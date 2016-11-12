1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Very poor attitude. They lie and they are very arrogant. Donny a sales manager made it clear to me that they can charge what they want for their cars "capitalism at its best" which is fine but when they lie saying no other dealer is discounting that particular vehicle configuration and I'm there in front of them, as when I go home and ask for pricing online with ALL their Southern California competitors and I get ~$3,000.00 discounts from everyone I get a bit annoyed at having been lied to. Had they simply told me that their owner doesn't wish to discount that vehicle and perhaps attempted to tell me why buying ca vehicle from them was worth paying full msrp, that might have been a better approach. And they actually tried to get loan approval BEFORE the courtesy of telling merge car was not going to be sold for less than sticker.....very disengenuous and something that would drop ones FICO score. Overall they absolutely can price their cars how they see fit. I have no issue with that. I do have an issue with their not being up front with that and their lies, as well as with how unpleasant and aggressive Donny was on the phone. Steer clear of this and perhaps ALL Bob Baker dealerships. They operate under the premise that they are doing us a favor by selling us a car. The good news, every other So Cal dealership seems more interested in selling someone a car than they do so you have LOTS IF CHOICES. If, however, you want to be dealt with like you are a stupid nothing feel free to buy a car from them. Read more