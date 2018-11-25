Honda of the Desert
Customer Reviews of Honda of the Desert
Nathan sales manager
by 11/25/2018on
Please do not buy a car from this place. Itâs not with your time money. Nathan sales manager is not capable of returning phone calls or follow with what was promised. They promise anything and everything for you to purchase a vehicle from them but they donât deliver it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Leasing and Financing
by 06/30/2017on
I love my Honda Odyssey. Ramiro in finance has been helpful. I went in though to the dealership to get a quote for my bank for a payoff for the lease because my bank was going to pay it off as part of a refinance. I was given the amount but was told I could not take it with me. Instead I was pushed into signing paper work for financing and now I have a loan I can't afford and honda financial is holding the check my bank sent because we can't get the title from Alaska. I would like to get this resolved.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Customer Service! Thanks Miguel!
by 01/31/2017on
Great customer service! The staff was very friendly and professional. I highly recommend them to everyone. Im definitely buying my other car there again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience, so glad I bought car from this dealer!
by 12/11/2016on
Just bought a 2016 Pilot from Honda of the Desert. This is the best experience I've ever had buying a new car and this is my 4th at a Honda dealership. The day before, I almost bought a Pilot from a dealer near my house, but backed out at the last minute after the new car they told me they were selling me was actually the dealership owner's demo w ~5400 mi on it. I originally visited Honda of the Desert, bc it was close to where I work. I didn't have to haggle with them, they offered me a fair trade in on my car up front and I knew it was KBB blue book value. They gave me a very fair price on the new car (over 4,000 off MSRP) and didn't hide dealer options or any other bologna from me. It was a straight up honest transaction. The internet sales manager, Juan Guzman was the best. Nothing like the slick charmer I dealt with at the other dealership. He was straightforward and honest, no BS and no pressure. I don't know the desk managers name, but when I left with my new car, he came out and thanked me for coming back. He didn't need to do this, he seemed truly kind. Finance guy Luis was also awesome, really nice guy. Overall, had A+ first experience buying car at Honda of the Desert. Even though I live 90 miles away, I will buy all future Hondas from them. Since I work nearby, I've been using them for service for the last year. I've always had a great experience with their service dept too. Fair prices, great friendly service advisors. Excellent dealership, highly recommended.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you Nelson Gil!
by 12/07/2016on
Super grateful to Nelson and the gentleman in finance who worked so hard to work out a deal for me yesterday. I love my 2017 Honda Accord Sport and am confident that if I need anything at all I can rely on these two! Everyone else was friendly especially Buzz! Gil though, really took his time to make sure I understood all the details. Very knowledgeable about my car as well! Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks!!!!
by 12/01/2016on
I have never been treated so well when purchasing a car. It was an over the top experience. I have always before been pressured. Not this time. Working with the three guys we met was awesome. I felt like they were friends. Thank you so much for making it a fun experience. I love the car and when I get ready for a new one I will be knocking on your doors.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service!
by 11/24/2016on
Mark Stipkovich Fleet Internet Sales Manager was a pleasure to work with! He was knowledgeable about the product and very straightforward. I would not hesitate to purchase another vehicle from Honda of the Desert and Mark!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 11/18/2016on
I never enjoy the car buying/leasing process but given that this was a good experience. Our salesperson Sam was pleasant, knowledgeable and up front. Once we reached a deal we were out of there and driving home the new car pretty quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great salesmanship!
by 11/12/2016on
Would recommend Honda of the desert for a qui an easy process! I knew what my requirements wand needs were and they met them 100%! Miguel is personable and works with you to your satisfaction on meeting your needs & knowledgeable on the best car fit for your personal needs! Freddy Flores, the finance director, explains every cent and gives you did scenarios for financing & maintenance requirements!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Would recommend to friends and family
by 11/03/2016on
I just leased a Honda Civic 2016, at Honda of the Desert. I'm so happy with the car and It's beautiful! The dealership was so helpful and informed me on everything about the vehicle. My sales man was so patient and helpful. He also was very informative about the vehicle capabilities. After making my decision and signing paper work I know I had made a great choice choosing Honda of the Desert
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Does not follow customers request [non-permissible content removed]
by 10/09/2015on
Was told credit approved for lease. I specifically asked that everything be in order including financing. As of earlier today,"Everything is approved" We go to dealer, wait 50 mins for sales man Cesar Perez to show up, so we got Benji, and NO paperwork! so after picking out car, now there's an issue with financing. We were approved on Tuesday, where's that approval?? They all looking they had constipation! STAY AWAY CSI is a wonderful this!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best car buying experience I ever had.
by 03/06/2015on
Leased a Civic Sedan 2 years ago, one through Diamond Valley Honda in Hemet and another with Honda of the Desert. Not only did we get a better price with Honda of the Desert, but working with Juan Guzman was great! The whole process was quick, no back and forth - it was surprisingly easy and painless. Our leases are at an end and I already know I'll only work with Juan for my next car. Love my Civic and Honda's in general. Now looking to purchase a Fit EX or CR-V. Even though we live in Hemet, it's worth the 60 mile drive to Cathedral City. Definitely check out this dealership if you're in the market for a Honda.
General Manager
by 06/25/2008on
We bought 2 new cars and are having trouble with the fuel economy. The cars have been in the shop several times in the 2 months that we have had them. We went in to see the manager to see if he could help us and he COMPLETELY ignored us and told us (after 45 minutes) that he didn't have time for us and to make an appointment. He seemed to have plenty of time for any and all employees to come and go from his office. We complained to the regional office and they also would not help us. We will never buy another Honda. We bought 2 Civic Hybrids and were told that we would get 40-45 mpg but all we get is 28-30mpg.