Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Premier Chevrolet

Premier Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
6195 Auto Center Dr, Buena Park, CA 90621
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Premier Chevrolet

4.8
Overall Rating
4.78 out of 5 stars(87)
Recommend: Yes (17) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Customer Service

by Sara C on 04/06/2022

I had such a wonderful experience with Sebastian at Premiere Chevrolet of Buena Park. He provides great customer service and is highly knowledgeable in his field. I'm a customer for life!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
87 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service!!

by Janelle on 04/06/2022

Quick and courteous service!!! Staff was great and kept me updated. Alan was great! Thank you again!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Customer Service

by Sara C on 04/06/2022

I had such a wonderful experience with Sebastian at Premiere Chevrolet of Buena Park. He provides great customer service and is highly knowledgeable in his field. I'm a customer for life!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service!

by Madie on 04/02/2022

Staff is friendly and very knowledgeable. Alan was able to answer all my questions and I am extremely pleased with how quickly the work was completed on my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Gabby was great!

by Nicole on 04/01/2022

Gabby was so helpful and efficient. Super easy to work with and great communication!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

In and Out

by Harold on 04/01/2022

Great service Rep Nadia, friendly polite knowledgeable and courteous to my questions & needs, thanks again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing customer service!

by Krys on 03/31/2022

I received amazing customer service from Tommy at Premier Chevrolet of Buena Park. He was knowledgeable about every car and was super helpful throughout the process. I have already sent family members to him to start their new purchase process!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Car Service

by Ed on 03/30/2022

Nadia was my service rep she Was very professional and gave me outstanding service….

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by S on 03/28/2022

Really friendly people! Got me in and out fast

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Love Love Love this dealership and their service department!!!

by Shirley Hallock on 03/25/2022

Their honesty

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Premier Chevrolet in Buena Park is the BEST!!

by Ana Moreno on 03/25/2022

I know I can always count on Premier Chevrolet in Buena Park to provide me with the best service and answer all my questions. They really go above and beyond in their services. I have been a loyal customer knowing that they will provide me with an impeccable job. Thank you for all you do!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Battery issue

by Hanan hilo on 03/24/2022

I felt like I was literally ripped off. Just to replace a battery was $425.00. The salesmen Told me it would be $195 for diagnosing and if I did that work there it’ll be taken off the bill well I still went in and I got ripped off. The battery cost 189.00 and they still charged me $425.00.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exactly how buying a car should be

by Blake on 03/05/2022

I never thought a car buying experience could be so smooth. Angel Baeza on the Sales team was welcoming, pleasant, knowledgeable, and helpful. He was never pushy and made sure I had everything I needed. David Guillen on the financing team was very professional, concise and accommodating. They honored their online pricing (which was significantly lower than the sticker price), there was virtually no haggling, and they didn’t push extended warranties or any extras. I’m extremely satisfied with my experience and would recommend them to anybody!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chevy Lifer

by Anne Marie on 01/31/2022

Just got my 3rd new car from Premier Chevrolet of Buena Park. (An early Valentines present... thanks to the husband). We travel the extra distance to Buena Park because of the amazing sales staff (Trish and now Sebastian). They are honest, efficient, and a pleasure to work with. They make buying a car painless! Thanks again, Trish. I love my new SUV!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Top notch service beginning to end!

by Victor on 12/23/2021

Car shopping for the average joe can be stressful but Sebastian at Premier Chevrolet made the process as seamless as possible from start to finish! He is very knowledgeable with 5 star customer service and highly recommend asking for him when you visit Premier Chevrolet!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

See the USA in Your Premier Chevrolet!

by Care Bear on 11/05/2021

Premier Chevrolet is a wonderful dealership. Trish at internet sales is an amazing individual. She’s no-nonsense, to the point, as well as kind. Not only did she provide me with a trade-in amount over the phone but she also purchased my vehicle at the promised price ahead of time. David in the financial department was also amazing to work with. Everything was up front and with no gimmicks. At Premier Chevrolet, you are treated with nothing but respect. I highly recommend this dealership. They are not pushy at all. Very respectful and value your time. Get your next vehicle at Premier Chevrolet!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service,and a pleasure to deal with

by George B on 08/18/2021

Very nice people

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Vehicle Purchase .

by J D Feliciano on 07/09/2021

Positive experience. Very accommodating and attentive to my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Premier Chevy works hard for your business.

by From Palmdale on 06/28/2021

Ben & Ivan in sales are the best ! Go see these guys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chevy Traverse

by PG on 03/04/2020

Marco was extremely helpful throughout the entire process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Premier Chevrolet of Buena Park

by JoAnna Brownfield on 02/25/2020

I always receive excellent service from Premier Chevrolet of Buena Park. They did an excellent job on my car for warranty service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service

by Happy customers on 02/18/2020

Everyone was very polite and attentive. Craig listened to what we were looking for and found us the right vehicle for our family. Adel and Marko were great and got us a deal that worked for us!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
55 cars in stock
0 new50 used5 certified pre-owned
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes