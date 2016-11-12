Bob Baker Subaru
Customer Reviews of Bob Baker Subaru
Horrible
by 12/11/2016on
Very poor attitude. They lie and they are very arrogant. Donny a sales manager made it clear to me that they can charge what they want for their cars "capitalism at its best" which is fine but when they lie saying no other dealer is discounting that particular vehicle configuration and I'm there in front of them, as when I go home and ask for pricing online with ALL their Southern California competitors and I get ~$3,000.00 discounts from everyone I get a bit annoyed at having been lied to. Had they simply told me that their owner doesn't wish to discount that vehicle and perhaps attempted to tell me why buying ca vehicle from them was worth paying full msrp, that might have been a better approach. And they actually tried to get loan approval BEFORE the courtesy of telling merge car was not going to be sold for less than sticker.....very disengenuous and something that would drop ones FICO score. Overall they absolutely can price their cars how they see fit. I have no issue with that. I do have an issue with their not being up front with that and their lies, as well as with how unpleasant and aggressive Donny was on the phone. Steer clear of this and perhaps ALL Bob Baker dealerships. They operate under the premise that they are doing us a favor by selling us a car. The good news, every other So Cal dealership seems more interested in selling someone a car than they do so you have LOTS IF CHOICES. If, however, you want to be dealt with like you are a stupid nothing feel free to buy a car from them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best Car Buying Experience I've Ever Had!
by 05/12/2015on
I've purchased a number of cars over the years and this is the first time I've had a true FIVE STAR experience. Bob Baker VW made my entire experience, from arrival thru financing as simple as possible! When I arrived at the dealership, I was promptly greeted, but not hounded, and then I just looked around for awhile.. I went home and came back the next day when I had more time and then made a purchase decision. They were very cool the whole time, as if they could sense that if they pressured me that I would just go somewhere else.. This is my first VW and I love the car, I would highly recommend this dealership, and I am thrilled to be a customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Push what they got on their small lot, wouldn't take an order
by 11/17/2014on
I went in with the Costco Auto program and a list of options. Internet/Fleet/Program sales guy would not take my order. They, in fact, pushed a vehicle that was packed with features I did not want. I told him simply, as a parent, I wanted safety features, not luxury and definitely no dead cows adorning my seats. This did not seem to matter. The man wouldn't put in an order for a specific set of PIO (port installed options) and I left the dealership. The dealership continues to contact me with the business card and letters attributed to a manager who no longer works at the dealership and hasn't for a long, long time. I don't dig that type of lie.
Great Place to Buy a Car
by 06/08/2012on
I had a pleasant experience buying a car from this dealership. I ended up buying a used car from Jim Mir who was extremely helpful in answering all of my questions. He was not pushy and stayed in my price range. He was extremely thoughtful in taking into consideration my needs while also giving me his expertise. The dealership is located in a great spot and everyone there is very friendly. I would recommend buying a car here!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great team to put it all together
by 05/05/2012on
I have driven my new Subaru Forester Limited for one day now and I am so pleased with my purchase. I bought this car through the Costco Auto buying program and this is the second Bob Baker dealership I have dealt with. (18 years ago I bought from Bob Baker Chevy in El Cajon) This team of sales people really did all they could to make this go quickly, smooth and relaxed. I would reccommend this team to all my friends and family. Thank You for the special considerations. I felt valued as a customer There.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Internet car buying experience
by 10/06/2011on
Got a fantastic price via the Internet on a Subaru Outback--no haggling necessary. In person, salesman was friendly, straightforward; financing guy was also no-nonsense, not overly pushy on the warranty/service packages. Generous trade-in as well. This was one of the first times in a lifetime of buying cars where I felt really good about the overall experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes