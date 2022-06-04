5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Premier Chevrolet is a wonderful dealership. Trish at internet sales is an amazing individual. She’s no-nonsense, to the point, as well as kind. Not only did she provide me with a trade-in amount over the phone but she also purchased my vehicle at the promised price ahead of time. David in the financial department was also amazing to work with. Everything was up front and with no gimmicks. At Premier Chevrolet, you are treated with nothing but respect. I highly recommend this dealership. They are not pushy at all. Very respectful and value your time. Get your next vehicle at Premier Chevrolet!!!! Read more