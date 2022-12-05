3 out of 5 stars service Rating

It took six days to get a call back, when I was promised 1 to 2 days. When I called to get an update on my vehicle, I was made to feel it was my fault by the service advisor and she didn’t take ownership initially. I was without a vehicle for seven days with no empathy from anyone at Premier Chevrolet. Once I spoke with the advisor after six days of not reaching out to me, everything went fine and she was very attentive. Not sure if I will go back to Premier, will probably go to Cerritos Chevrolet moving forward. Read more