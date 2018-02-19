1.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This could quite possibly be the WORST Nissan dealership! They are a high pressure and very deceitful group of salesmen w/ Managers who only condone their actions. I have always been a Nissan guy, but the fact that Nissan supports this type of dealership made me seriously reconsider my loyalty. I purchased a car there 3 years ago and it was the most painful purchase of my life. We were there WAY too long, suffered WAY too mush harrasment, were jerked around WAY too much, but ultimately left w/ the car we wanted at a price we could live w/. Every contact we had there BEGGED us to give them a positive rating on the Nissan report card (Nissan sends every buyer a report card for input on the dealership) and even went as far as saying that if we didn't give them a positive rating that they would be fired. Even though I felt bad giving them the rating they deserved (poor), I felt it was the only way for Nissan to regulate poor dealers like this. I purchased another Nissan the next year but stayed VERY far away from Cerritos Nissan. Now the only time I go back to Cerritos Nissan is for service...which is another story (and not a happy one). Read more