5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I've tried to enter a review on 'Dealer Rater' 3 times and have given up. It will not accept the Login for the account i opened, so this will have to do. Carson Nissan is a clean, nicely designed and attractive dealership. My wife and I were greeted promptly when we arrived and we were introduced to Linda W. within a couple of minutes. (she was recommended by a neighborhood friend). Linda was knowledgeable, friendly and took her time answering our questions and explaining a few things concerning the option packages on the Frontier we were interested in. She introduced us to Ruben G. who escorted us around the lot and showed us various models of the Frontier and was able to answer any and all remaining questions. After a few questions from Ruben and a little paperwork we were shown and agreed upon a purchase price and it was time to meet "the Finance Guy", Alex F. Alex was very pleasant and efficient and we completed the paperwork in no time. At no time during our visit to Carson Nissan, did we ever feel rushed, pressured to make a decision on the purchase of the vehicle or pushed into purchasing any options or add-ons that we didn't need. Happily they were able to locate a truck with the desired options and in one of the two colors I had requested. The only hard part was waiting until almost 9:00pm to receive the car as I believe they had to track one down in West Covina. (we arrived at the dealership at about 3:30). This of course was nobody's fault and the wait was understandable and they did wash and fill the tank when it arrived at the dealership. All in all this was a very pleasant and stress free purchase. Thank you to the team at Carson Nissan and yes, I would recommend your dealership to friends and family. Read more