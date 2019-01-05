sales Rating

Beware! 1 Star is very generous for this establishment that employs disrespectful and dishonest sales associates. Both the dealership and the corporate office do not care about their new or existing customers or any issues customers may have encountered with any of their unethical associates before, during or after the sale or the service. Do not be fooled by addressing any wrongdoings and abusive language of a salesperson to the Mercedes-Benz Corporate Office. They will simply tell you that dealerships are a part of the franchise and they cannot help you. WHAT A SHAME, MERCEDES-BENZ! Below are the details of my horrible experience with Andre Dawson, AKA Salesman to The STARS, as he calls himself. I would like to emphasize if you're not a STAR by his standards (some sort of a ballplayer, a rapper, etc.) nor enter their premises ready to do whatever he brainwashes you to do, if you are a minority and a female, you will be treated with disrespect, condescending tone and remarks, yelling and screaming. You will certainly get derogatory/sarcastic comments and "jokes" about the culture you belong to. On June 10, 2013, I financed my formerly leased C300 (again with BH Benz) with Capital One Auto Finance as offered by Andre Dawson. I was promised by Andre that after one year of making payments of $688.62 a month on my 2010 Mercedes-Benz C300, I would then lease a brand new 2014/2015 MB vehicle from him and return the car to the MB BH dealership a year later without being upside down on the loan. I was promised by Andre I would not owe anything after returning the car in a year. He kept saying that I needed to trust him and that I asked too many questions. He kept saying not to worry as he would take care of me in a year. He said he had his ways. He kept repeating to me that he was in the car business not me. A month or two after the transaction, I started receiving letters for refinancing with lower APR through other lending institutions. Every time I contacted him, he said that I had to keep the financing with Capital One for at least a year for him to be able to help me after a year. He was yelling each time and promised that was the condition for him to help me once the year was over. Once the year passed, I contacted him on July 31, August 1, 8, 11 to get a quote to trade the car as promised last year. I went to the dealership on August 14, 2014. Despite the fact I took time off from work to get there before his meeting, he made me wait in his office for over 30 minutes while he was ordering Chinese food. While he was on the phone with the restaurant, he kept making fun of the lady speaking with a heavy Chinese accent, yelling at her and asking her if she could speak English. Then, he said that he would get back to me the next day with numbers. He ran my credit report even though I had told him not to do that until I saw some preliminary numbers. He emailed me in a few days offering a LOANER with new car's pricing and telling me I was upside down on my loan and it was not his fault and things changed. I reminded him what he had promised me in 2013. He started offending me and yelling at me on the phone. He called me "ignorant and to go get education" and that he didn't need my business. Calls to the General Manager, Mark Barsoomian, were not returned. I spoke with Mary with Mercedes-Benz Corporate Office at 8:45am on Friday, October 10th after many attempts to speak with someone at corporate or at the dealership. Only on October 10, 2014, I got a call from Mark Barsoomian and briefly discussed my experience and numbers of my last transaction in June 2013 and the outcome (he returned my call only after numerous calls to the corporate office); I told him the lack of regard for ethics was shameful from service (dealing with Zoran and front desk service associates) to sales with Andre. On October 10th Mark Barsoomian responded that he would get with Andre and Varouj and would discuss the event with Andre. Varouj offered the same deal as Andre saying that was all he had at the moment and might get back to me maybe in a month, two or three... He couldn't promise anything. What a joke! On October 14, 2014, I followed up again with Mark and Varouj with no luck. They never returned my call or responded to my e-mail. They act as if it's a privilege for them to serve you after scamming you. Not exactly the service you'd expect from Mercedes-Benz! Especially, not in Beverly Hills! Andre will intimidate you. Trust me. I am now utterly disgusted by this brand and will make sure it is heard as neither Mercedes-Benz corporate nor the dealership care about their customers. They do allow their representatives to treat customers with disrespect! Stay away! Spend your money elsewhere! Read more