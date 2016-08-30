4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had just gotten my 2014 dodge charger sxt from Dependable Dodge. This is my first car off of any tpye of car dealership, Michael passage made sure all my questions were answered as a first time buyer. I was sceptical on going in a dearlship for a new car alone i at least wanted someone whos done this before so i can have some type of guidance. Michael passage made my experience getting a newer car not only comfortable but fun as well, as said about him before off another review he knows his stuff. Plus they were right on the money for the price of the car for my Credit life adventures. Read more