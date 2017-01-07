Cerritos Acura
Customer Reviews of Cerritos Acura
Great experience once again.
by 07/01/2017on
My family and I have bought a few cars here because we trust the quality of what they deliver and give us exceptional treatment and service. They also don't keep us at the dealership all day. They are under construction at the moment so you would have to excuse the inconvenience but I'm sure they are looking forward to a new beautiful dealership. I know I can't wait to go see it when it's all finished. The sales crew was very professional and courteous. If you are looking to buy a new Acura or a quality used anything I assure you that you will leave very satisfied. Ask for Lance, Christian, Mike, Dan, or Kemick. They are a five star championship caliber squad.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
***Must read...specially if buying a used car***
by 08/16/2016on
To start off I would like to say that if I could give this place ZERO stars I could. Two and a half weeks ago I purchased a used 2010 Mazda 3 Hatchback from this dealer. Just last week I took the car in because I noticed that the car was not performing well. The car would stay stuck in first gear any time you gave the car gas. After the dealer held the car over a day and a half making me lose a day and a half from work they deemed that the car did in fact need a new transmission as per the Mazda technicians that they sent the car to (Mazda dealer is right next door on lot). This dealer is not taking responsibility for the poorly inspected car that they sold me and expect me to pay $1800 for the repair after only having the car for 2 weeks! On multiple occasions they pointed the fingers at the Mazda dealer because according to them the Mazda dealer did the pre-sale inspection for them. I personally don't care who inspected the car. The point is that the car is failing me and Acura of Cerritos is failing to take responsibility of their products. Looks like a bunch of failing going on at this car dealership. Now I would like to talk about the quality customer service Acura of Cerritos provides. NOT!!!!! Of course the sales staff was great when purchasing the car however, once they found out the car had a defect they sent me through the common runaround. First I dealt with the Service Department Manager (Mark). He actually wasn't bad. All he did was inform me that charging me $1800 is the absolute best they could do for me even though I had just bought the car and it was already defective. Next up was the Used Car Sales Manager(Mr. Silverlake or Silverback...something like that) Now this guy was a class act if I've ever dealt with one. While explaining to him how it was that I found the problem he insisted in mentioning the fact that maybe I should have bought a Ferrari or Lamborghini. To start off I would like to say that in reality the car was actually a safety concern at the moment when I first realized that there was something wrong. While merging onto a freeway the individual in the lane next to me failed to yield therefore since I was slightly ahead of him I pressed the gas and to my surprise the car went nowhere. Luckily I got ahead of him just enough for him to realize that I was there and he stopped. This manager Mr. Silverback was by far the rudest and most unprofessional person I have ever dealt with. He has complete disregard for his customers concerns, their feelings and their safety. Lastly, I stepped into the big guys office. The General Manager Mr. Rick Walker. It is clear to me why his staff has a lack of professionalism, why they have no manners when talking to customers and lastly why his staff insists in nothing but sarcasm. As I went on to explain to him the concern with the car he also various times insisted that "if I drove my car like a maniac, my transmission would probably also make funny noises." Number One: not once did I drive that car out of the normal. The incident that happened that day could have been catastrophic if that man would have hit me considering the only thing on my other side of the car is a 30 foot drop onto the freeway. Number Two: it doesn't matter what kind of car you drive whether its a old beat up clunker or a Ferrari or Lamborghini, if you step on that gas pedal you should be expecting for the car to perform to its full capacity and be capable of shifting thru its gears with no restraint, SPECIALLY if it concerns your health and safety. I would also like to mention that when dealing with this man he kept mentioning how "they were doing the absolute best that they could to address the problem." Well sir if you were really doing your best you wouldn't be receiving this very negative review/complaint. If you were truly doing your best you would take responsibility of the poorly inspected products you sell and you would fix my car! For anyone considering buying a used car from this dealer I would be extremely cautious. I personally would not refer even my worst enemy to Acura of Cerritos. I hope this helps with anyone thinking of buying from this place and turns away from here. As for me I am currently driving the car as is and looking for a service center that will fix my car for a decent price. Even if the cost came out to more than the $1800 Acura was charging me I would rather take my business elsewhere.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent Experience
by 07/05/2015on
I had an excellent experience and customer service with my finance on my new car. Just go to Oscar Acosta. He was very helpful and patient because it was my first time buying an Acura. He spent all of his time and patience helping me by explaining all of the features of the car and answering all of my questions. He even helped me set up the systems in the car.
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE!
by 05/26/2015on
Walked into Acura dealership with many questions Oscar Acosta was extremely helpful with providing me with enough information on my first car purchased. Oscar helped me find the perfect car and I made my purchased that same day. Best experience EVER! Definitely recommend this dealership and for great customer service go to Oscar Acosta.
Outstanding Leasing Experience Ever!
by 04/13/2015on
I have leased and owned many vehicles in my time, but this was undoubtedly one of the best experiences I have ever had with a dealership. First of all, Oscar and Leon provided prompt online assistance on the RDX I was seeking and when in the dealership in person, also provided excellent service and attentiveness. They listened carefully and were able to match an online deal I had received from another dealer and beat their trade in value for my old car. Their honest no hassle car leasing experience made the whole experience at a car dealership surprisingly pleasurable--this is rare! Leon Le dealt with us with total integrity and honesty; his exceptional friendliness and humor was also a plus. I would definitely recommend Leon and Oscar and this Acura dealership to friends and family and if I'll definitely be back if I'm up for another Acura in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Price on 2015 Acura TLX w/Tech
by 04/13/2015on
Excellent customer service from Cerritos Acura's Internet Sales Manager, "Oscar". Fast, no hassle, willing to price match and beat any other dealers' offer. Internet Sales Manager was very knowledgeable with the car technology package. He was patient and willing to take the time to show me from A to Z on how to operate the new technology of this new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome experience
by 04/02/2015on
I had the best experience of shopping online, no pressure, honesty from the beginning, no strings attached. YOU get what is promise to you. Thank You for the great customer service!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience at Cerritos Acura
by 02/18/2015on
We couldn't have asked for a more perfect car-buying experience at Cerritos Acura. We have had some horrible experiences in the past with car salesmen but Oscar Acosta was so great. We didn't feel pressured to purchase anything we didn't want and he was friendly, knowledgable, efficient, and accommodating. We love our 2015 MDX!
