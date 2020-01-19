sales Rating

Congratulations to Miguel (who claimed to be a floor manager) and to the general manager for hiring a person like him and to the owner of this dealership! This KID Miguel just cost you over 100k in sales today! Wow... I’m lost in words about how to express the experience that I had today! My bad experience started before I even walked into their doors. I drove up with my Son’s car 350Z . Fast forward coming back from service department because my Son’s car was over heating, A lady brings me SUPER Miguel to help me. I don’t wanna list everything that happened because this review will be pages long but OH MY GOD! I have never been insulted or disrespected like that in my life. This kid so called FLOOR MANAGER was making fun of me and being very rude and sarcastic about everything that I was saying. All because I was asking some questions about the dealership and response was (I only get paid on people who buy cars, I don’t get paid on people who just wanna talk) that did it for me right away! I can not describe the rudeness and arrogance and ignorance of this person! He made a lot of bad sarcastic comments about me and to list one of the simplest comment he made... are sure this job for your Son not you because it seems like you don’t have a job or else you wouldn’t be here today. I was stunned! I tried my best to stay calm and I told him I had told you 3 times already that I just came from service because he had asked me3 times why am I here today. Fast forward... I could not stand being there anymore and listen to this guy and I think this girl didn’t tell him that I was buying 5 cars today because he never brought it up while we were talking. I walk out and got in my car, I was surprised to see him following me out and approached again with bad aggression telling me... the girl told me you wanted to buy 5 cars today, why would you come here and waist our time like that. Another comment he made... I don’t think you can afford to buy anything seen you drive a cheap car like this, I replied very calmly, I’m sorry I didn’t know my car is not suitable to your high standard dealership, if I’ve known I would have brought my 110k BMW 650 (which I do own and own other cars) I started to get shaky because he would not stop with his bad comments and I knew I was gonna lose it but chose to drive away calmly and as I was taking off he made another comment (that’s what I thought B*tch) I’m a business owner of a big Courier company and I was looking to buy 5 NV200 Cargo vans today MIGUEL. Today was an awesome beautiful sunny day and I just came from the gym that’s why I walked in with my shorts and tanning shoes. One thing I’ve learned by doing busing for 20 years. You should treat all people the same and with respect because you have no idea who’s the person your speaking with! You just cost your department over 100k today and you cost the service department probably 4K because I’m sure my Son’s car needs an engine. My plan was to drop the car off in service, finish the sales transaction and drive away with a van and send my drivers to pick up the rest. I’m a compulsive buyer, I always buy my cars when I’m in a good mood and today was the day for me but you made it not, I don’t blame you really, I blame the people who hired you because people like you sets the impression about the people above you! I’m not even upset lol because tomorrow I’m taking my business somewhere else but this time I’m gonna call the fleet guy and make sure he will be waiting for me outside just so I wouldn’t run into people like you Miguel. Owner... General manager, you hire kids to do men’s jobs and that is the result. You lost a good business today because of one person. I have over 50 employees and I would bring the youngest of them and the newest one and he will have way better professionalism, manors and respect more than your FLOOR MANAGER Miguel lol. Today was a bad day but now it felt was an awesome day and I’m laughing about it because you guys didn’t get my cash and someone else that deserve it WILL Read more