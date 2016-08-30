Dependable Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Thank you
Thank you Hennessy for making the car buying process so easy. We love our new Ram, and we will definitely refer our friends and family to you.
My RAM 1500 LARAMIE
After turned down at 2 other local Dodge/RAM dealerships I decided to go on line and shop around and Michael Passage at Dependable Dodge was the first one who called me just a minute after my inquiry was sent out for a pre-owned 2013 RAM 1500 Laramie. He asked me all the questions he needed and explained me everything I needed to know as a first time buyer, with some money down and my pay stubs Dependable Dodge was able to finance my first car and I can't believe it, thank you Michael and Dependable Dodge !!!
Loving my brand new Challenger Sxt
Michael was very helpful and knowledgeable, and so was the the finance guy John. Would definitely recommend! They work with you to get you what you want.
Easiest transaction ever
By far the easiest transaction ever! Love my new RAM 1500 diesel Laramie ;-) special thanks to Michael, Jon, and Amir!!!!
My first car off a dealer lot
I had just gotten my 2014 dodge charger sxt from Dependable Dodge. This is my first car off of any tpye of car dealership, Michael passage made sure all my questions were answered as a first time buyer. I was sceptical on going in a dearlship for a new car alone i at least wanted someone whos done this before so i can have some type of guidance. Michael passage made my experience getting a newer car not only comfortable but fun as well, as said about him before off another review he knows his stuff. Plus they were right on the money for the price of the car for my Credit life adventures.
From an SXT to an RT
Traded in my 2014 Dodge Challenger SXT for an all new 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T, I live all the way in Lompoc and I basically bought this car over the phone, Michael Passage, Fleet guy at Dependable Dodge knows his thing and treated me really good, he listened to me, advised me and gave me his price that was maybe not as compatible as the other Dodge Dealers I was given quotes by, but I felt good vibes and it was worth the drive, no hidden fees or surprises what you usually can expect at car dealerships, I was in and out, no up selling, thank you again Michael :-)
Pro Master 3500
I just wanted to take some time to give this family owned dealership a 5 STAR rating, their Fleet Manager Michael Passage went beyond by not being pushy at all like other dealerships I was dealing with and just gave me the firm price from our first phone conversation, he even picked me up from the nearby AmTrack Station since I had to leave early in the am from my house in San Clemente, so if you want a good car buying experience without any [non-permissible content removed] and lies I strongly recommend Dependable Dodge RAM, thank you Michael, John and Amir, I'll send referrals !
