5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Just bought a 2016 Pilot from Honda of the Desert. This is the best experience I've ever had buying a new car and this is my 4th at a Honda dealership. The day before, I almost bought a Pilot from a dealer near my house, but backed out at the last minute after the new car they told me they were selling me was actually the dealership owner's demo w ~5400 mi on it. I originally visited Honda of the Desert, bc it was close to where I work. I didn't have to haggle with them, they offered me a fair trade in on my car up front and I knew it was KBB blue book value. They gave me a very fair price on the new car (over 4,000 off MSRP) and didn't hide dealer options or any other bologna from me. It was a straight up honest transaction. The internet sales manager, Juan Guzman was the best. Nothing like the slick charmer I dealt with at the other dealership. He was straightforward and honest, no BS and no pressure. I don't know the desk managers name, but when I left with my new car, he came out and thanked me for coming back. He didn't need to do this, he seemed truly kind. Finance guy Luis was also awesome, really nice guy. Overall, had A+ first experience buying car at Honda of the Desert. Even though I live 90 miles away, I will buy all future Hondas from them. Since I work nearby, I've been using them for service for the last year. I've always had a great experience with their service dept too. Fair prices, great friendly service advisors. Excellent dealership, highly recommended. Read more