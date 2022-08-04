Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills
BEST DEAL WITH BEST SERVICE
by 04/08/2022on
Mike Nourikalouri was helpful along all the process and gave a me a great deal on my GLE coupe 53 AMG. Very professional and always available. General Sales manager was very helpful and professional. He was also very helpful. If anyone needs to lease or finance a car and have the fastest and best deal possible you would want to contact Mike Nourikalouri.
Job well done Jose!
by 04/08/2022on
We appreciated Jose's professionalism, courtesy and willingness to accommodate us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEST DEAL WITH BEST SERVICE
by 04/08/2022on
Mike Nourikalouri was helpful along all the process and gave a me a great deal on my GLE coupe 53 AMG. Very professional and always available. General Sales manager was very helpful and professional. He was also very helpful. If anyone needs to lease or finance a car and have the fastest and best deal possible you would want to contact Mike Nourikalouri.
Wowed
by 04/08/2022on
My service representative went above and beyond what was necessary to make me feel like a million bucks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
B1 Service
by 04/08/2022on
Meticulous an somewhat backlogged. Takes tome to get parts.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 04/08/2022on
Jose Ramos is extremely helpful. Brought the car in for service and everything was taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Review
by 04/07/2022on
Ivan was my service advisor again since I requested him. He is always courteous, helpful, and thorough. A great personality!! Ivan always tried to expedite my service but unfortunately things happen and I end up waiting longer than expected for my car. He made sure I had a great car wash to make up for the small inconvenience. Also, when I left the dealership and driving on the freeway I noticed a message on the panel saying I need to replace the battery for my key pod. Couldn’t this have been taken care of while at the dealership? Now I need to go to the closest dealership to replace batteries.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Management change
by 04/07/2022on
Service advisors are very professional and nice but good luck having the manager reply to your email or phone call if you have a major issue. He is there to kiss the Beverly Hills elite clients hands/ ass . In most cases you see them dropping their cars and walk straight to his office. What a hypocrisy. I have been waiting for his call per my service advisor for few days now!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Feedback
by 04/07/2022on
The service was great, Muniq in particular was fantastic. That said, I did however have an issue. Your policy of not confirming a loaner car until the day before the appointment is highly problematic. I had to move my day around for my service appointment, but also had to deal with the fact that I might have to cancel it if I didn’t get a loaner car. This wasn’t confirmed until the afternoon before my appointment. The appointment was made over two weeks before the service appointment date and when I made that appointment Mercedes should have been able to confirm at that point that yes, I would have a loaner car while my car was being fixed. That side of my dealings with Mercedes was very stressful and I think Mercedes needs to look at it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/07/2022on
Tires are expensive but I guess that’s what you’d expect from BH. Gave me a free wash and buffed the scratch along with taking care of the tire and a recall. So overall, great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Loved my service rep
by 04/07/2022on
Liked my service rep, my long time service rep was out of office, new rep was amazing and kind
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Eddie was amazing!!!
by 04/07/2022on
They did a perfect job!!! I went for my service B and had so many things to check and fix, so they did everything and even more- cleaned my engine area, because I had some animals piling stuff there. Super super happy! Thank you again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Early morning coffee
by 04/07/2022on
My tire blew out the night before and I needed my car early the next morning. JOSE RAMOS my service rep called me back and said come in tomorrow morning early and we’ll take care of it. I said I have to be in the Hollywood Hills at 10 AM and he said no problem we will get you there, and he did. Thank you Jose and MBZ
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Andreas the goat. Service manager got me a loaner car. Great team!
by 04/07/2022on
Andreas went above and beyond to make sure all was smooth and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/06/2022on
Very efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Customer Service
by 04/06/2022on
Services were prompt . My vehicle was picked up from my home yesterday-April 5,2022 and was returned to my home today -April 6,2022 . Service was complete and was washed .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MZB BH
by 04/06/2022on
Clean and professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 04/05/2022on
I received a reminder call and texts for my appointment and was greeted by my service advisor, Muniq Bynum. She is professional, courteous, efficient and she knows Mercedes Benz. The check on process was quick and easy. It took about 10 minutes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rip off
by 04/03/2022on
I’ve never heard of paying $225 for an oil change. But don’t worry— according to the service rep, they did more than just that. They drove my car around the block to make sure it was driving ok. Really? My car isn’t a year old and only has 5000 miles. Yet they also told me my tires are still “60% good.” Again, my car is not a year old and has only 5000 miles. And I already had to replace a tire after a nail punctured the tire and they can’t patch. So next year at the checkup, should I expect that I should buy new tires??? Oh and they charged special to fill up the washer fluid. Who does that? But I got a “complimentary” car wash. That must have fallen under the $121 labor charge. What a racket. Never again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Absolutely unacceptable company and service quality.
by 04/02/2022on
The service at your facility is totally unacceptable. My service advisor Roy never calls back. I dropped off my car first thing Friday morning around 9 AM he was supposed to call me back Monday morning with estimate he never called back I called on Tuesday he never called back I called on Wednesday he never called back I had to call all the managers to raise Hell for somebody to call me back then they called back after I spent $1000 on rental cars to say they cannot do the work and they just change my tire they suggested I take my car to a body shop they could’ve said that on day one I have been a customer of your organization for 40 years I will never come back to you and I will never buy another Mercedes-Benz again you’re totally our business the way you’re operating do you have no idea what service means your communication skills are no good your employees are careless
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Excellent Service!
by 04/02/2022on
Enrique Mena helped me out and sold me my new GLB. He was fantastic! Very knowledgeable and professional. It was such an easy car buying experience start to finish. Also, shout out to the finance manager, Pratt! He was hilarious and so friendly. Great staff you have at your location.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
GLS MAYBACH SERVICE
by 04/02/2022on
I like their professional service and diagnosis.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Not only will you find the newest Mercedes-Benz models at our dealership, you'll also find a friendly and accommodating staff eager to assist you.
That's true no matter what you're looking for - be it a test drive in a new C-Class, S-Class, E-Class, CLS-Class, SL-Class or used car, auto financing options, car service appointments, or help figuring out what auto part you might need. We are also an authorized Sprinter dealership, here to help you with your commercial vehicle needs.
Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills is here to give you a pleasant surprise and help put that tired old stereotype to rest. For Mercedes-Benz, however, improvement is a continuous pursuit and they're always trying to push the limits. Visit us today and experience our high-standard, pressure-free approach for yourself. As thousands of drivers in the greater Los Angeles area already have, you're certain to see the difference immediately.
1 Comments