Loving my New Acura TLX
by 02/02/2015on
I love this place. I bought my car this Saturday and I am in love. Thank you Oscar Acosta for your amazing work. You treated me and my father like family, never have I met someone that works for a dealership that has that much patience, professionalism, and great attitude. I felt no pressure to buy my car and that is why we purchased. All I can say is Oscar you are great at what you do. Keep up the great work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fabulous car-buying experience
by 11/26/2014on
I recently purchased a new Acura from Cerritos Acura. Oscar Acosta was the sales representative and I couldn't be happier with the overall experience. Oscar is extremely professional, very knowledgeable about the vehicle models, and never resorted to the high-pressure, gamesman-type tactics that some auto sales reps employ. His enthusiasm is infectious and made me even more excited about the purchase! He went the extra mile and took the time to explain how to use all the key features of the vehicle, which saved me a lot of time flipping through the manual. Hands-down, the best car-buying experience I have had thus far. Zero-stress, and that is VERY important.
Great Experience as a First Time Buyer!
by 11/18/2014on
I purchased a 2015 TLX this past weekend at Cerritos Acura. To begin, I have to say I'm loving my new car! This was my first time purchasing a vehicle and I had no idea what to expect. Thank you, Oscar Acosta, for making this experience stress-free and fun, and for answering the countless number of questions I had! Oscar stayed in touch throughout the whole process - from the time I expressed interest to ordering my car and even following up to see how things were going. He was very knowledgeable about the TLX and taught me about all of the features and controls before leaving the dealership. I'm very happy with my purchase and the service I received!
2014 acura mdx tech package pre cerified
by 08/27/2014on
I can't express how well my car purchase went. Thanks to Oscar A. I was able to make my wife dreams come true . She loved the way the new mdx look and Oscar made it happen. Oscar also went the extra 9 yard after our deal was over to ensure we were happy with everything inthe car and any paper work after . I would recommend Oscar to any one looking for an acura ! He is the best salesperson I have dealt with and will come back in the future
loving my new ACURA 2015 MDX
by 07/19/2014on
I went into the Cerritos ACURA on Sunday and I was not looking never thinking I would be walking out with a brand new 2015 ACURA MDX i was helped by Oscar A. he was so professional & friendly very helpful he made sure I got everything I wanted from the color or the exterior to the interior. He took the time to show me every feature that the car has and sync my contacts of my phone to the car. This is my 3rd car & I have never had the experience that I had with Oscar he was amazing in giving 100% in GREAT! Customer service I recommend him and the dealer in Cerritos anytime he is so professional & so friendly! Thank u Oscar for making sure I got the car I really wanted I'm a happy customer. if you decide to go to ACURA in Cerritos visit Oscar Acosta he will take care of you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy customer
by 06/08/2014on
Purchased my 2014 Acura MDX Advanced + Entertainment from Cerritos Acura back on May 25th, after handling all negotiations via Internet and phone. Oscar A. responded to my initial 'request for quote' via Edmunds, and responded quickly, fairly and professionally to all my specific requirements and overall needs. In addition to straight up offering a very competitive price with no BS, he went above and beyond by personally delivering the vehicle (I don't live anywhere near Cerritos) post some accessory installations, while still taking the time to review all the cars features/functions with me at delivery. No other Acura dealer came close on price or service, and this is our third Acura purchase (first time w/ Cerritos Acura, though). Oscar and his colleagues are straight up, friendly and won't waste your time. I highly recommend Cerritos Acura and Oscar A. They both clearly make customer satisfaction a top priority. Did I mention that Oscar has already followed up with me on three separate occasions to make sure that all is well with our new MDX? Two thumbs up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!!!
by 06/08/2014on
Me and my husband were very pleased with the way Oscar handled our purchase. No pressure at all! Gave us all the time we need to decide with a lot of options. We highly recommend him and this Acura dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience
by 05/28/2014on
I was able to find the lowest price on a new Acura RDX from Cerritos Acura with the assistance of Terry M.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Awesome Experience
by 05/09/2014on
We had a pretty fast and awesome experience leasing a vehicle. We dealt with Oscar A. He took the time to explain to us what our options were and heard our concerns/questions. I would highly recommend you deal with Oscar A. I would definitely come back to this dealer. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience
by 05/06/2014on
I dealt with Oscar A. He is very professional and low pressure. He did not let me buy the first day I went because he wanted me to think about it carefully. I would recommend him and this dealership to my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Absolutely Pleased With Them
by 04/30/2014on
I started my search using the Trucar website where I found the car I was looking for. I sent my inquiry and Oscar A. from their internet sales team immediately responded. I was sent video of the car and when we arrived it looked exactly as it had been presented to me. Oscar has been a complete professional and I know as I have 30 years of professional sales and management experience. He has kept his word on everything he committed to do and now, even after the sale, he has been working to help us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
stay away
by 02/13/2014on
lots of wasted time
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Got mine acura mdx
by 01/25/2014on
No one could beat their price and customer handling was very nice. Highly recommended anytime.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes