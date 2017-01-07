1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

To start off I would like to say that if I could give this place ZERO stars I could. Two and a half weeks ago I purchased a used 2010 Mazda 3 Hatchback from this dealer. Just last week I took the car in because I noticed that the car was not performing well. The car would stay stuck in first gear any time you gave the car gas. After the dealer held the car over a day and a half making me lose a day and a half from work they deemed that the car did in fact need a new transmission as per the Mazda technicians that they sent the car to (Mazda dealer is right next door on lot). This dealer is not taking responsibility for the poorly inspected car that they sold me and expect me to pay $1800 for the repair after only having the car for 2 weeks! On multiple occasions they pointed the fingers at the Mazda dealer because according to them the Mazda dealer did the pre-sale inspection for them. I personally don't care who inspected the car. The point is that the car is failing me and Acura of Cerritos is failing to take responsibility of their products. Looks like a bunch of failing going on at this car dealership. Now I would like to talk about the quality customer service Acura of Cerritos provides. NOT!!!!! Of course the sales staff was great when purchasing the car however, once they found out the car had a defect they sent me through the common runaround. First I dealt with the Service Department Manager (Mark). He actually wasn't bad. All he did was inform me that charging me $1800 is the absolute best they could do for me even though I had just bought the car and it was already defective. Next up was the Used Car Sales Manager(Mr. Silverlake or Silverback...something like that) Now this guy was a class act if I've ever dealt with one. While explaining to him how it was that I found the problem he insisted in mentioning the fact that maybe I should have bought a Ferrari or Lamborghini. To start off I would like to say that in reality the car was actually a safety concern at the moment when I first realized that there was something wrong. While merging onto a freeway the individual in the lane next to me failed to yield therefore since I was slightly ahead of him I pressed the gas and to my surprise the car went nowhere. Luckily I got ahead of him just enough for him to realize that I was there and he stopped. This manager Mr. Silverback was by far the rudest and most unprofessional person I have ever dealt with. He has complete disregard for his customers concerns, their feelings and their safety. Lastly, I stepped into the big guys office. The General Manager Mr. Rick Walker. It is clear to me why his staff has a lack of professionalism, why they have no manners when talking to customers and lastly why his staff insists in nothing but sarcasm. As I went on to explain to him the concern with the car he also various times insisted that "if I drove my car like a maniac, my transmission would probably also make funny noises." Number One: not once did I drive that car out of the normal. The incident that happened that day could have been catastrophic if that man would have hit me considering the only thing on my other side of the car is a 30 foot drop onto the freeway. Number Two: it doesn't matter what kind of car you drive whether its a old beat up clunker or a Ferrari or Lamborghini, if you step on that gas pedal you should be expecting for the car to perform to its full capacity and be capable of shifting thru its gears with no restraint, SPECIALLY if it concerns your health and safety. I would also like to mention that when dealing with this man he kept mentioning how "they were doing the absolute best that they could to address the problem." Well sir if you were really doing your best you wouldn't be receiving this very negative review/complaint. If you were truly doing your best you would take responsibility of the poorly inspected products you sell and you would fix my car! For anyone considering buying a used car from this dealer I would be extremely cautious. I personally would not refer even my worst enemy to Acura of Cerritos. I hope this helps with anyone thinking of buying from this place and turns away from here. As for me I am currently driving the car as is and looking for a service center that will fix my car for a decent price. Even if the cost came out to more than the $1800 Acura was charging me I would rather take my business elsewhere. Read more