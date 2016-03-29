5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have to start by giving a HUGE shoutout to Ed Southfield whom, I felt, went far beyond what a dealer should or regularly does. I first went to Browning Mazda to test drive a car, looking to shop around between 3 different dealerships. Ed greeted me and instantly made me feel comfortable and relaxed, knowing at this moment I was looking to test drive and not buy right away. If you've ever test driven, it is generally a drive around about a mile or two, but not with Ed. He makes you understand the car and ALL of it amenities while driving, so much so that we went to a secluded area to test out the speed and sportiness of the Mazda. It was then that I was sold before even stepping foot onto another lot. I went home and the next day received a thank you phone call for test driving the product, still no pressure or questions regarding buying, just a nice call. Four days later I went to Kia to help my sister buy her first car and I hate to say, TERRIBLE service, and after her test drive, I couldn't help but compare every little thing to Mazda and the FABULOUS test drive I received from Ed. Crazy how you can shop for the same thing, but get completely different service. Anyway, I purchased a CX-5. It's been 7 days so far and I am completely, head-over-heels in LOVE! I will probably continue to buy Mazdas from here on out solely based on the FABULOUS service I received from Ed and in the Finance dept from ANNE. The whole process was smooth and so fast/easy. I'm already planning my next purchase. THANK YOU ED AND ANNE! Read more