3.2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Took my Ford EXp for service. Going to cost a $800. (third time for big service charge). Went in showroom, where waiting room is. Salesman approached, talked,took me for test drive, said I wouldn't have to pay the $800 if I purchased. He was nice, sincere, pleasant. Looked at 2009 Focus. The car drove better than I expected, pretty nice ride. I needed a low cost car. Turned me over to the next guy. went out to look at car. I was looking at one with everything. He said do I need the phone thingy..(sync) I said I didn't. Suggested I get the SE without the phone thingy and they would put the spoiler on at no cost. I was there for hours. I told him from the get what was the most I could pay. Every offer, had to call his brother over which was a nightmare. They were rude, harassing, between the two of them I was getting so confused. By the time a few hours had gone by, I had such a headache, was completely exhausted and was terribly confused. While I was in with the finance guy (nice) I disagreed with him o/a what the other guy had told me. This guy comes back and yells at the finance guy and is rude to me. I felt I needed to get the car here so I wouldn't have to pay the $800. Anyway the deal was made, papers signed, I left. On the way home, this car has absolutely nothing, not even cruise control. He said not the phone thing, I didn't mean to have it stripped bare!! Went back in morning, spoke with customer service, she spoke with owner, he said give her what she wants. Had to start bargaining again. What a miserable time it was. I should have just paid the $800 and got out of there. Read more