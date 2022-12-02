Customer Reviews of Cadillac of Beverly Hills
Great Buying Experience with the staff of Cadillac of Beverly Hills, CA.!
by 02/12/2022on
I’ve purchase several new Cadillac vehicles over last 20+ years. To be honest, It’s been several years since my last new Cadillac purchase. So, in 2020, I decided to trade in my 2017 GMC Yukon Denali and obtain the new 5th Generation Cadillac Escalade! I started my search to purchase a 2021 Cadillac Escalade in 2020. Due to the unfortunate worldwide pandemic; quarantine lock downs; etc. , I decide to wait and start my search again in late October 2021. On the Cadillac.com website, I select to be e-mailed any updates on the new 5th Generation Cadillac Escalade model. In early November 2021, Cadillac.com initially referred me to Carter Stenburg, Internet Specialist at Cadillac of Beverly Hills (California). After receiving an introductory e-mail from Carter, I called Carter and discussed what Escalade trim I was interested in as well as other questions about optional features. Carter was very professional; polite and patient with me. Any questions he could not answer during our calls, He would immediacy get back to me with the answers. Carter suggested that I order a 2022 Escalade using the “build feature” on the Cadillac.com website. I built the 2022 Escalade Premium Luxury with the desired trim and options and generated a PDF file which I e-mailed to Carter. Thanks Carter!! Cater then introduce me to Brian Epps, Cadillac Sales Specialist at Cadillac of Beverly Hills!! OMG! I can not say enough praises for Brian! Brian is amazing! Like Carter, Brian was very professional; very knowledgeable; very patient with even more questions that I had; made very good suggestions about some upgrade options to my vehicle build; etc. He “really knew his stuff”!! Mid November 2021, We reviewed my updated 2022 Cadillac Escalade build one last time. I agreed to the final build. Brian had his colleagues place my 2022 Escalade Premium Luxury order (again, November 2021 “timeline”). Again, Thanks Brian!!!! Due to constrains and other delays that all auto manufacturers are experiencing, I expected my 2022 Cadillac Escalade to arrive at the dealership around the October / November 2022 time frame. Well, It seems that in December 2021, My 2022 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury order was accepted / approved / built at the GM Factory in Arlington, Texas with only 2 minor constraints due to the worldwide chip shortage and limited auto parts shortage - Not Equipped with Steering Column Lock and Not Equipped with 4-Way Power Driver and Front Passenger Lumbar. Brian personally called me late January 2022 and informed me that my 2022 Escalade Premium Luxury (order) arrived at the dealership. I was very lucky during these challenging times in the automotive industry to received my 2022 Escalade within a few month of ordering the vehicle build. Cadillac of Beverly Hills is part of a larger company and I (could be wrong, but ...) think that perhaps the dealership's outstanding reputation and / or their sales volume had something to due with my quick build turnaround. Anyway, after Brian’s call over the weekend, I arrived at the dealership the next day – January 31st, 2022 and met with Brian. Traded in my 2017 GMC Yukon Denali (the dealership gave me a fair price for the trade in ...). While at the dealership, I was pleasantly greeted by Joseph Norkewicz, Manager (we meet prior – Great Guy!!). While going through the “paperwork process” the reception staff at the dealership was so nice to me and checked on me to see if there’s anything they can do for me (water; Starbucks's Coffee at the dealership; etc.) - Very Nice! Very Classy and Professional! However (next to Brian), me acquiring my 2022 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury would not be possible without the help and assistance of Frank Rastegar in Finance!!! Thanks Frank!!!! Left that day with my 2022 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury. I love the vehicle! I get complements everywhere I go (and of course, I tell everyone to call Brian Epps at Cadillac of Beverly Hills …). A few days later, stopped by Cadillac of Beverly Hills Service Department to pickup an item. Meet Erik Curtis in Service! Again, like the sales department – Great Attitude! Sincere concern for the customer(s)! So, Bottom Line - I’m very happy with my 2022 Cadillac Escalade. Very Happy with the vehicle arriving at the dealership two months after placing the build order! I’m very humbled by how the Brian in Sales and Frank in Finance help me achieve my dream car!!! Finally, I'm looking forward to having my car serviced by Erik Curtis and the service staff at Cadillac of Beverly Hills! Much Thanks Cadillac of Beverly Hills!!!!
Great Buying Experience with the staff of Cadillac of Beverly Hills, CA.!
by 02/12/2022on
I’ve purchase several new Cadillac vehicles over last 20+ years. To be honest, It’s been several years since my last new Cadillac purchase. So, in 2020, I decided to trade in my 2017 GMC Yukon Denali and obtain the new 5th Generation Cadillac Escalade! I started my search to purchase a 2021 Cadillac Escalade in 2020. Due to the unfortunate worldwide pandemic; quarantine lock downs; etc. , I decide to wait and start my search again in late October 2021. On the Cadillac.com website, I select to be e-mailed any updates on the new 5th Generation Cadillac Escalade model. In early November 2021, Cadillac.com initially referred me to Carter Stenburg, Internet Specialist at Cadillac of Beverly Hills (California). After receiving an introductory e-mail from Carter, I called Carter and discussed what Escalade trim I was interested in as well as other questions about optional features. Carter was very professional; polite and patient with me. Any questions he could not answer during our calls, He would immediacy get back to me with the answers. Carter suggested that I order a 2022 Escalade using the “build feature” on the Cadillac.com website. I built the 2022 Escalade Premium Luxury with the desired trim and options and generated a PDF file which I e-mailed to Carter. Thanks Carter!! Cater then introduce me to Brian Epps, Cadillac Sales Specialist at Cadillac of Beverly Hills!! OMG! I can not say enough praises for Brian! Brian is amazing! Like Carter, Brian was very professional; very knowledgeable; very patient with even more questions that I had; made very good suggestions about some upgrade options to my vehicle build; etc. He “really knew his stuff”!! Mid November 2021, We reviewed my updated 2022 Cadillac Escalade build one last time. I agreed to the final build. Brian had his colleagues place my 2022 Escalade Premium Luxury order (again, November 2021 “timeline”). Again, Thanks Brian!!!! Due to constrains and other delays that all auto manufacturers are experiencing, I expected my 2022 Cadillac Escalade to arrive at the dealership around the October / November 2022 time frame. Well, It seems that in December 2021, My 2022 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury order was accepted / approved / built at the GM Factory in Arlington, Texas with only 2 minor constraints due to the worldwide chip shortage and limited auto parts shortage - Not Equipped with Steering Column Lock and Not Equipped with 4-Way Power Driver and Front Passenger Lumbar. Brian personally called me late January 2022 and informed me that my 2022 Escalade Premium Luxury (order) arrived at the dealership. I was very lucky during these challenging times in the automotive industry to received my 2022 Escalade within a few month of ordering the vehicle build. Cadillac of Beverly Hills is part of a larger company and I (could be wrong, but ...) think that perhaps the dealership's outstanding reputation and / or their sales volume had something to due with my quick build turnaround. Anyway, after Brian’s call over the weekend, I arrived at the dealership the next day – January 31st, 2022 and met with Brian. Traded in my 2017 GMC Yukon Denali (the dealership gave me a fair price for the trade in ...). While at the dealership, I was pleasantly greeted by Joseph Norkewicz, Manager (we meet prior – Great Guy!!). While going through the “paperwork process” the reception staff at the dealership was so nice to me and checked on me to see if there’s anything they can do for me (water; Starbucks's Coffee at the dealership; etc.) - Very Nice! Very Classy and Professional! However (next to Brian), me acquiring my 2022 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury would not be possible without the help and assistance of Frank Rastegar in Finance!!! Thanks Frank!!!! Left that day with my 2022 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury. I love the vehicle! I get complements everywhere I go (and of course, I tell everyone to call Brian Epps at Cadillac of Beverly Hills …). A few days later, stopped by Cadillac of Beverly Hills Service Department to pickup an item. Meet Erik Curtis in Service! Again, like the sales department – Great Attitude! Sincere concern for the customer(s)! So, Bottom Line - I’m very happy with my 2022 Cadillac Escalade. Very Happy with the vehicle arriving at the dealership two months after placing the build order! I’m very humbled by how the Brian in Sales and Frank in Finance help me achieve my dream car!!! Finally, I'm looking forward to having my car serviced by Erik Curtis and the service staff at Cadillac of Beverly Hills! Much Thanks Cadillac of Beverly Hills!!!!
DO NOT GO HERE - worst experience ever
by 09/12/2021on
Do not go here! Absolute worst experience I've ever had with a dealership or service department. They lied to me about how long the service would take, twice, they kept my car many extra days causing me to incur $500 in rental car fees, when I called to try and pick it up on a Sunday they told me I could not and literally hung up on me.
Out of state buyers beware!
by 07/06/2021on
If you're purchasing from out of state particularly from Texas please beware. The manager "Russel Brannan" (Store manager 7/6/2021) will insist that your tax rate is 8.25 instead of 6.25,despite showing him state documents which show otherwise. In addition he tried forcing me to roll my tax, title, and license into my car note. He stated it was the law and that it was the only option. In any capacity he doesn't seem to know very much and was clearly trying to get extra money out of me. It was a shame, but I guess I'll have to move on.
Made sure things were right
by 05/14/2021on
Purchased an xt5 without even seeing. Ivan delivered it to me and made sure any small things were taken care of. That's service!
Brian/Jamus
by 04/18/2021on
Brian and Jamus were truly professional. They listened to what I was searching for in a vehicle and in a dealer. They met and exceeded my expectations for a dealership. Best of all they answered questions and asked for the sale without being “pushy”! That is what I look for in dealing with any sales organization. Highest rating as far as I am concerned!
Excellent
by 04/08/2021on
Amazing service, everyone is helpful and nice. Great team Brian mo and harry. Car is beautiful. Staff is always available
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 04/08/2021on
Polite, accommodating , timely, helpful, prompt, always available .... a wonderful team who made my purchase smooth as possible. Thank you to Brian , Harry and Mo.
DO NOT PURCHASE A CAR FROM THEM.
by 03/06/2021on
DO NOT BUY A CAR FROM THEM !!!!!!! keep your personal information away from these people, they are not to be trusted.. do not buy a car from them!!!!! PLEASE. READ - BEFORE YOU GIVE THEM YOUR SS NUMBER. 1. Car had no oil 2. Car had no registration 3. DEALERSHIP DAMAGED CREDIT REPORT. I came to this dealership with a capital one pre approval letter. i told them i would purchase the car at full asking price and understand these are difficult times and want to support my local dealership. I told them over 5x's do not shop my socal security with other banks.. i have a pre approval letter and only will buy this if you do not run my credit multiple times. they promised me 5x's they would run the credit only for there protection at there dealership 1x and then setup capital one rate and deal. they work with capital one. the car broke down because it had no oil. we added oil and understand mistakes happen.. 1 week later i find they ran my credit with multiple banks. i repeat, they used my credit and committed fraud. There end goal was to find better rate and then ad points so they would make more $ at the customers expense and agents there promise with me. It gets better.. the manager after committing credit FRAUID told me the gm would be calling THURSDAY and that he was sorry and would give me a tank of gas. lifetime of working on my credit and he will give me a tank of gas? now the gm manager does not call me back. i asked the sales person multiple times, he continue to push back on sales guy and sales manager.. the owners are heartless scum bags. Take your business to any other car dealership. do not let them scam you or hurt your credit report for years to come. https://www.creditkarma.com VISIT CREDIT KARMA FOR CREDIT ADVACE. PROTECT YOUR Identity AND CREDIT PROFILE. DO NOT TRUST THESE PEOPLE.
Happy customer
by 11/21/2020on
Just like to thank Brian eppes for all his help in finding the right vehicle for my wife his service was great we couldn't have done it without it thank you