Customer Reviews of Ken Grody Ford Buena Park
Ford Maverick
by 01/31/2022on
Very professional, answered all my questions, friendly staff highly recommend
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I could not be more satisfied
by 03/04/2022on
I was looking for a mid-size SUV after having two other Fords. A Ford 500 and a hybrid Ford Fusion. I wanted room to haul things (household items, Home Depot stuff, etc., without having to put everything in the back seat or cram into a small trunk. The ride is exceptionally comfortable. The suspension excellent. I've taken it on four trips from CA to OR - 30 hour round-trips and have never had a single issue. It takes all weather extremely well, though I've never braved deep snow. It's heavy without riding heavy. The interior is easy to maintain and very comfortable in the heat and the cold. City driving is very dependable and the open road, mountain road driving is as well. As a woman without a male to do the "car stuff" I'm extremely grateful to have a dependable/reliable vehicle. Ken Grody has been a very dependable and reliable dealership since I purchased the car. Their customer service is excellent and they have very good communication throughout the service process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Person
by 11/10/2021on
I initially had an appointment with another sales person, but when I arrived he was not there or not available. However, Mr. Mohamed Benkhay jumped into action, and I have to say that he was very knowledgeable about the trucks and our test drives were very enjoyable while he described all the features of the different trucks my wife and I drove. He was very professional and courteous, and I would consider him an asset to KG Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Warranty Repair
by 08/02/2021on
Raul did a great job keeping me informed!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They fixed the problem
by 04/27/2021on
I must admit I was not at all happy at first because of a issue I had that i left in another review but Ismael took it upon himself to make sure to correct the problem. We stumbled across yet another issue and before it could escalate into anything bigger he went above and beyond to make sure I left with a smile. I appreciate the hard work and effort he took to make sure my visit was s pleasant one. Now we have mended our business friendship and I would bring my car back. If anyone reads this and stumbles across any issues GO TO ISMAEL! he will make sure to take care of you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Reliable Dealer
by 12/08/2020on
Dean Nissen at Ken Grody Ford is very helpful and he returns calls in a timely manner. Ron Stayer in the service department is very fast and honest. The parts department was not helpful or courteous and cost me a lot of wasted time by not providing all the parts requested.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
In and out
by 11/29/2020on
Wide selections of trucks. Great salesman. Quick paperwork. In and out in 2hrs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Grody Ford Service Department
by 11/13/2020on
Annette is the Best Service Personnel at Grody. She is efficient, informative throughout the process of service and delivers a high quality customer experience. Thanks Annette for making my trip to the Service Department seamless and positive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150 Shelby Truck
by 09/25/2020on
The transaction at Grody Ford in Buena Park went fast and smooth. I was greeted with a warm welcome upon arrival. all of the employees were friendly and willing to go out of their way to be helpful. My truck buying experience was hassle free. I was helped by the store manager Ramy who was very honest and professional. it was a pleasure doing business in purchasing of my new Ford Shelby Truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Regular Scheduled Service.
by 08/19/2020on
early morning drove in, stated what it was needed and followed the service advisor extended service suggestions. 1:30 hrs later my car was ready. great job guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 07/19/2020on
Grody Ford, Buena Park has always taken care of my vehicle and exceeded my expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
E450 Cooling System Service
by 05/18/2020on
My Service Writer Brett, was great. He took the time to discuss the requested service and made me feel very comfortable with the KG Service Department. The system flush only took a couple of hours and I drove away with the peace of mind that my vehicle, which is a motorhome, was properly services with all the recommended materials to ensure trouble free driving no matter where we go.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 02/10/2020on
The dealership is great! The only thing they need improvement on is their courtesy shuttle service. They only have 1 driver and alot of people wait 1-2 hours for a ride. They do not have a sign in sheet for it. Its who can get to the shuttle first. If you have been waiting for over an hour, you might not get a ride. This happend to me twice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repairs
by 01/09/2020on
My experience was good. Raul was easy to work with and I trust his recommendations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and great trucks!!
by 12/31/2019on
I went to the dealership to check out the new Rangers. Eddie Flores (sales manager) and Emmanuel (sales person, forgot his last name but turned out he went to same school as my son) were awesome. He listened to my needs and got us into a Ranger. I was so impressed with the truck and the service, I decided to go back the next day to trade in my Tacoma. Again, Eddie Flores was very helpful and drove out of there with another Ranger. A week later, my family took both Rangers and drove out to Texas from California, with one pulling a boat. Hands down the Rangers out performed my previous 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4x4 all day long. Couldn't be happier. I am so glad that I switched from Toyota to Ford and Ken Grody dealership is an awesome place to shop! I will be going back to Eddie for a new SUV for my wife soon.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 11/21/2019on
Called in morning for oil change got an appointment, came in and was asked if I would need a ride home or if I would be waiting. Said I would wait, had a cup of coffee, service was fast and friendly,and problems, even threw in a wash, happy customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Director of Fleet Sales Operations
by 09/26/2019on
Dean & Travis have been great to deal with in the sales department, Eric & Henry are very responsive and helpful in the service department. Stephanie explains all the paperwork fully and is easy to deal with. I would recommend this dealership to any individual or company.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GT350
by 09/19/2019on
I had the opportunity to work with Daniel on purchasing my GT350. Overall the experience was great and was mainly done through text message. Went in once the deal was set and was out of there in less than hour.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!!
by 09/07/2019on
I was looking at numerous dealerships for a Ford Fiesta, and it was here at Ken Grody Ford where I found the best price. My wife and I were very pleased with the overall purchasing process. From the price of the vehicle, to signing the contract. If you're looking for an honest dealership, stop by and see it for yourself. Thank you Ramy and your team for all of your help!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ken Grody
by 08/15/2019on
It was top notch. All I had to do was send a picture of the car I wanted and the payment I wanted and they made it happen.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ken Grody delivers again
by 07/07/2019on
They keep my Ford Fusion Energi in good shape Courteous and professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes