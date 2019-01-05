Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills

Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills

9250 Beverly Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills

5.0
Overall Rating
(11)
Recommend: Yes (11) No (0)
sales Rating

Everyone at Beverly Hills Benz

by JillianBenz on 05/01/2019

Had such an enjoyable experience with the guys at Mercedes. Said, mark, and fuzzy are wonderful to work with. Will always go back to them

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

21 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Incredible service and hospitality

by Gsgsgsgs on 05/31/2019

Terry is always very accommodating and pleasant. He takes great care of me and my auto on each visit. I trust him and that is important when it comes to car service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Everyone at Beverly Hills Benz

by JillianBenz on 05/01/2019

Had such an enjoyable experience with the guys at Mercedes. Said, mark, and fuzzy are wonderful to work with. Will always go back to them

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Marina at Mercedes Benz Bev Hills

by Marc on 04/19/2019

This was my first time working with Marina as my service advisor was on leave.. She jumped in as if we've worked together for years, handling all of my special requests with grace, professionalism and friendliness.. "NO" didn't seem to be a part of her approach. This is exactly why I love MB and the experience it delivers beyond the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

service

by Cissy on 04/18/2019

Always a great experience with Nick Rempel. He takes the time to explain what happened and the best way of taking care or it. Thank You Nick

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Mercedes Benz of Beverly Hills Excellence

by MBCLient on 03/29/2019

Mercedes Benz of Beverly Hills provides the best customer service. Their service advisor Marina Martinez is knowledgeable about the products, very through and provides excellent service to her customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Hightech repair and service

by Drbertolucci on 03/15/2019

This repair once again reminds me of the excellent service with direct and easy communication with Andreas. I like the atmosphere and staff throughout. Will bring my car in the years to come.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

70k Service on my Smart Car

by Valleygirl92 on 02/06/2019

Richard Alvarez is my go to sales rep for my car. Iâve been coming to the dealership since 2016 and Iâm never let down. This is the only place where I trust taking my car in to get fixed. I would recommend this place to anyone who wants quality service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

MB Service

by TonySM3 on 01/11/2019

I worked with Desmond to get my car serviced and it was a great experience. They were quick, responsive and very helpful. I will definitely continue going to them for all of my MB service needs in the future!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

sales Rating

TAMIR REICHMAN SAVES THE DAY! BEST SERVICE ADVISOR!!

by jubsol26 on 10/11/2018

thank you Tamir for restoring my faith in MBZ of Beverly Hills and it's service department! For years I avoided bringing my car there for service for many reasons, an extremely rude & unhelpful service advisor being one of the reasons. A couple years ago, MBZ of BH was the only dealership to have the color G wagon I wanted to purchase. So I ended up buying yet another car from them after promising and swearing to myself I'd never step foot into that place again. The saleswoman recommended Tamir and the guy is awesome! Knows his work, eager to solve any problems, and does it all with a killer smile! NOTE: I brought in my g wagon for service last week and the car was returned much cleaner than I brought it in and Tamir had his tech take extra time to go through the entire truck and it's undercarriage, even though I didn't even think to ask him; he did this knowing how much use I put on the truck and how much I beat it up! Thanks Tamir! You always go above and beyond buddy :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Amazing service again....

by KathrynD on 10/11/2018

Desmond & his team were once again outstanding during the servicing of my 2017 C300. Everyone was professional, friendly and competent, not to mention my car was ready and washed within hours. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service

by PhillyJames on 09/26/2018

Jose Ramos was service rep. Great job. Great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Service GTS

by gts_owner1 on 08/16/2018

Brought it in to address a few issues and all were resolved. Speedy checkin and checkout and very professional. The best car dealer in my decades of experience on both coasts.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Nick is Amazing!!!

by LeHarding on 06/19/2018

Nick was honest and a man of his word! Came in for a service and I knew potentially I needed to tend to some other issues and he was a pure delight. He went above abc behind , stayed late and everything. This is what customer service is about! This was my first time at Beverly Hills and now it is officially my new home!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service!!

by Drmonsoon on 05/17/2018

Terry Mckie and the people at Beverly Hills Mercedes continue to provide outstanding service. Efficient, friendly service at fair prices are routine. I have been a customer for more than 15 years and have never been disappointed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Worst Salesman

by AJBansal001 on 04/06/2016

Talked to a salesman named Matthew, one of the worst guy ever. So rude. I was trying to negotiate price by sharing what other dealer was offering, and he was super rude and just replied in a bad tone that he wont give the same discount and hung up.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Great handling of out-of state sales

by leftys7 on 08/01/2015

I purchased a Certified Pre-owned 2010 SLK350 from them after seeing its listing on E-Bay. I dealt with Steve Brown who was very helpful and responsive. I didn't get a great buy but I bought it at a fair price and the car, despite having 26,000 miles, looked showroom new. When I received it there was a very small, noticeable only on very close inspection, repainted stone chip on the front bumper and the stitching on the driver's seat was slightly worn in one spot. Otherwise it was immaculate. Once I began driving it I discovered that a speaker in the driver's door was blown but my local dealer replaced it under the certified pre-owned warranty. The entire transaction went very smoothly, Mr. Brown kept me advised every step of the way, and arranged for the car's transportation. I couldn't be more pleased with the car, Steve Brown, and Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Pricing and better Service can be found at other Mercedes dealerships

by MusicProducer on 03/06/2015

Not much to say since the Experience was quite strange. I asked for an offer based on price expectations set by another dealer. They replied with "Good Luck," which is basically a sarcastic [non-permissible content removed] you. So the next day I went to another Mercedes dealership and bought the car at the price I inquired about via email. That simple - my advice is do your homework and check around at other dealerships. They have a fancy zip code that comes at a price to the Customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Stay Away!

by Customer90210 on 12/23/2014

Beware! 1 Star is very generous for this establishment that employs disrespectful and dishonest sales associates. Both the dealership and the corporate office do not care about their new or existing customers or any issues customers may have encountered with any of their unethical associates before, during or after the sale or the service. Do not be fooled by addressing any wrongdoings and abusive language of a salesperson to the Mercedes-Benz Corporate Office. They will simply tell you that dealerships are a part of the franchise and they cannot help you. WHAT A SHAME, MERCEDES-BENZ! Below are the details of my horrible experience with Andre Dawson, AKA Salesman to The STARS, as he calls himself. I would like to emphasize if you're not a STAR by his standards (some sort of a ballplayer, a rapper, etc.) nor enter their premises ready to do whatever he brainwashes you to do, if you are a minority and a female, you will be treated with disrespect, condescending tone and remarks, yelling and screaming. You will certainly get derogatory/sarcastic comments and "jokes" about the culture you belong to. On June 10, 2013, I financed my formerly leased C300 (again with BH Benz) with Capital One Auto Finance as offered by Andre Dawson. I was promised by Andre that after one year of making payments of $688.62 a month on my 2010 Mercedes-Benz C300, I would then lease a brand new 2014/2015 MB vehicle from him and return the car to the MB BH dealership a year later without being upside down on the loan. I was promised by Andre I would not owe anything after returning the car in a year. He kept saying that I needed to trust him and that I asked too many questions. He kept saying not to worry as he would take care of me in a year. He said he had his ways. He kept repeating to me that he was in the car business not me. A month or two after the transaction, I started receiving letters for refinancing with lower APR through other lending institutions. Every time I contacted him, he said that I had to keep the financing with Capital One for at least a year for him to be able to help me after a year. He was yelling each time and promised that was the condition for him to help me once the year was over. Once the year passed, I contacted him on July 31, August 1, 8, 11 to get a quote to trade the car as promised last year. I went to the dealership on August 14, 2014. Despite the fact I took time off from work to get there before his meeting, he made me wait in his office for over 30 minutes while he was ordering Chinese food. While he was on the phone with the restaurant, he kept making fun of the lady speaking with a heavy Chinese accent, yelling at her and asking her if she could speak English. Then, he said that he would get back to me the next day with numbers. He ran my credit report even though I had told him not to do that until I saw some preliminary numbers. He emailed me in a few days offering a LOANER with new car's pricing and telling me I was upside down on my loan and it was not his fault and things changed. I reminded him what he had promised me in 2013. He started offending me and yelling at me on the phone. He called me "ignorant and to go get education" and that he didn't need my business. Calls to the General Manager, Mark Barsoomian, were not returned. I spoke with Mary with Mercedes-Benz Corporate Office at 8:45am on Friday, October 10th after many attempts to speak with someone at corporate or at the dealership. Only on October 10, 2014, I got a call from Mark Barsoomian and briefly discussed my experience and numbers of my last transaction in June 2013 and the outcome (he returned my call only after numerous calls to the corporate office); I told him the lack of regard for ethics was shameful from service (dealing with Zoran and front desk service associates) to sales with Andre. On October 10th Mark Barsoomian responded that he would get with Andre and Varouj and would discuss the event with Andre. Varouj offered the same deal as Andre saying that was all he had at the moment and might get back to me maybe in a month, two or three... He couldn't promise anything. What a joke! On October 14, 2014, I followed up again with Mark and Varouj with no luck. They never returned my call or responded to my e-mail. They act as if it's a privilege for them to serve you after scamming you. Not exactly the service you'd expect from Mercedes-Benz! Especially, not in Beverly Hills! Andre will intimidate you. Trust me. I am now utterly disgusted by this brand and will make sure it is heard as neither Mercedes-Benz corporate nor the dealership care about their customers. They do allow their representatives to treat customers with disrespect! Stay away! Spend your money elsewhere!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

