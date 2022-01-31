5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to the dealership to check out the new Rangers. Eddie Flores (sales manager) and Emmanuel (sales person, forgot his last name but turned out he went to same school as my son) were awesome. He listened to my needs and got us into a Ranger. I was so impressed with the truck and the service, I decided to go back the next day to trade in my Tacoma. Again, Eddie Flores was very helpful and drove out of there with another Ranger. A week later, my family took both Rangers and drove out to Texas from California, with one pulling a boat. Hands down the Rangers out performed my previous 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4x4 all day long. Couldn't be happier. I am so glad that I switched from Toyota to Ford and Ken Grody dealership is an awesome place to shop! I will be going back to Eddie for a new SUV for my wife soon. Read more