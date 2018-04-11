Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Nissan of Burlingame

Nissan of Burlingame

Visit dealer’s website 
101 California Dr, Burlingame, CA 94010
Call Dealer
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Nissan of Burlingame

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great, fast, clean. James is great.

by NickB on 11/04/2018

I was looking for a new electric car. Test drove the new Leaf, loved it, walked out 2 hours later with a new car. James was amazing, I told him I had to run quickly and he streamlined everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Super friendly, accomodating

by peacefulruler on 07/07/2015

I picked this dealer because they showed up in my Consumer Reports car deal page. Salesman David was friendly, helpful, knowledgeable, as was his manager Sammy. They were helpful, kind, and very willing to work with me, and as a result, I walked out with a great deal on a brand new Maxima.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for