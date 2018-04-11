Nissan of Burlingame

101 California Dr, Burlingame, CA 94010
(888) 918-8744
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Nissan of Burlingame

3.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
sales Rating

Great, fast, clean. James is great.

by NickB on 11/04/2018

I was looking for a new electric car. Test drove the new Leaf, loved it, walked out 2 hours later with a new car. James was amazing, I told him I had to run quickly and he streamlined everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
3 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Worst service

by Style.california on 03/03/2020

we used to buy a car here and do the service accordingly. In addition to the fact that after 1.5 years the oil began to leak, the order of paint from them took 7 months, with a monthly reminder. Be careful! Beware of this service!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

sales Rating

Super friendly, accomodating

by peacefulruler on 07/07/2015

I picked this dealer because they showed up in my Consumer Reports car deal page. Salesman David was friendly, helpful, knowledgeable, as was his manager Sammy. They were helpful, kind, and very willing to work with me, and as a result, I walked out with a great deal on a brand new Maxima.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
