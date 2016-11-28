Ken Grody Ford Carlsbad
Customer Reviews of Ken Grody Ford Carlsbad
Greedy Dealership
by 11/28/2016on
Bought used F-150, asked about recalls and issues and was told there were none. On evening of purchase, 25.8 miles and the truck shakes hard and stalls in an intersection. Ken Grody has truck towed back and refuses to cancel sale. The claim it was bad gas, spring/winter blend and finally, they claim during carwash, water got into air intake. We returned to dealer several times to complain and they said they changed the throttle casing. Unknown to us they delivered the unwanted truck to our home and dropped key in mailbox.
Easy to deal with, stuck to their word
by 03/08/2013on
Dealt with the fleet guy, Robert W. Found the car I wanted, did my research. Called him up told him what i wanted and what i wanted to pay. He said he'd check. Called back and said ok. This was a in-demand car not generally available at dealers yet. They had one on a truck on its way. I know he could have sold the car to other people for much more than I was paying, but he stuck to it, and delivered it right on time, as promised. What more could you want?
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
The Nightmare
by 10/19/2009on
Took my Ford EXp for service. Going to cost a $800. (third time for big service charge). Went in showroom, where waiting room is. Salesman approached, talked,took me for test drive, said I wouldn't have to pay the $800 if I purchased. He was nice, sincere, pleasant. Looked at 2009 Focus. The car drove better than I expected, pretty nice ride. I needed a low cost car. Turned me over to the next guy. went out to look at car. I was looking at one with everything. He said do I need the phone thingy..(sync) I said I didn't. Suggested I get the SE without the phone thingy and they would put the spoiler on at no cost. I was there for hours. I told him from the get what was the most I could pay. Every offer, had to call his brother over which was a nightmare. They were rude, harassing, between the two of them I was getting so confused. By the time a few hours had gone by, I had such a headache, was completely exhausted and was terribly confused. While I was in with the finance guy (nice) I disagreed with him o/a what the other guy had told me. This guy comes back and yells at the finance guy and is rude to me. I felt I needed to get the car here so I wouldn't have to pay the $800. Anyway the deal was made, papers signed, I left. On the way home, this car has absolutely nothing, not even cruise control. He said not the phone thing, I didn't mean to have it stripped bare!! Went back in morning, spoke with customer service, she spoke with owner, he said give her what she wants. Had to start bargaining again. What a miserable time it was. I should have just paid the $800 and got out of there.