1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Unfortunately, this was the most negative experience at a service center I have ever had. When I initially made my service appointment back in March, I showed up to only be told they would need to have my car over the weekend and into the next week, without any loaner vehicle. As I work a full time office job, this is not feasible for me. The next available loaner car was open in 3 weeks, leaving me to drive on a malfunctioning car for the time being. Why was this not mentioned before I showed up to my appointment? When I finally arrived to my next appointment after waiting for 3 weeks, I was told they would have an update on my diagnostic either the same day, or the next morning. I was not contacted until 3 days later with a diagnostic. Since the diagnostic took longer, they would need to hold my car over the weekend and would have a estimate on how long it would take the next week (as they needed to order parts). The following Monday, I emailed my service representative Muniq to provide me with a timeline update. No response. Tuesday I sent a follow up email and called her office line. No response, and left a voicemail. Wednesday I sent my third follow up email, called her, and left a voicemail with the service center manager. No response. It wasn’t until Wednesday night that the manager called me back and said my representative Muniq has been out sick this week. Did no one cover her clients while she was out for three days? If an employee is sick are we left to wait without any sort of communication. I have been a loyal Mercedes customer for years, my family has owned 3 different Mercedes’. Each time we need to get the car serviced, we have experienced horrific customer service. This will the be last time I will buy a Mercedes—and especially the last time I visit this service center. I would think that owning a luxury vehicle and paying thousands of dollars in maintenance would at least come with impeccable customer service. Sad and frustrated at the service we have received. Read more