Customer Reviews of Cerritos Nissan
Buyer beware of fake quotes trying to get you in
by 02/19/2018on
Read the title. Says it all. They lie. Period. Dont go there. They will tell you something and not follow through then call you a liar. Lol. Really?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Plain lies and waste of time
by 06/24/2015on
I was quoted a price by the sales person but when I showed up she was reprimanded and overruled by the desk manager who then raised the price without giving any consideration to the price already given to me. I spoke with another manager over the phone who got upset about their lack of professionalism and hang up on me This is an awful and discourteous way to treat customers. very poor salesmanship.
Excellent Experience
by 08/27/2014on
I did extensive research before deciding what car - about 20 hours of online reading, comparing, analyzing. Got a consumer report on the Sentra. Went in ready to negotiate and we closed the deal in 10 minutes. [the paperwork however took the longest. thanks CA lawyers for choking us w/ forms]. It was easy, pleasant, courteous, even fun! Everyone I met was friendly and we chatted like buddies. I'm a Picky consumer and I was amazed what a fab experience and how smoothly it went. I highly recommend Obi - he's the nicest young man I've met anywhere. No pressure, listened calmly, moved smoothly with what I wanted and what fit my needs. It was never about making a sale but about my satisfaction. Boy do they have the right approach! A manager, Clint, was superb on trade-in and Pat, the owner, was genuinely kind and attentive. We even exchanged gifts after the deal was closed, we were so pleased ;) Car issues can be like the dentist - expensive, painful, necessary but you prefer to avoid 'em. Well, I'd repeat my experience with these guys - they are a team and I attribute it to strong leadership selecting & cultivating excellent employees. I'm transparent & honest. if I'm treated poorly you'll hear about it. If I'm treated well, I share that too. I give 5 stars for a superb experience and a harmonious team of competent and plain nice people. Bravo Cerritos Nissan.
Dont Buy from them!!!!!!!!
by 07/29/2013on
They first said they had what I wanted ArmandaPlatinum on 1 of their 4 lots and it would take a few min's to get, after a hour they said I would have to paid for it before they could get it from another dealer. Then found out the pushie guy didnt even have the colors right that he said he was getting!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Sang Lee at Cerritos Nissan is the best
by 09/13/2010on
If you want to purchase a car go to see Sang. He is courteous and a straight shooter. He and the Sr. Finance Manager were the best part of my experience. The Sales Manager and Assoc Sales Manager not so much... beware that they will try and rip you off. I would definitely buy another car from Sang - he made my experience a great one.
disappointed
by 04/18/2008on
I purchased a 2008 Nissan Frontier in Jan of 08. Shortly after taking it home I noticed that the truck had a small scratch on the interior passenger window. The scratch was pre existing to my purchase as I had no one sit in the seat next to me nor did I carry anything other than myself to cause that scratch. I tried to relay this several times to Cerritos Nissan and they did not help me what so ever. After several weeks I finally got someone to acknowledge me and the day I was suppose to meet them at the dealership which I showed up as planned and on time and I did not even get to meet with the person. The promises were great before you buy, but as soon as you drive off the lot they are short lived. Would not purchase again not recommend anyone.
Buyers Beware!
by 02/24/2008on
This could quite possibly be the WORST Nissan dealership! They are a high pressure and very deceitful group of salesmen w/ Managers who only condone their actions. I have always been a Nissan guy, but the fact that Nissan supports this type of dealership made me seriously reconsider my loyalty. I purchased a car there 3 years ago and it was the most painful purchase of my life. We were there WAY too long, suffered WAY too mush harrasment, were jerked around WAY too much, but ultimately left w/ the car we wanted at a price we could live w/. Every contact we had there BEGGED us to give them a positive rating on the Nissan report card (Nissan sends every buyer a report card for input on the dealership) and even went as far as saying that if we didn't give them a positive rating that they would be fired. Even though I felt bad giving them the rating they deserved (poor), I felt it was the only way for Nissan to regulate poor dealers like this. I purchased another Nissan the next year but stayed VERY far away from Cerritos Nissan. Now the only time I go back to Cerritos Nissan is for service...which is another story (and not a happy one).