Carson Nissan

1505 E 223rd St, Carson, CA 90745
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Carson Nissan

8 sales Reviews
Sort by:
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Help the ladies a little more!

by lovinggrandmom on 09/18/2016

The only issue I have is, I was allowed to buy a new car without looking under the hood. I admit, I didn't ask, but when I got home and told my son that I bought a new car without looking under the hood, he said appalled! And now that I think of it, he DOES have a point! I really should have looked under the hood. Take a little more time to explain things to women.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Experience was professional, outstanding and gold standard

by HappiestMurano on 11/20/2015

Jan Josef Anglo and Jun were professional, outstanding, genuine and quick. They were everything opposite of the sneaky salesman you see on tv or hear about from family. They were courteous and got me everything I wanted. Price was right and I researched multiple dealerships for a competitive price. Hands down, please purchase your car here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience - More than satisfied!

by MandMMG on 10/27/2015

I am quite pleased with the car and the service from our sales rep, Martel. He was friendly and professional, taking the time to learn our needs. We settled on a 2015 Nissan Sentra - just waiting on the delivery of a cargo net for the trunk. I'm pleased with the great leasing deal we received and the maintenance schedule for the car. I will refer others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A very pleasant experience

by Ricshaw18 on 08/15/2013

I've tried to enter a review on 'Dealer Rater' 3 times and have given up. It will not accept the Login for the account i opened, so this will have to do. Carson Nissan is a clean, nicely designed and attractive dealership. My wife and I were greeted promptly when we arrived and we were introduced to Linda W. within a couple of minutes. (she was recommended by a neighborhood friend). Linda was knowledgeable, friendly and took her time answering our questions and explaining a few things concerning the option packages on the Frontier we were interested in. She introduced us to Ruben G. who escorted us around the lot and showed us various models of the Frontier and was able to answer any and all remaining questions. After a few questions from Ruben and a little paperwork we were shown and agreed upon a purchase price and it was time to meet "the Finance Guy", Alex F. Alex was very pleasant and efficient and we completed the paperwork in no time. At no time during our visit to Carson Nissan, did we ever feel rushed, pressured to make a decision on the purchase of the vehicle or pushed into purchasing any options or add-ons that we didn't need. Happily they were able to locate a truck with the desired options and in one of the two colors I had requested. The only hard part was waiting until almost 9:00pm to receive the car as I believe they had to track one down in West Covina. (we arrived at the dealership at about 3:30). This of course was nobody's fault and the wait was understandable and they did wash and fill the tank when it arrived at the dealership. All in all this was a very pleasant and stress free purchase. Thank you to the team at Carson Nissan and yes, I would recommend your dealership to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Trustworthy Dealership

by autogirl2 on 07/11/2013

They really rolled out the red carpet for us at Carson Nissan. Lai-Cie was wonderful and Larry was especially accommodating. We love our new Quest and we're still figuring out how to use some features (we got an SL), and Larry is still helping us! That's customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Smells of bait and switch

by Ethical on 06/15/2013

Ran with your wallet still in your pants! I had a deal worked out for Rogue SV SL pkg w Irvin via internet. When I got there he had a different color scheme and tried to convince me that I would prefer what he chose. Also said the SL came w 17 in tires, the ad was misprint and NissanUSA was misprint. I think he was trying to sell me a low end Rogue but saying it was a SL w SL price. Also lowered agreed trade-in offer by 3k. In my opinion, unethical and border line illegal.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank You Carson Nissan!

by bg28 on 05/15/2013

Everyone was very helpful. Rene S. was very professional, also, he gave us great recommendations based on what we were looking for. I would definetly recommend this dealer to anyone who is looking to purchase a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Highly Recommend Carson Nissan

by heinis15 on 03/15/2011

I had a very good experience at Carson Nissan. The employees there are serious about customer service. That is why I gave them 5 stars and highly recommend them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
