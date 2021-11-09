Buena Park Honda
Customer Reviews of Buena Park Honda
Buena Park Honda
by 09/11/2021on
They were very helpful and very accommodating. Even if we were giving them too much demands and requests, they still found time to make it happen. Thank you so much to the team (Chris, Hazel, Michelle, Steve, Alex, Francis).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buena Park Honda
by 09/11/2021on
They were very helpful and very accommodating. Even if we were giving them too much demands and requests, they still found time to make it happen. Thank you so much to the team (Chris, Hazel, Michelle, Steve, Alex, Francis).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 12/17/2020on
My son in law and I came to Buena Park Honda on 11/23/2020. Prior to that date, we have spoken with Chase, the sales representative, on the potential deal on a Honda Odyssey and its availability. When we came Chase was all ready with the car and even took care of our trade in. I went to so many dealers but really appreciate Chase courtesy, professionalism and non-pushy attitude. Car dealer should have sales representative like Chase. I also appreciate the Asian lady sales manager (not sure of her name, possibly Evelyn) and the finance manager for making this deal as quick as it could be. All in all, we had a positive experience and totally recommend Buena Park Honda, especially Chase C.
Great service highly recommend
by 05/29/2017on
This was a great experience. I started working with John Buhs to get a quote on an accord hybrid touring, he was willing to match the price I got from other dealer and they can provide the color of choice for the car. The dealership is 80 miles away from my location but it worth the trip. I was helped by Chase from the same department, the process is smooth yet I have to stay there for a couple hours since the dealership is kind of busy. All the guys there are helpful to make the deal happen. I would recommend to my friend who is in the market for a honda.The outstanding customer service and the friendly staffs made this car buying experience very enjoyable & hassle free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great overall
by 05/04/2017on
Great experience and the time frame that they told me was accurate
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 04/07/2017on
I really loved the service I got! Ricky was my service consultant he was friendly and extremely helpful! I am definitely coming back to Buena Park Honda! Everyone there is welcoming !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service
by 03/28/2017on
I would like to express my gratitude to FRED YAGHOUBI, he was very friendly, respectful and professional. We had an appointment and I arrived a little and Mr. Yaghoubi made himself available immediately. He was very helpful and took time to explain the whole process, he made the whole transaction go smoothly.
2017 Honda Accord
by 03/18/2017on
This is a review for Buena Park Honda. Mr. Tony Huynh Internet Manager made buying a new Honda painless. Tony present all available dealer installed accessories options, all extended warranties, if I wanted them. He keep all the explaining brief and concise. For those in Southern California, I recommend you go to Buena Park and look for Mr. Tony Huynh or call him directly for a painless buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda Service
by 03/08/2017on
I was very happy with the service department when I came in for my scheduled appointment for an oil change. I was helped right away by a service attendant. My service advisor, Eduardo Lopez was very helpful throughout the process and let me know approximately when my vehicle was ready for pickup. Overall, the service department is wonderful and prompt.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very helpful people!
by 12/29/2016on
I always get helped immediately and get explained in detail what I need to do and what is getting done to help me! Eddie is always very good at helping me when I need anything as well as the other people at service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Customer Service dealership!
by 09/13/2016on
This was hands down the easiest and fastest transaction I've ever done. Brian was super knowledgeable and easy to work with. He emailed me an internet quote, I dropped in later that afternoon, and the quoted price was exactly the same as advertised.. no haggling, no fuss, and the process out the door was streamlined. Very satisfied with my new car purchase and would buy from Buena Park Honda again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 08/22/2016on
My car needed Service this pass Friday and had the pleasure to meet Eddie! I was in and out with out any problems or concerns. He was nice and friendly and explained everything I need to know since it was my first time going for Service. Thank you once again Eddie for all your help, Ill see you soon, in the next couple of months.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 08/07/2016on
They always do an excellent job and go beyond and even cash my car after the oil change
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
mrs
by 08/02/2016on
Really great service representatives. Excellent ser ice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ofelia Patriarca
by 07/28/2016on
Mark Denton was my advisor and he is very professional. Justo(driver)was very courteous and a very safe driver.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
great services
by 07/20/2016on
Called in ahead of time and went in for an oil change. Eddie helped me and was very informative with what my car needed to have done. Fast service and very helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 07/18/2016on
Very friendly and helpful staff. Explained everything and got me in and out fairly quickly for an oil change.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Honda is the way to go!
by 07/11/2016on
I went in for my routine oil change and maintenance check as a walk in . Eddie greated me with a smile, asked what my needs where for the day and took care of it. He got my paper work, gave me me an estimate on my wait time and ensured I knew where to grab some coffee and a snack. The staff is always great. I enjoyed my interactions with Eddie. Keep up the awesome customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always the best service!!
by 07/04/2016on
I have been in four Honda dealership to take care of my Fit, and I have to say Buena Park Honda is so far the best of all. The waiting room is big and clean, the associates are always willing to help and inform about the details relates to your vehicle. I absolutely recommend it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Quick service on a busy day
by 07/04/2016on
Zack was quick, efficient, and addressed all my concerns. I was in and out in approximately 1.5 hours,even though it was very busy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and convinience
by 07/04/2016on
Everything was done when i arrived at the dealership they just forgot to reset my oil reminder other then that great job
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best price
by 07/02/2016on
i bought new 2016 odyssey a week ago at buena park honda. patrick helped me and he gave me great price lower than Tellmethebestprice. he didnt cheat me unlike LA downtown honda. i definitely recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments