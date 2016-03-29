Browning Mazda
Customer Reviews of Browning Mazda
Sales Department Rocks!!! (careful with F&I)
by 03/29/2016on
The Internet Sales Manager (Armando) was appropriately persistent and accommodating. He was up front with information & ultimately beat my OTD offer. While at the dealership, the Sales Representative (Rafeal) was very knowledgeable and appropriately engaging. He provided me insight & information on the MAZDA CX 5 not found online. My overall experience with the sales department was top rate... Be careful with F&I representatives! They will egregiously hike up the price on everything from alarm system to warranty. I fell victim to a representative who was fast talking & heavy in the accent. They could care less about the buyers good intensions. This is a major reason for concern. Be careful, obviously.
Mazda 6
by 02/19/2016on
Anthony witsoe was very friendly and helpful
Mazda CX-9 Touring
by 12/15/2015on
We obtained an Edmunds Price Promise quote from Browning Mazda in Cerritos. It was not the lowest. We obtained a lower quote from CarsDirect.com, but the dealership for that quote was farther away. Browning was able to match the CarsDirect quote. Final price was confirmed by email before we arrive at the dealership. Picking up the car and signing the paperwork was painless because we already had a pre-approved loan from my credit union.
Love my Mazda CX-5! Thanks Ed
by 10/03/2015on
We are return customers to Browning, and it was Ed Southfield that brought us back the 2nd time. My husband and I had been poking around the dealership for a few months, finalizing the decision we planned on making and each time, even when we told Ed we weren't ready to buy, he was there for us and was respectful and understanding. He followed up with us each month and with his last call, we decided that it was time to make the purchase. He was accommodating and knew we needed to reach a certain number to make the deal final, which he was able to make possible. I would recommend Ed to anyone who wants a Mazda! Thanks for helping me get my CX-5 Ed!
Fabulous and Easy car buying process!
by 09/07/2015on
I have to start by giving a HUGE shoutout to Ed Southfield whom, I felt, went far beyond what a dealer should or regularly does. I first went to Browning Mazda to test drive a car, looking to shop around between 3 different dealerships. Ed greeted me and instantly made me feel comfortable and relaxed, knowing at this moment I was looking to test drive and not buy right away. If you've ever test driven, it is generally a drive around about a mile or two, but not with Ed. He makes you understand the car and ALL of it amenities while driving, so much so that we went to a secluded area to test out the speed and sportiness of the Mazda. It was then that I was sold before even stepping foot onto another lot. I went home and the next day received a thank you phone call for test driving the product, still no pressure or questions regarding buying, just a nice call. Four days later I went to Kia to help my sister buy her first car and I hate to say, TERRIBLE service, and after her test drive, I couldn't help but compare every little thing to Mazda and the FABULOUS test drive I received from Ed. Crazy how you can shop for the same thing, but get completely different service. Anyway, I purchased a CX-5. It's been 7 days so far and I am completely, head-over-heels in LOVE! I will probably continue to buy Mazdas from here on out solely based on the FABULOUS service I received from Ed and in the Finance dept from ANNE. The whole process was smooth and so fast/easy. I'm already planning my next purchase. THANK YOU ED AND ANNE!
Comfortable, Quick, Great Service
by 08/31/2015on
Working with Steve Klasky and Jose was really stealer. They made me feel comfortable and gave me the opportunity to be myself. Steve really know what was a good fit for me and closed the deal well. I pushed through the entire meeting for a lower price and Steve did his best to make that happen. I walked away with an amazing deal. Steve was eager to help me find the right car and I appreciate it a lot. Three months later and I am still very satisfied. :)
Any questions ask for Ed
by 08/22/2015on
Everyone at the Mazda dealership had a smile on their face, and it was a pleasure to buy a car through them. The person that stood out was Ed Southfield, he was able to answer every question I had and was very patient.
Excellent customer service!!!
by 08/22/2015on
I had the best experience here at Browning Mazda! Our salesman Ed Southfiled was fantastic and made us feel understood, comfortable, and top-priority. He never once pushed us to purchase a car or any extra features. He told us directly, "I'm not here to sell you a car, but to help you buy a car." My husband and I walked in and told him exactly what we wanted, and thats exactly what he gave us. He was very polite, kind, and great with his customers! I was so nervous to go shopping for a new car and with Ed's help, I never had any doubt that I was with the right salesman. I would definitely recommend visiting Ed when shopping for your new Mazda. Oh, and I love my new car. It is definitely the right fit for me!
