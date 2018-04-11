Great, fast, clean. James is great.
by 11/04/2018on
I was looking for a new electric car. Test drove the new Leaf, loved it, walked out 2 hours later with a new car. James was amazing, I told him I had to run quickly and he streamlined everything.
Worst service
by 03/03/2020on
we used to buy a car here and do the service accordingly. In addition to the fact that after 1.5 years the oil began to leak, the order of paint from them took 7 months, with a monthly reminder. Be careful! Beware of this service!
Super friendly, accomodating
by 07/07/2015on
I picked this dealer because they showed up in my Consumer Reports car deal page. Salesman David was friendly, helpful, knowledgeable, as was his manager Sammy. They were helpful, kind, and very willing to work with me, and as a result, I walked out with a great deal on a brand new Maxima.