worst dealership ever!!!

by joshblum on 03/20/2014

2014 CLS63 AMG S MODEL! Problems problems and problems..... Got the car a few weeks ago from BEVERLY HILLS MERCEDES BENZ, and already 2 of the engine mounts are broken, and guess what BEVERLY HILLS MERCEDES BENZ won't even take responsibility!!! of course not, it will give them a bad name and they wouldn't want that, Even when I tried contacting Bruce the general manger he's always in a "meeting" yeah right!! This is my second car with BEVERLY HILLS MERCEDES BENZ after my 2012 C63 AMG had too many problems, gave them a second chance and look..... make your choice carefully!! ...good luck.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Teachers! Beware of Poor Customer Service!

by eve14 on 02/01/2013

My friend and I went in to test drive a C-Class. Andre greeted us in the showroom and we expressed our interest in a new C-Class but he took us to their used car inventory. So as not to be rude we went along with him, saw a few models but eventually again expressed interest in test driving a new car to which he, in a condescending tone answered, "you want top car for a cheap price!". Did he say this because I asked about incentives? Or did he say this because I asked if they offered teacher discounts since my friend and husband are both educators for LA Unified? Or did he say this because my friend and I are part of a minority? We're not sure but his patronizing tone was definitely a turnoff and we just left. I tried to convince my friend to try a different Benz dealership but being that this is her first new car purchase she was intimidated by Andre and opted to look into other car brands. The staff at Audi, VW, and BMW have so far treated educators with a much higher level of respect and dignity.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

Never Again

by manku on 05/06/2008

This dealership is very expensive - not only do they charge more for "excess wear & tear" - $830 vs $695, but when I bought, the bank fee was marked up from $795 to $1095. Apparently, $1095 is standard now. Furthermore, the added a couple of points to the lease rate, increasing their profit by about $500. The management goes on and on about their great service, etc, but they aren't much better than any other dealers. And if you are going to buy a $60000 car and lease it for two years, how often should it be in the shop anyway? This dealership is for people who don't mind paying top dollar for their car - I trusted them, and paid too much. Learned my lesson the pricey way. Don't make my mistake and avoid this dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

videos
about our dealership

Not only will you find the newest Mercedes-Benz models at our dealership, you'll also find a friendly and accommodating staff eager to assist you.

That's true no matter what you're looking for - be it a test drive in a new C-Class, S-Class, E-Class, CLS-Class, SL-Class or used car, auto financing options, car service appointments, or help figuring out what auto part you might need. We are also an authorized Sprinter dealership, here to help you with your commercial vehicle needs.

Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills is here to give you a pleasant surprise and help put that tired old stereotype to rest. For Mercedes-Benz, however, improvement is a continuous pursuit and they're always trying to push the limits. Visit us today and experience our high-standard, pressure-free approach for yourself. As thousands of drivers in the greater Los Angeles area already have, you're certain to see the difference immediately.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

