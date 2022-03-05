Skip to main content
Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills

Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills
9250 Beverly Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills

4.7
Overall Rating
4.71 out of 5 stars(769)
Recommend: Yes (695) No (53)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 stars

by Shg on 05/03/2022

Car was delivered and time taken to go over all features by Eddie

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

769 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Advisor Super Star

by Edward Mady on 05/12/2022

I would like to highly commend Elan Haim for his professionalism in every time I interact him. He’s gentleman and always very accommodating. His customer service skills should be taught in school.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Corey took GREAT care of me

by Great service on 05/12/2022

Corey was fantastic and so helpful. Mercedes is lucky to have him.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by Dan Stutz on 05/12/2022

Service manager Carlos Enriquez was extremely helpful, friendly and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Pedro’s Mercedes

by Pedro F on 05/11/2022

Friendly and courteous service. Very efficient and promptly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Squeaky Brakes

by CRay on 05/11/2022

Clifford provided excellent service . He was very knowledgeable on the service I needed and professional. I will definitely be back for future service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Impeccable service

by Rn on 05/11/2022

Everything was to my satisfaction

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service while i waited

by Eli on 05/11/2022

I was doing my 30,000 service a and decided to stay at the dealership since I work from home. And the team there is amazing Mark Oliver is very helpful he comes in and updates you or send you a message with updates.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service A at Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills

by Cecilia on 05/11/2022

Mercedes Benz of Beverly are great! Make sure to get all your questions about service and detailing answered before or during your appointment. So you can plan accordingly. The service and estimates took ~3 hours. They have Lounge to wait in and Wifi if you need to work remotely. Ask for Cliford L as your Service Agent. He is friendly, patient, technical & very knowledgeable about the Mercedes vehicles and services. Or will find out for you. Thank you Cliford for all the help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

"Awsome Service" *****plus

by Phil B on 05/11/2022

The service from the young lady who took my initial phone call to my service rep (Elan Haim) was awsome and very professional.. Elan's attention to my service needs, his professional manner in which he handled my MZB service needs on my vehicle were right on!! He is definitely a tremendous asset to Beverly hills MZB family.. He knows his job and how to handle people 🤙🤙🤙🤙🤙

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

AAA all the way

by CPB on 05/11/2022

Once again I was reminded of why we drive all the way from Lacanada California back to Beverly Hills California and continued to visit Beverly Hills Mercedes Benz. For two decades the experience we have in their service department never disappoints.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Lauren was very professional & caring @ the same time.

by Antoinetta Cotrone on 05/10/2022

Lauren was amazing always on it. Very well informed by calling or texting thank you Lauren

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mercedes Be early Hills

by Alba on 05/10/2022

My Service Representative, Zach, js always super courteous and accommodating and responsive. 5 star service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

So tired, tired of waiting....

by Bob Bookman on 05/10/2022

This is the first time I haven't given five stars. And four only because Zach Wallace stepped in because Andreas Kroner my usual service rep is on vacation. Zach gets six stars. Can't speak highly enough about him. He had ordered a replacement tire for me yesterday, which was delivered yesterday, so I could have my tire replacement done first thing this morning which is why I had made an 8am appointment. However, Zach found out after he had arranged for a car to take me to my office, that someone in the service dept had taken the tire and given it to someone else. Neither of us could believe it. He went down to the service dept and told them to send someone out to find me a tire, which amazingly they did. I have issues with the Alto car service today, too, but that is independent of Beverly Hills Mercedes, so I won't revisit that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

MB BH Service Day

by Chelsea Austin on 05/10/2022

Have had all great experiences with the BH location. Everyone is so nice, polite and friendly. Everything always goes smoothly with no questions or issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

New keys please

by Kay on 05/09/2022

Christian helped me get 2 new sets of keys during a stressful time. He got them done when he said he would and was through and on top of things from start to finish.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast service

by Gasser on 05/06/2022

Went in for routine maintenance. Mark Oliver got me on my way quickly. All questions were answered. Car was ready on time and the bill was as expected. These days that amazing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Repairs and delivered to back to me cleaner than before

by GJDSALR on 05/06/2022

It's all about the customer, value, and done with the performance and professionalism expected of or from your Mercedes and the people that represent the brand.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Wonderful service

by Ian on 05/06/2022

I think that the way this dealership operates is very efficient and effective. You’re in and out easily and quickly. Their communication is excellent. Everyone is very friendly and helpful. Thank you to everyone involved for making the experience a wonderful one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Will not come back

by Julianna on 05/06/2022

Unfortunately, this was the most negative experience at a service center I have ever had. When I initially made my service appointment back in March, I showed up to only be told they would need to have my car over the weekend and into the next week, without any loaner vehicle. As I work a full time office job, this is not feasible for me. The next available loaner car was open in 3 weeks, leaving me to drive on a malfunctioning car for the time being. Why was this not mentioned before I showed up to my appointment? When I finally arrived to my next appointment after waiting for 3 weeks, I was told they would have an update on my diagnostic either the same day, or the next morning. I was not contacted until 3 days later with a diagnostic. Since the diagnostic took longer, they would need to hold my car over the weekend and would have a estimate on how long it would take the next week (as they needed to order parts). The following Monday, I emailed my service representative Muniq to provide me with a timeline update. No response. Tuesday I sent a follow up email and called her office line. No response, and left a voicemail. Wednesday I sent my third follow up email, called her, and left a voicemail with the service center manager. No response. It wasn’t until Wednesday night that the manager called me back and said my representative Muniq has been out sick this week. Did no one cover her clients while she was out for three days? If an employee is sick are we left to wait without any sort of communication. I have been a loyal Mercedes customer for years, my family has owned 3 different Mercedes’. Each time we need to get the car serviced, we have experienced horrific customer service. This will the be last time I will buy a Mercedes—and especially the last time I visit this service center. I would think that owning a luxury vehicle and paying thousands of dollars in maintenance would at least come with impeccable customer service. Sad and frustrated at the service we have received.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service great; people not so much

by sv on 05/06/2022

Always feels like you’re getting passed off to someone else and that you’re an inconvenience to employees. Don’t get me wrong, my car gets worked on and the mechanics do a great job. But it’s GETTING to that point which is frustrating. Constantly feels like you have to jump through so many obstacles just to get something simple done. Even when I’m there in person speaking with a service person, I’m told I have to come back, or call a separate phone number to make an appointment. Nothing is ever as easy as other dealerships. You would think that since it’s Beverly Hills it would mean something. Or since you pay very high prices for your car, the people would respect that. The sad part is, I was loved by everyone when I showed up to get my car. But once I left the sales floor and became a regular customer they no longer cared.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Cliford is the Best

by Ruben B on 05/06/2022

The best Mercedes service center in the country. I have been to many, but Beverly Hills stands out. Especially having a terriffic service advisor such as Cliford, awesome, I will never go anywhere else and I will recommend him to all my friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

videos
about our dealership

Not only will you find the newest Mercedes-Benz models at our dealership, you'll also find a friendly and accommodating staff eager to assist you.

That's true no matter what you're looking for - be it a test drive in a new C-Class, S-Class, E-Class, CLS-Class, SL-Class or used car, auto financing options, car service appointments, or help figuring out what auto part you might need. We are also an authorized Sprinter dealership, here to help you with your commercial vehicle needs.

Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills is here to give you a pleasant surprise and help put that tired old stereotype to rest. For Mercedes-Benz, however, improvement is a continuous pursuit and they're always trying to push the limits. Visit us today and experience our high-standard, pressure-free approach for yourself. As thousands of drivers in the greater Los Angeles area already have, you're certain to see the difference immediately.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

