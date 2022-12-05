Premier Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Premier Chevrolet
Sebastian did a great job.
by 05/12/2022on
It was a pleasure working with Sebastian on the lease for my new Equinox. He was patient, understanding, and appreciative of my needs. Many thanks!
On time and clean!
by 05/12/2022on
Very happy with the service. My car was ready on time and even got a quick car wash. Alan was very nice and took care of everything quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I'm very satisfied with the service. Thank you Allen for your services
by 05/12/2022on
Every time I take my car into get it services they are always so nice and they let Mr know what is going on I would had never knowing that I had a slow leak in the transmission if if I didn't take it in for an oil change
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sebastian did a great job.
by 05/12/2022on
It was a pleasure working with Sebastian on the lease for my new Equinox. He was patient, understanding, and appreciative of my needs. Many thanks!
Service Review
by 05/06/2022on
It took six days to get a call back, when I was promised 1 to 2 days. When I called to get an update on my vehicle, I was made to feel it was my fault by the service advisor and she didn’t take ownership initially. I was without a vehicle for seven days with no empathy from anyone at Premier Chevrolet. Once I spoke with the advisor after six days of not reaching out to me, everything went fine and she was very attentive. Not sure if I will go back to Premier, will probably go to Cerritos Chevrolet moving forward.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/01/2022on
Very attentive staff. I came for an oil change and cabin filter change. They were kind enough to call me and tell me my engine filter was at 10% but when they pulled it, it was clean and same for the cabin filter. I really appreciated their honesty. My car was ready when they said it would be.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Went the extra mile on a busy day
by 04/30/2022on
Finally came in for routine maintenance on a busy Saturday. Tire rotation and oil change was only available, but they took the extra effort to identify some other issues so that I could request those when I came back for a software upgrade. Came all the way from Redondo Beach because I get all my leases from you. Thanks Randy Dover!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Service
by 04/27/2022on
Shout out to service advisor: Serrano S. For your assistances today. My visit was great oil change 💯 thank you and to your techs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Gracias Gabby por tu ayuda con mi evaluación de mi carro. de mi carro.
by 04/19/2022on
Gabby me ayudo a evaluación de mi carro. Cuando este listo para vender mi carro y comprar mi nueva camioneta definitivamente regresare por tu sincera ayuda..(que bien que tengan especialistas como tu y que hablan un español para ayudar ala jente hispana como yo :)
Great great job doing my recall
by 04/16/2022on
I was told it would take 4 hours ( it took 2 )… quick work and very friendly staff, and very welcoming. A+++++
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
This is the only place I take my car for service
by 04/14/2022on
The staff is friendly and helpful. They explain what might be needed but never pressure you to buy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!!
by 04/06/2022on
Quick and courteous service!!! Staff was great and kept me updated. Alan was great! Thank you again!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Customer Service
by 04/06/2022on
I had such a wonderful experience with Sebastian at Premiere Chevrolet of Buena Park. He provides great customer service and is highly knowledgeable in his field. I'm a customer for life!
Great Service!
by 04/02/2022on
Staff is friendly and very knowledgeable. Alan was able to answer all my questions and I am extremely pleased with how quickly the work was completed on my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Gabby was great!
by 04/01/2022on
Gabby was so helpful and efficient. Super easy to work with and great communication!
In and Out
by 04/01/2022on
Great service Rep Nadia, friendly polite knowledgeable and courteous to my questions & needs, thanks again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing customer service!
by 03/31/2022on
I received amazing customer service from Tommy at Premier Chevrolet of Buena Park. He was knowledgeable about every car and was super helpful throughout the process. I have already sent family members to him to start their new purchase process!
Car Service
by 03/30/2022on
Nadia was my service rep she Was very professional and gave me outstanding service….
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 03/28/2022on
Really friendly people! Got me in and out fast
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love Love Love this dealership and their service department!!!
by 03/25/2022on
Their honesty
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Premier Chevrolet in Buena Park is the BEST!!
by 03/25/2022on
I know I can always count on Premier Chevrolet in Buena Park to provide me with the best service and answer all my questions. They really go above and beyond in their services. I have been a loyal customer knowing that they will provide me with an impeccable job. Thank you for all you do!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Battery issue
by 03/24/2022on
I felt like I was literally ripped off. Just to replace a battery was $425.00. The salesmen Told me it would be $195 for diagnosing and if I did that work there it’ll be taken off the bill well I still went in and I got ripped off. The battery cost 189.00 and they still charged me $425.00.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No