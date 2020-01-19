What a Nightmare
by 01/19/2020on
I drove over an hour, texting with Judy the whole time, and when I was at the light, ready to turn into the lot, she texted me the car had just been sold, I had test driven the car previously and kept in communication with Judy, who seemed friendly , knowledgeable, and friendly. I inquired the night before if the car was still available. I texted the next day explaining I was making my final decision and would contact her. I made the decision to purchase their vehicle, and let her know I was on my way. I’d already test driven it, and she knew I had already been financed. I got the bottom line cost, and I left for the dealership. I communicated with her repeatedly the whole way there: Where I was on the freeway, how far I was from the dealership, was she washing the car so it would be ready for me, and how excited I was. The whole time, she’s responding yes, it’s being washed, and see you soon. As I am sitting at the light to TURN INTO THE DEALERSHIP, she texts me the car has just been sold. Their explanation? First come, first served. Another family was shown the car, and since they were physically there, they were allowed to purchase it. So many things wrong with this, I don’t know where to start. The work culture is every commission for themselves, forget the customer. Judy said she tried to hide the key while the winner in this competition, the other salesperson, expedited the sale because they knew I was coming. The manager showed zero remorse, and let us know that under no circumstances would they ever say no to a sale. He further stated that all dealerships work like this, and it’s on me that I would expect any different. Well, I do expect a different experience from a dealership, because as much as I respect policy and looking out for your business interests, I also expect transparency and a good faith transaction. They could have said it was still there, but they couldn’t hold it. When I contacted Judy the night before to ask if it was still available....that would have been a great time to make that clear. At no time when I was in contact with her on my way to buy the car was I told someone else was looking at it, or that they would not honor my claim on the car given that I was almost there. Contrary to Buena Park Nissan’s position and practices, I do expect a different experience from a dealership. Just not from this one.
Worst experience in my
by 02/08/2019on
Congratulations to Miguel (who claimed to be a floor manager) and to the general manager for hiring a person like him and to the owner of this dealership! This KID Miguel just cost you over 100k in sales today! Wow... I’m lost in words about how to express the experience that I had today! My bad experience started before I even walked into their doors. I drove up with my Son’s car 350Z . Fast forward coming back from service department because my Son’s car was over heating, A lady brings me SUPER Miguel to help me. I don’t wanna list everything that happened because this review will be pages long but OH MY GOD! I have never been insulted or disrespected like that in my life. This kid so called FLOOR MANAGER was making fun of me and being very rude and sarcastic about everything that I was saying. All because I was asking some questions about the dealership and response was (I only get paid on people who buy cars, I don’t get paid on people who just wanna talk) that did it for me right away! I can not describe the rudeness and arrogance and ignorance of this person! He made a lot of bad sarcastic comments about me and to list one of the simplest comment he made... are sure this job for your Son not you because it seems like you don’t have a job or else you wouldn’t be here today. I was stunned! I tried my best to stay calm and I told him I had told you 3 times already that I just came from service because he had asked me3 times why am I here today. Fast forward... I could not stand being there anymore and listen to this guy and I think this girl didn’t tell him that I was buying 5 cars today because he never brought it up while we were talking. I walk out and got in my car, I was surprised to see him following me out and approached again with bad aggression telling me... the girl told me you wanted to buy 5 cars today, why would you come here and waist our time like that. Another comment he made... I don’t think you can afford to buy anything seen you drive a cheap car like this, I replied very calmly, I’m sorry I didn’t know my car is not suitable to your high standard dealership, if I’ve known I would have brought my 110k BMW 650 (which I do own and own other cars) I started to get shaky because he would not stop with his bad comments and I knew I was gonna lose it but chose to drive away calmly and as I was taking off he made another comment (that’s what I thought B*tch) I’m a business owner of a big Courier company and I was looking to buy 5 NV200 Cargo vans today MIGUEL. Today was an awesome beautiful sunny day and I just came from the gym that’s why I walked in with my shorts and tanning shoes. One thing I’ve learned by doing busing for 20 years. You should treat all people the same and with respect because you have no idea who’s the person your speaking with! You just cost your department over 100k today and you cost the service department probably 4K because I’m sure my Son’s car needs an engine. My plan was to drop the car off in service, finish the sales transaction and drive away with a van and send my drivers to pick up the rest. I’m a compulsive buyer, I always buy my cars when I’m in a good mood and today was the day for me but you made it not, I don’t blame you really, I blame the people who hired you because people like you sets the impression about the people above you! I’m not even upset lol because tomorrow I’m taking my business somewhere else but this time I’m gonna call the fleet guy and make sure he will be waiting for me outside just so I wouldn’t run into people like you Miguel. Owner... General manager, you hire kids to do men’s jobs and that is the result. You lost a good business today because of one person. I have over 50 employees and I would bring the youngest of them and the newest one and he will have way better professionalism, manors and respect more than your FLOOR MANAGER Miguel lol. Today was a bad day but now it felt was an awesome day and I’m laughing about it because you guys didn’t get my cash and someone else that deserve it WILL
Great experience and even greater deal!
by 05/30/2017on
Great experience. Joseph Chehine and Dean were really professional and worked really hard to give us a great deal on a brand new 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL. We went back and forth but ultimately came up with a deal that worked for everybody. Way to go Joseph and Dean.
