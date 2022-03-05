Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills
5 stars
by 05/03/2022on
Car was delivered and time taken to go over all features by Eddie
Service Advisor Super Star
by 05/12/2022on
I would like to highly commend Elan Haim for his professionalism in every time I interact him. He’s gentleman and always very accommodating. His customer service skills should be taught in school.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Corey took GREAT care of me
by 05/12/2022on
Corey was fantastic and so helpful. Mercedes is lucky to have him.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 05/12/2022on
Service manager Carlos Enriquez was extremely helpful, friendly and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pedro’s Mercedes
by 05/11/2022on
Friendly and courteous service. Very efficient and promptly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Squeaky Brakes
by 05/11/2022on
Clifford provided excellent service . He was very knowledgeable on the service I needed and professional. I will definitely be back for future service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Impeccable service
by 05/11/2022on
Everything was to my satisfaction
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service while i waited
by 05/11/2022on
I was doing my 30,000 service a and decided to stay at the dealership since I work from home. And the team there is amazing Mark Oliver is very helpful he comes in and updates you or send you a message with updates.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service A at Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills
by 05/11/2022on
Mercedes Benz of Beverly are great! Make sure to get all your questions about service and detailing answered before or during your appointment. So you can plan accordingly. The service and estimates took ~3 hours. They have Lounge to wait in and Wifi if you need to work remotely. Ask for Cliford L as your Service Agent. He is friendly, patient, technical & very knowledgeable about the Mercedes vehicles and services. Or will find out for you. Thank you Cliford for all the help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
"Awsome Service" *****plus
by 05/11/2022on
The service from the young lady who took my initial phone call to my service rep (Elan Haim) was awsome and very professional.. Elan's attention to my service needs, his professional manner in which he handled my MZB service needs on my vehicle were right on!! He is definitely a tremendous asset to Beverly hills MZB family.. He knows his job and how to handle people 🤙🤙🤙🤙🤙
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
AAA all the way
by 05/11/2022on
Once again I was reminded of why we drive all the way from Lacanada California back to Beverly Hills California and continued to visit Beverly Hills Mercedes Benz. For two decades the experience we have in their service department never disappoints.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lauren was very professional & caring @ the same time.
by 05/10/2022on
Lauren was amazing always on it. Very well informed by calling or texting thank you Lauren
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mercedes Be early Hills
by 05/10/2022on
My Service Representative, Zach, js always super courteous and accommodating and responsive. 5 star service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
So tired, tired of waiting....
by 05/10/2022on
This is the first time I haven't given five stars. And four only because Zach Wallace stepped in because Andreas Kroner my usual service rep is on vacation. Zach gets six stars. Can't speak highly enough about him. He had ordered a replacement tire for me yesterday, which was delivered yesterday, so I could have my tire replacement done first thing this morning which is why I had made an 8am appointment. However, Zach found out after he had arranged for a car to take me to my office, that someone in the service dept had taken the tire and given it to someone else. Neither of us could believe it. He went down to the service dept and told them to send someone out to find me a tire, which amazingly they did. I have issues with the Alto car service today, too, but that is independent of Beverly Hills Mercedes, so I won't revisit that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MB BH Service Day
by 05/10/2022on
Have had all great experiences with the BH location. Everyone is so nice, polite and friendly. Everything always goes smoothly with no questions or issues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New keys please
by 05/09/2022on
Christian helped me get 2 new sets of keys during a stressful time. He got them done when he said he would and was through and on top of things from start to finish.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast service
by 05/06/2022on
Went in for routine maintenance. Mark Oliver got me on my way quickly. All questions were answered. Car was ready on time and the bill was as expected. These days that amazing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repairs and delivered to back to me cleaner than before
by 05/06/2022on
It's all about the customer, value, and done with the performance and professionalism expected of or from your Mercedes and the people that represent the brand.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful service
by 05/06/2022on
I think that the way this dealership operates is very efficient and effective. You’re in and out easily and quickly. Their communication is excellent. Everyone is very friendly and helpful. Thank you to everyone involved for making the experience a wonderful one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Will not come back
by 05/06/2022on
Unfortunately, this was the most negative experience at a service center I have ever had. When I initially made my service appointment back in March, I showed up to only be told they would need to have my car over the weekend and into the next week, without any loaner vehicle. As I work a full time office job, this is not feasible for me. The next available loaner car was open in 3 weeks, leaving me to drive on a malfunctioning car for the time being. Why was this not mentioned before I showed up to my appointment? When I finally arrived to my next appointment after waiting for 3 weeks, I was told they would have an update on my diagnostic either the same day, or the next morning. I was not contacted until 3 days later with a diagnostic. Since the diagnostic took longer, they would need to hold my car over the weekend and would have a estimate on how long it would take the next week (as they needed to order parts). The following Monday, I emailed my service representative Muniq to provide me with a timeline update. No response. Tuesday I sent a follow up email and called her office line. No response, and left a voicemail. Wednesday I sent my third follow up email, called her, and left a voicemail with the service center manager. No response. It wasn’t until Wednesday night that the manager called me back and said my representative Muniq has been out sick this week. Did no one cover her clients while she was out for three days? If an employee is sick are we left to wait without any sort of communication. I have been a loyal Mercedes customer for years, my family has owned 3 different Mercedes’. Each time we need to get the car serviced, we have experienced horrific customer service. This will the be last time I will buy a Mercedes—and especially the last time I visit this service center. I would think that owning a luxury vehicle and paying thousands of dollars in maintenance would at least come with impeccable customer service. Sad and frustrated at the service we have received.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service great; people not so much
by 05/06/2022on
Always feels like you’re getting passed off to someone else and that you’re an inconvenience to employees. Don’t get me wrong, my car gets worked on and the mechanics do a great job. But it’s GETTING to that point which is frustrating. Constantly feels like you have to jump through so many obstacles just to get something simple done. Even when I’m there in person speaking with a service person, I’m told I have to come back, or call a separate phone number to make an appointment. Nothing is ever as easy as other dealerships. You would think that since it’s Beverly Hills it would mean something. Or since you pay very high prices for your car, the people would respect that. The sad part is, I was loved by everyone when I showed up to get my car. But once I left the sales floor and became a regular customer they no longer cared.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cliford is the Best
by 05/06/2022on
The best Mercedes service center in the country. I have been to many, but Beverly Hills stands out. Especially having a terriffic service advisor such as Cliford, awesome, I will never go anywhere else and I will recommend him to all my friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
