Premier Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Premier Chevrolet
Amazing Customer Service
by 04/06/2022on
I had such a wonderful experience with Sebastian at Premiere Chevrolet of Buena Park. He provides great customer service and is highly knowledgeable in his field. I'm a customer for life!
Great Service!!
by 04/06/2022on
Quick and courteous service!!! Staff was great and kept me updated. Alan was great! Thank you again!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 04/02/2022on
Staff is friendly and very knowledgeable. Alan was able to answer all my questions and I am extremely pleased with how quickly the work was completed on my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Gabby was great!
by 04/01/2022on
Gabby was so helpful and efficient. Super easy to work with and great communication!
In and Out
by 04/01/2022on
Great service Rep Nadia, friendly polite knowledgeable and courteous to my questions & needs, thanks again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing customer service!
by 03/31/2022on
I received amazing customer service from Tommy at Premier Chevrolet of Buena Park. He was knowledgeable about every car and was super helpful throughout the process. I have already sent family members to him to start their new purchase process!
Car Service
by 03/30/2022on
Nadia was my service rep she Was very professional and gave me outstanding service….
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 03/28/2022on
Really friendly people! Got me in and out fast
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love Love Love this dealership and their service department!!!
by 03/25/2022on
Their honesty
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Premier Chevrolet in Buena Park is the BEST!!
by 03/25/2022on
I know I can always count on Premier Chevrolet in Buena Park to provide me with the best service and answer all my questions. They really go above and beyond in their services. I have been a loyal customer knowing that they will provide me with an impeccable job. Thank you for all you do!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Battery issue
by 03/24/2022on
I felt like I was literally ripped off. Just to replace a battery was $425.00. The salesmen Told me it would be $195 for diagnosing and if I did that work there it’ll be taken off the bill well I still went in and I got ripped off. The battery cost 189.00 and they still charged me $425.00.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Exactly how buying a car should be
by 03/05/2022on
I never thought a car buying experience could be so smooth. Angel Baeza on the Sales team was welcoming, pleasant, knowledgeable, and helpful. He was never pushy and made sure I had everything I needed. David Guillen on the financing team was very professional, concise and accommodating. They honored their online pricing (which was significantly lower than the sticker price), there was virtually no haggling, and they didn’t push extended warranties or any extras. I’m extremely satisfied with my experience and would recommend them to anybody!
Chevy Lifer
by 01/31/2022on
Just got my 3rd new car from Premier Chevrolet of Buena Park. (An early Valentines present... thanks to the husband). We travel the extra distance to Buena Park because of the amazing sales staff (Trish and now Sebastian). They are honest, efficient, and a pleasure to work with. They make buying a car painless! Thanks again, Trish. I love my new SUV!!
Top notch service beginning to end!
by 12/23/2021on
Car shopping for the average joe can be stressful but Sebastian at Premier Chevrolet made the process as seamless as possible from start to finish! He is very knowledgeable with 5 star customer service and highly recommend asking for him when you visit Premier Chevrolet!
See the USA in Your Premier Chevrolet!
by 11/05/2021on
Premier Chevrolet is a wonderful dealership. Trish at internet sales is an amazing individual. She’s no-nonsense, to the point, as well as kind. Not only did she provide me with a trade-in amount over the phone but she also purchased my vehicle at the promised price ahead of time. David in the financial department was also amazing to work with. Everything was up front and with no gimmicks. At Premier Chevrolet, you are treated with nothing but respect. I highly recommend this dealership. They are not pushy at all. Very respectful and value your time. Get your next vehicle at Premier Chevrolet!!!!
Great service,and a pleasure to deal with
by 08/18/2021on
Very nice people
Vehicle Purchase .
by 07/09/2021on
Positive experience. Very accommodating and attentive to my needs.
Premier Chevy works hard for your business.
by 06/28/2021on
Ben & Ivan in sales are the best ! Go see these guys.
Chevy Traverse
by 03/04/2020on
Marco was extremely helpful throughout the entire process.
Premier Chevrolet of Buena Park
by 02/25/2020on
I always receive excellent service from Premier Chevrolet of Buena Park. They did an excellent job on my car for warranty service.
Excellent service
by 02/18/2020on
Everyone was very polite and attentive. Craig listened to what we were looking for and found us the right vehicle for our family. Adel and Marko were great and got us a deal that worked for us!