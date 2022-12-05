Skip to main content
Premier Chevrolet

6195 Auto Center Dr, Buena Park, CA 90621
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Premier Chevrolet

4.8
Overall Rating
4.79 out of 5 stars(97)
Recommend: Yes (26) No (2)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sebastian did a great job.

by Hjlebo on 05/12/2022

It was a pleasure working with Sebastian on the lease for my new Equinox. He was patient, understanding, and appreciative of my needs. Many thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
97 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

On time and clean!

by Madie on 05/12/2022

Very happy with the service. My car was ready on time and even got a quick car wash. Alan was very nice and took care of everything quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

I'm very satisfied with the service. Thank you Allen for your services

by Rose Barnett on 05/12/2022

Every time I take my car into get it services they are always so nice and they let Mr know what is going on I would had never knowing that I had a slow leak in the transmission if if I didn't take it in for an oil change

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Review

by Vilop on 05/06/2022

It took six days to get a call back, when I was promised 1 to 2 days. When I called to get an update on my vehicle, I was made to feel it was my fault by the service advisor and she didn’t take ownership initially. I was without a vehicle for seven days with no empathy from anyone at Premier Chevrolet. Once I spoke with the advisor after six days of not reaching out to me, everything went fine and she was very attentive. Not sure if I will go back to Premier, will probably go to Cerritos Chevrolet moving forward.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Sherri on 05/01/2022

Very attentive staff. I came for an oil change and cabin filter change. They were kind enough to call me and tell me my engine filter was at 10% but when they pulled it, it was clean and same for the cabin filter. I really appreciated their honesty. My car was ready when they said it would be.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Went the extra mile on a busy day

by Kabir on 04/30/2022

Finally came in for routine maintenance on a busy Saturday. Tire rotation and oil change was only available, but they took the extra effort to identify some other issues so that I could request those when I came back for a software upgrade. Came all the way from Redondo Beach because I get all my leases from you. Thanks Randy Dover!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Amazing Service

by JulieeGee on 04/27/2022

Shout out to service advisor: Serrano S. For your assistances today. My visit was great oil change 💯 thank you and to your techs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Gracias Gabby por tu ayuda con mi evaluación de mi carro. de mi carro.

by Gustavo on 04/19/2022

Gabby me ayudo a evaluación de mi carro. Cuando este listo para vender mi carro y comprar mi nueva camioneta definitivamente regresare por tu sincera ayuda..(que bien que tengan especialistas como tu y que hablan un español para ayudar ala jente hispana como yo :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great great job doing my recall

by Jwill on 04/16/2022

I was told it would take 4 hours ( it took 2 )… quick work and very friendly staff, and very welcoming. A+++++

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

This is the only place I take my car for service

by PM on 04/14/2022

The staff is friendly and helpful. They explain what might be needed but never pressure you to buy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service!!

by Janelle on 04/06/2022

Quick and courteous service!!! Staff was great and kept me updated. Alan was great! Thank you again!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Customer Service

by Sara C on 04/06/2022

I had such a wonderful experience with Sebastian at Premiere Chevrolet of Buena Park. He provides great customer service and is highly knowledgeable in his field. I'm a customer for life!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service!

by Madie on 04/02/2022

Staff is friendly and very knowledgeable. Alan was able to answer all my questions and I am extremely pleased with how quickly the work was completed on my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Gabby was great!

by Nicole on 04/01/2022

Gabby was so helpful and efficient. Super easy to work with and great communication!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

In and Out

by Harold on 04/01/2022

Great service Rep Nadia, friendly polite knowledgeable and courteous to my questions & needs, thanks again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing customer service!

by Krys on 03/31/2022

I received amazing customer service from Tommy at Premier Chevrolet of Buena Park. He was knowledgeable about every car and was super helpful throughout the process. I have already sent family members to him to start their new purchase process!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Car Service

by Ed on 03/30/2022

Nadia was my service rep she Was very professional and gave me outstanding service….

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by S on 03/28/2022

Really friendly people! Got me in and out fast

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Love Love Love this dealership and their service department!!!

by Shirley Hallock on 03/25/2022

Their honesty

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Premier Chevrolet in Buena Park is the BEST!!

by Ana Moreno on 03/25/2022

I know I can always count on Premier Chevrolet in Buena Park to provide me with the best service and answer all my questions. They really go above and beyond in their services. I have been a loyal customer knowing that they will provide me with an impeccable job. Thank you for all you do!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Battery issue

by Hanan hilo on 03/24/2022

I felt like I was literally ripped off. Just to replace a battery was $425.00. The salesmen Told me it would be $195 for diagnosing and if I did that work there it’ll be taken off the bill well I still went in and I got ripped off. The battery cost 189.00 and they still charged me $425.00.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