2015 Mazda Miata - Star Review!
by 08/13/2015on
I had a great experience at Browning Mazda. I did not need a new car - though the last new car i bought was in 1975. Ed Southfield approached me and he made me feel very relaxed and was great to deal with. There was no pressure, just the subtle wanting to earn my business, which he did. I had been to several Mazda Dealerships and Ed and a gentleman from one other dealer actually contacted me after i left the dealership. Ed contacted me the next day to see if i was going to return with a friend as I had indicated when we initally talked the day before. Eds follow-up, demeaner and his enjoying his job - is why i returned to his dealership, as there were 2 dealerships much closer to me. Last month i had my car washed and when Ed spotted me, he came over for a few and we chatted about 15 minutes.. Ed is a class act and would certainly recommend going to Browning Mazda and work with him. He highly praised his coworkers and the dealership. Susan
Great Experience
by 08/11/2015on
I had ED SOUTHFIELD as my sales rep he was such a wonderful person! He didn't push any sales, he actually guided me in the situation I was in, answered all my questions. I had an out of state co signer, it took a week for them to get the paperwork back and Ed was patient after calling everyday for 1 week and finally they got the paperwork from Texas and he promised to call me when it did come in and guess what? He sure did !! He even came in the day he was off, he's such a kind knowledgeable person that I even recommended my co workers to go to him when they need a car ! I would recommend him to anyone. THANK YOU ED!!
Great sales rep
by 07/27/2015on
I HATE shopping for cars, but I've been looking to replace my Nissan Z for a more practical, but still "fun to drive" type of car. Went to a couple different places and was very unhappy with their very rude attitudes and pushiness. Visited Browning Mazda and Ed was the first to ask if I needed help. Had a very pleasant experience shopping with Ed as the sales rep. He was respectful, laid back, and not pushy at all. It was like dealing with a real person with real conversation, as opposed to having to feel like being on the defensive end with a lot of the sharks out there. We actually had conversations about personal life and various interests, which was quite refreshing from a car dealership. After test driving, thought about the Mazda 6 for a week. Ed followed up and was very nice. Decided to go back a week later to drive another Mazda 6. This time, we closed the deal. I got the car I wanted and met a pretty cool person. A big reason I decided to get the car from Browning was because of Ed. I think all sales reps could learn a couple two, three things from him.
Perfect experience!
by 06/09/2015on
Browning Mazda made buying a car the easiest possible experience! This is my second time here, and I would recommend it to everyone. Everyone loves a new car--but they don't always love the experience. These guys made everything easy and stress free!
Low Drag - Low Stress
by 06/06/2015on
I must say that this has been the most pleasant new car buying experience I have had - and I've had a few. The salesman, Ed Southfield, is an honest gentleman who immediately sets you at ease. The sales manager facilitated an easy and mutually satisfactory negotiation of the price. Even the finance officer (read "closer" was pleasant to deal with and did not attempt to apply and high-pressure tactics when i declined the "extras" he was selling. This whole experience has been a real unexpected pleasure.
Worth The Wait
by 05/31/2015on
Dealer's are often associated with long wait times and the good-cop bad-cop sales tactic. I must say that the entire process here with ED Southfield was a pleasant one. The oneness and process was transparent, the deal was great, and the personal touch made the process an ease. Big thanks to the Browning Mazda team!
If you are buying a car ed is the man to talk to.
by 05/22/2015on
Ed was able to answer all of my questions and more without making it sound like a pitch. He made the experience comfortable and smooth. I am now a life time buyer of this particular Mazda because of ed.
CX-5
by 05/10/2015on
My sales person, Ed Southfield, was very professional and was able to provide great service. He made sure all my questions were answered, and was able to steer me through this car buying experience nearly painlessly. He made sure everything was right with the car and by me before the car was delivered. Well done.
Review for Ed Southfield
by 05/09/2015on
Ed Southfield is an excellent salesman. He was not a bit forward like most of your salesman are these days. We purchased a 2014 CX5 SUV, Ed answered all of our questions and then some. He was very knowledgeable. This is the second Mazda we have gotten from him. Your very fortunate to have such a great salesman.
Browning Edwards Review
by 05/07/2015on
Everything was done perfectly, professionally, on time, clearly. Ed Southfield is a breathe of fresh air regarding consumer service at a 12 on a scale of 1 to 10
Mazda6 buying experience
by 04/25/2015on
Meeting and dealing with Ed Southfield has made all the difference in purchasing my new car. He has been fair, informed, helpful and professional from the start. I had doubts and reservations about the Cerritos Browning Mazda dealership coming in, and my first experience on the lot was poor without Ed, but I returned a week later, met Ed, and everything turned around for the better. I purchased my Mazda6 from Browning largely due to Ed Southfield.
Great Service
by 04/22/2015on
I wanted to take the time to pay compliment to the dealership and especially to Ed Southfield my salesman. Ed was never pushy in our sales transaction, in fact we felt very comfortable every step of the way to completion. Ed went way out of his way to help us find what we were looking for in a new automobile. We ended up purchasing a 2014 CX5 and could not be more happy with our purchase. In fact we have purchased two automobiles as of date from Ed.. The Browning dealership is very fortunate to have on their team. Thank You to the whole dealership and especially Ed.
VERY HAPPY WITH MY PURCHASE!
by 03/14/2015on
I was impressed with all the expertise and customer service I received her at Browning Mazda. I was a little nervous I wasn't going to find the deal I wanted, well I gotta hand it to my salesman ARMANDO, he was amazing!! He is very knowledgeable and patient! I didn't need to look elsewhere I got the car I was hoping to get with a GREAT deal. I would definitely recommend Browning Mazda to anyone looking for a car. Ask for Armando he is AMAZING!! You will not be disappointed.
