Buena Park Honda

6411 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90621
Today 9:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Buena Park Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(64)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
64 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by FountainValleyBuyer on 12/17/2020

My son in law and I came to Buena Park Honda on 11/23/2020. Prior to that date, we have spoken with Chase, the sales representative, on the potential deal on a Honda Odyssey and its availability. When we came Chase was all ready with the car and even took care of our trade in. I went to so many dealers but really appreciate Chase courtesy, professionalism and non-pushy attitude. Car dealer should have sales representative like Chase. I also appreciate the Asian lady sales manager (not sure of her name, possibly Evelyn) and the finance manager for making this deal as quick as it could be. All in all, we had a positive experience and totally recommend Buena Park Honda, especially Chase C.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service highly recommend

by edmunds587 on 05/29/2017

This was a great experience. I started working with John Buhs to get a quote on an accord hybrid touring, he was willing to match the price I got from other dealer and they can provide the color of choice for the car. The dealership is 80 miles away from my location but it worth the trip. I was helped by Chase from the same department, the process is smooth yet I have to stay there for a couple hours since the dealership is kind of busy. All the guys there are helpful to make the deal happen. I would recommend to my friend who is in the market for a honda.The outstanding customer service and the friendly staffs made this car buying experience very enjoyable & hassle free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great overall

by aveloz4458 on 05/04/2017

Great experience and the time frame that they told me was accurate

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by dazzydukes on 04/07/2017

I really loved the service I got! Ricky was my service consultant he was friendly and extremely helpful! I am definitely coming back to Buena Park Honda! Everyone there is welcoming !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by avbrito17 on 03/28/2017

I would like to express my gratitude to FRED YAGHOUBI, he was very friendly, respectful and professional. We had an appointment and I arrived a little and Mr. Yaghoubi made himself available immediately. He was very helpful and took time to explain the whole process, he made the whole transaction go smoothly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Honda Accord

by HALE219 on 03/18/2017

This is a review for Buena Park Honda. Mr. Tony Huynh Internet Manager made buying a new Honda painless. Tony present all available dealer installed accessories options, all extended warranties, if I wanted them. He keep all the explaining brief and concise. For those in Southern California, I recommend you go to Buena Park and look for Mr. Tony Huynh or call him directly for a painless buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Honda Service

by Jennie913 on 03/08/2017

I was very happy with the service department when I came in for my scheduled appointment for an oil change. I was helped right away by a service attendant. My service advisor, Eduardo Lopez was very helpful throughout the process and let me know approximately when my vehicle was ready for pickup. Overall, the service department is wonderful and prompt.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very helpful people!

by cmartinez96 on 12/29/2016

I always get helped immediately and get explained in detail what I need to do and what is getting done to help me! Eddie is always very good at helping me when I need anything as well as the other people at service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Customer Service dealership!

by ofahmy69 on 09/13/2016

This was hands down the easiest and fastest transaction I've ever done. Brian was super knowledgeable and easy to work with. He emailed me an internet quote, I dropped in later that afternoon, and the quoted price was exactly the same as advertised.. no haggling, no fuss, and the process out the door was streamlined. Very satisfied with my new car purchase and would buy from Buena Park Honda again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Karin117 on 08/22/2016

My car needed Service this pass Friday and had the pleasure to meet Eddie! I was in and out with out any problems or concerns. He was nice and friendly and explained everything I need to know since it was my first time going for Service. Thank you once again Eddie for all your help, Ill see you soon, in the next couple of months.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Astepter on 08/07/2016

They always do an excellent job and go beyond and even cash my car after the oil change

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

mrs

by JoAnneR29 on 08/02/2016

Really great service representatives. Excellent ser ice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ofelia Patriarca

by Patriarca on 07/28/2016

Mark Denton was my advisor and he is very professional. Justo(driver)was very courteous and a very safe driver.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

great services

by ivetgarcia on 07/20/2016

Called in ahead of time and went in for an oil change. Eddie helped me and was very informative with what my car needed to have done. Fast service and very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Jessimunoz on 07/18/2016

Very friendly and helpful staff. Explained everything and got me in and out fairly quickly for an oil change.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Honda is the way to go!

by cjaeb76 on 07/11/2016

I went in for my routine oil change and maintenance check as a walk in . Eddie greated me with a smile, asked what my needs where for the day and took care of it. He got my paper work, gave me me an estimate on my wait time and ensured I knew where to grab some coffee and a snack. The staff is always great. I enjoyed my interactions with Eddie. Keep up the awesome customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always the best service!!

by HappyFit79 on 07/04/2016

I have been in four Honda dealership to take care of my Fit, and I have to say Buena Park Honda is so far the best of all. The waiting room is big and clean, the associates are always willing to help and inform about the details relates to your vehicle. I absolutely recommend it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick service on a busy day

by Orona76 on 07/04/2016

Zack was quick, efficient, and addressed all my concerns. I was in and out in approximately 1.5 hours,even though it was very busy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service and convinience

by Gush710 on 07/04/2016

Everything was done when i arrived at the dealership they just forgot to reset my oil reminder other then that great job

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best price

by rilla112 on 07/02/2016

i bought new 2016 odyssey a week ago at buena park honda. patrick helped me and he gave me great price lower than Tellmethebestprice. he didnt cheat me unlike LA downtown honda. i definitely recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
