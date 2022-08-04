1 out of 5 stars service Rating

The service at your facility is totally unacceptable. My service advisor Roy never calls back. I dropped off my car first thing Friday morning around 9 AM he was supposed to call me back Monday morning with estimate he never called back I called on Tuesday he never called back I called on Wednesday he never called back I had to call all the managers to raise Hell for somebody to call me back then they called back after I spent $1000 on rental cars to say they cannot do the work and they just change my tire they suggested I take my car to a body shop they could’ve said that on day one I have been a customer of your organization for 40 years I will never come back to you and I will never buy another Mercedes-Benz again you’re totally our business the way you’re operating do you have no idea what service means your communication skills are no good your employees are careless Read more