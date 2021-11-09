5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My son in law and I came to Buena Park Honda on 11/23/2020. Prior to that date, we have spoken with Chase, the sales representative, on the potential deal on a Honda Odyssey and its availability. When we came Chase was all ready with the car and even took care of our trade in. I went to so many dealers but really appreciate Chase courtesy, professionalism and non-pushy attitude. Car dealer should have sales representative like Chase. I also appreciate the Asian lady sales manager (not sure of her name, possibly Evelyn) and the finance manager for making this deal as quick as it could be. All in all, we had a positive experience and totally recommend Buena Park Honda, especially Chase C. Read more