with at Lexus of Cerritos. Thank you Pete
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service!
by 01/08/2022on
We purchased my husband's Lexus IS250c here at Lexus of Cerritos in 2012 and continue to bring the car in for service every year. The service was great and Alex Cruz, the service technician was very friendly and knowledgeable. This was my first time working with Alex and his thorough explanation of what was needed made me feel very comfortable. I love that Alex gave me an estimate time for the service and kept me up to date. This allowed me to do some work while sitting in the comfortable chairs in the waiting area, have a coffee and do a quick errand before my car was ready. The waiting area was not crowded and everyone practiced social distancing and wore masks. Our service contract has expired but the customer service and competent mechanics keep us coming back year after year.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
customer satisfaction
by 01/07/2022on
Great car and greatest service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Marlon was wonderful
by 01/02/2022on
Marlon went above and beyond. He was very friendly and professional. No pushy sales. I did my homework and was very aware of pricing and passed up a lot of cars because of hidden costs from other dealers. Not the case here and I bought the car from Marlon on the spot. Honesty is always the best policy! This is a top notch salesperson and dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you Steven Huh and Serena Oh - Top Notch
by 10/26/2021on
I had previously been looking for a 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. Due the shortage of vehicles at the moment, it has been impossible to find. On 10/1/21, after a birthday breakfast, my husband took me to the dealer at Lexus Cerritos; to "look around". When we arrived, I of course fell in love with every SUV - there was a good handful of new 2022 vehicles. Steven Huh approached us and asked us if we needed assistance - not a typical salesman at all. He was very genuine, honest, straightforward and friendly. My husband told him that we are looking for a SUV Hybrid. Steven was very accommodating, however not pushy at all. He was upfront and informed us of everything we needed to know from the beginning. He asked us if we would like to keep looking around, or if we would like him to show us what is available in his office (the vehicle were were interested in were parked across the street). We agreed to go into his office, and were greeted with Serena Oh. Both Serena and Steven assisted us from that point on. Steven showed us higher priced vehicles vs lower priced, as provided all information necessary. He was very informative. Given the circumstances currently with buying vehicles, I was surprised with what they had to offer + they had exactly what I was looking for in stock (color and hybrid). We agreed to take a look at the car and I instantly fell in love. There was no way I was going to go back to the Highlander at that point. Steven and Serena's demeanor, professionalism, courtesty, honesty, etc. is what also sparked interest. They were so upfront and didn't sugar coat anything at all. We agreed to go home and discuss the option of purchasing the vehicle, then possibly returning later that evening; which we did. The process was so simple. I was amazed with the price of the vehicle, my trade in offer and just the overall experience. I cannot recommend Steven and Serena enough. They are truly a power team - the best team. I highly recommend both of them, and I have not one negative thing to comment on. The entire Lexus Cerritos team was such a pleasure to deal with, however I can ensure that the best experience will be with Steven and Serena.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
First service
by 06/30/2021on
The best experience and I was happy to see cars lining up to get their car service. It’s a sign of customer coming back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car Buying Experience
by 06/26/2021on
Great buying experience. Christopher Hung and Marlon Manalo were excellent to work with. Both were very professional, friendly, low pressure, fair and very patient with my wife and I. As such my wife and I bought 2 vehicles an RX350 and RC350 and are very happy with the vehicle. Have already recommended the dealership to my colleagues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 06/09/2021on
My Service worker Sonia is the best and I will highly recommend her. It’s service with a smile and everything is clear and understood.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful service
by 05/31/2021on
Very happy with the service provided. Came in to get my flat tire fixed and had no appointment. When I was checking in I was told that I may have to leave my car the whole day and may not be guaranteed a loaner car because they may have already been taken. I am a night nurse and I just got off a 12 hr shift and was working that night, I needed a miracle. Daniel Kim was my service advisor and he was amazing. I was already tired and barely thinking straight and he arranged everything for me and was able to get me a loaner car and told me to take my time and get my rests before returning the loaner car when my car was ready. I was so thankful for the help he gave me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 05/29/2021on
My experience at Lexus of Cerritos was horrible I went in for an oil change I dropped my car off 30mins before my appointment they called me 4-5 hours later when I went to go get my car the service department was closed they didn’t give me a courtesy call or leave my key with a note with a manger in sales. It was nothing sales could do, I sole with the manager the next morning after leaving my car there overnight I went that evening thinking because I spoke the manager everything was going to be fine when I got there o pick up m car I had to wait a hour or over a hour for them to locate my key before locating it they were trying to turn me away with no loaner car after leaving my car there over night. This service was horrible also a inconvenience to my work schedule I was furious. I would think because it’s Lexus they would of had better customer service
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Honest, Professional, Capable Sales People
by 05/15/2021on
We have purchased 2 brand new Lexus RXs from Lexus of Cerritos, first in 2005 and now in May, 2021. Each time they treated us with respect and were upfront about everything. Always received the best price (Costco price) and no pressure whatsoever. In fact, they worked extra hard to find the exact car we wanted. It was enroute to another dealership so they traded one of there's for the one we wanted. Sonny and Elmeera are to be commended for doing so much to make our second purchase from Cerritos Lexus just as easy as the first one. We highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
ES350 - first maintenance
by 05/11/2021on
If was not as smooth as I had expected. I waited to get my car service and I was sent to Toyota service. I went to Toyota service and they sent me back to Lexus service. Somehow my appointment was messed up. Once I was able to bring my car in, everything was fine.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I bought a Lexus IS350 F-Sport.
by 04/28/2021on
I was looking for one IS350 in sacramento but no one had it so reached out to Tiananmen George at lexus of Cerritos, who was very helpful and professional. He emailed me the price quote and photos of the vehicle. We flew out there and got the car in less than what I was quoted for and drove out of there within few hours. Service was really excellent. Thanks 😊 🙏
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best experience
by 04/27/2021on
Awesome service from linda! She got us a good deal and was able to give us an honest opinion about what’s agood deal and what’s not. Thanks you linda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 04/10/2021on
I really didn't want to write anything about this whole situation but after the last issue I just can't let it go. This being my first experience with Lexus I expect more. The sales and finance departments on the date of purchase went well but after putting down Over $20,000 on my car at LEXUS I expected more. No offer of a keychain or special license plate frame as a appreciation my purchase. Your name, to me,commands excellence service, top of line cars and a unmatched experience. I felt that because of who I am, I didn't get the service that I should have which is very disappointing. I purchased my car in December called the sales man and finance manager several times afterwards never got any follow-up regarding my tint and coating. You offered these extras I think you should have followed up and made sure I received them. Me being the non confrontational person and working in health care I understand the current situation that things get busy but no follow up at all. It took me finally coming into the dealership in MARCH to get what needed, this is unacceptable. Once I arrived to drop off my vehicle I received a filthy, cigarette smoke disgusting smelling loaner. And when I mentioned it I got a shrug and a sorry. For this I would not recommend Lexus to anyone. If you read and consider my issue I Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Five Stars
by 04/08/2021on
I haven’t dealt with a dealership service department in over 12 years or so. I am very impressed with this dealership and the customer service from the sales and service departments
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
