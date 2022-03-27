5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had previously been looking for a 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. Due the shortage of vehicles at the moment, it has been impossible to find. On 10/1/21, after a birthday breakfast, my husband took me to the dealer at Lexus Cerritos; to "look around". When we arrived, I of course fell in love with every SUV - there was a good handful of new 2022 vehicles. Steven Huh approached us and asked us if we needed assistance - not a typical salesman at all. He was very genuine, honest, straightforward and friendly. My husband told him that we are looking for a SUV Hybrid. Steven was very accommodating, however not pushy at all. He was upfront and informed us of everything we needed to know from the beginning. He asked us if we would like to keep looking around, or if we would like him to show us what is available in his office (the vehicle were were interested in were parked across the street). We agreed to go into his office, and were greeted with Serena Oh. Both Serena and Steven assisted us from that point on. Steven showed us higher priced vehicles vs lower priced, as provided all information necessary. He was very informative. Given the circumstances currently with buying vehicles, I was surprised with what they had to offer + they had exactly what I was looking for in stock (color and hybrid). We agreed to take a look at the car and I instantly fell in love. There was no way I was going to go back to the Highlander at that point. Steven and Serena's demeanor, professionalism, courtesty, honesty, etc. is what also sparked interest. They were so upfront and didn't sugar coat anything at all. We agreed to go home and discuss the option of purchasing the vehicle, then possibly returning later that evening; which we did. The process was so simple. I was amazed with the price of the vehicle, my trade in offer and just the overall experience. I cannot recommend Steven and Serena enough. They are truly a power team - the best team. I highly recommend both of them, and I have not one negative thing to comment on. The entire Lexus Cerritos team was such a pleasure to deal with, however I can ensure that the best experience will be with Steven and Serena. Read more