Good experience
by 05/30/2017on
Joseph Chahine was very helpful & professional. He made the process & experience smooth. Also, the manager Dean helped in every way possible to get what we can afford. Overall great experience. Would definitely recommend this place. Thank you Joseph & Dean! Thank you Nissan! I am a happy new Nissan owner :)
Enjoyable Experience at Buena Park Nissan
by 10/15/2016on
My saleswoman Wilkinson was the best salesperson I have ever had experience with. She is very knowledgeable, super smart on the vehicles and he is about as honest as it gets. She is really nice and does not waste a minute of your time. The dealership is nice, Miss Wilkinson is the real reason to buy from them. If you like the cars, ask for her and it will be the easiest purchase you will make.
Sales Team Add on Outrage
by 11/28/2015on
Searched the internet and received guaranteed pricing. Got on site and sat around 4 hours waiting for some management team attention. When they finally gave us some attention, they indicated that all cars come with an Dealer add-on Fabric Protection at a cost of $1,900. Outraged at the waist of time and super inflated cost of an equivalent $9 bottle of Scotchgaurd. Immediately got up and left the dealership
Awful customer service
by 09/13/2015on
Sales people here were awful. They were rude, pressured me a lot, and made me wait forever. After I decided not to buy a car from them and tried to leave, the salesperson grumbled about wasting his time. I talked to the manager about it and he was so indifferent and rude as well. If you got a lot of time and wanna find out how awful the service can be, I recommend you here.
Fantastic Service
by 10/21/2013on
This dealer made us feel so comfortable, they explained everything very clearly, did not pressure us in any way. Joe & Lorenzo were the best ever. We got the info we wanted, left there and went to two other places to check out cars and either one wanted to spend time to explain anything, just kept saying well when you decide we can sit down and give you figures. THe next day we called Buena Park to see if Joe and Lorenzo were in and went back that afternoon and we drove a few models and made a deal. They are the best salesman and best dealer I have ever been to. I would highly recommend them to anybody. Thank you for the great service and for the beautiful car.
Pancho is the man at Buena Park Nissan
by 06/04/2012on
I have bought many cars for many years now. This dealership was way different from the rest of them. Pancho whom I thought is one of the best I have seen, was extremely good at what he does. I really sensed how much he cared. He was honest,did not sound and act like other salespeople I have met in the past. He did not even use the same "lines" they all use. He really put some humanity on the deal. I am just tired of hearing the same well rehearsed lines most people use. Pancho was not manipulative like most salespeople,he knew his product and he cares about his customers. I recommend anyone to see deal with Pancho if they want to get a car from Buena Park Nissan. He is that good.
Buena Park Nissan was the best!
by 03/13/2011on
I bought my 2011 Nissan Maxima from Buena Park Nissan and I have to say they had to best sellection and service. I worked with the internet dept and received quick and accurate information. The vehicle was ready when I arrived, the internet manager really knew the car and helped me understand all the features. The price was great and the service was top notch! I highly recomend this dealership.
Go see Armando!
by 02/11/2011on
Overall, this was a great experience. I submitted an online quote request, stating I wanted them to beat the price Cerritos Nissan offered me. In addition, I wanted a specific color, which Cerritos didn't have in stock. Armando Hurtado, their internet salesman, contacted me within 20 minutes and started to hustle on getting me this car. Armando was very honest about the fact that this was his FIRST day selling on his own and asked that I be a little patient with him. It was so refreshing to have a salesperson be up front and honest. And I could tell this guy was being sincere, not just using this "I'm new" as an act. He found me the exact car I was looking for and told me to come on down. When it came time to negotiate, he had to (understandably) defer to his management, as he really didn't have much experience or authority. I still didn't have any issues with him. His service was awesome and he was really going out of his way to get me a good deal. My only gripe is that I had to deal with a manager that I didn't care for. She was way too aggressive and was willing to let me walk out over $10 a month on the payment. Yes, over 60 months that's $600, but REALLY???? You're willing to lose a sale over $600 in a dealership where I could have played baseball in the lobby and not hit another living soul? Then she tried the, "oh but look at features x, y and z"; features that I was completely ambivalent about. All was good when she finally agreed to my price and went away. Once the negotiating was done, I went off to finance where Josh helped me finish up. He was great...I wasn't crazy about all the extended warranties and such, but every dealer puts you thru that and he was willing to haggle on the price, so I left there feeling good about what I had just committed to. Armando, my salesman, even drove the car home for me because I was not trading in my other vehicle and had no way to get the new one home. Great service overall. Next step is my first maintenance appointment. Hope they don't disappoint!
AWFUL EXPERIENCE
by 01/23/2011on
If "no stars" was an option, thats what this dealership deserves. A completely AWFUL blood boiling experience. Not too much of a comment about my internet sales guy "Jeff". He didn't do much for me one way or the other, however when his manager "Ajan 'Milton'" came into the picture it all went downhill. To make a long story short, I was ganged up on by 4 salesmen, including the manager, telling me that the deal on their website was wrong. I honestly don't care if it was wrong or not, the point is that it was on the website and all 5 of us were sitting there looking at it in black and white. I left after all 4 starting yelling at me that I was wrong - completely unprofessional. I just hope that the others staring at the scene in the showroom took the hint and left also. My advice - do your homework because they tried to rip me off a few times. They kept acting like every customer incentive rebate that I was receiving was a great deal. Sorry guys, but paying what the car is advertised for is not a great deal - it's normal. On another note, a shout out to Sam at Surf City Nissan - went straight over to that dealership and Sam was extremely helpful (and I wasn't "wrong" about what their website stated!)
Wonderful Experience
by 12/28/2010on
I have to hand it to this dealer for sticking to what was agreed over the phone and online. They didn't haggle with me one bit on the price of my Armada and were completely honest and upfront. I had a great experience with them and didn't waste any time/headache in things that were futile. Definitely a good dealer to deal with.