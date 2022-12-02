5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I’ve purchase several new Cadillac vehicles over last 20+ years. To be honest, It’s been several years since my last new Cadillac purchase. So, in 2020, I decided to trade in my 2017 GMC Yukon Denali and obtain the new 5th Generation Cadillac Escalade! I started my search to purchase a 2021 Cadillac Escalade in 2020. Due to the unfortunate worldwide pandemic; quarantine lock downs; etc. , I decide to wait and start my search again in late October 2021. On the Cadillac.com website, I select to be e-mailed any updates on the new 5th Generation Cadillac Escalade model. In early November 2021, Cadillac.com initially referred me to Carter Stenburg, Internet Specialist at Cadillac of Beverly Hills (California). After receiving an introductory e-mail from Carter, I called Carter and discussed what Escalade trim I was interested in as well as other questions about optional features. Carter was very professional; polite and patient with me. Any questions he could not answer during our calls, He would immediacy get back to me with the answers. Carter suggested that I order a 2022 Escalade using the “build feature” on the Cadillac.com website. I built the 2022 Escalade Premium Luxury with the desired trim and options and generated a PDF file which I e-mailed to Carter. Thanks Carter!! Cater then introduce me to Brian Epps, Cadillac Sales Specialist at Cadillac of Beverly Hills!! OMG! I can not say enough praises for Brian! Brian is amazing! Like Carter, Brian was very professional; very knowledgeable; very patient with even more questions that I had; made very good suggestions about some upgrade options to my vehicle build; etc. He “really knew his stuff”!! Mid November 2021, We reviewed my updated 2022 Cadillac Escalade build one last time. I agreed to the final build. Brian had his colleagues place my 2022 Escalade Premium Luxury order (again, November 2021 “timeline”). Again, Thanks Brian!!!! Due to constrains and other delays that all auto manufacturers are experiencing, I expected my 2022 Cadillac Escalade to arrive at the dealership around the October / November 2022 time frame. Well, It seems that in December 2021, My 2022 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury order was accepted / approved / built at the GM Factory in Arlington, Texas with only 2 minor constraints due to the worldwide chip shortage and limited auto parts shortage - Not Equipped with Steering Column Lock and Not Equipped with 4-Way Power Driver and Front Passenger Lumbar. Brian personally called me late January 2022 and informed me that my 2022 Escalade Premium Luxury (order) arrived at the dealership. I was very lucky during these challenging times in the automotive industry to received my 2022 Escalade within a few month of ordering the vehicle build. Cadillac of Beverly Hills is part of a larger company and I (could be wrong, but ...) think that perhaps the dealership's outstanding reputation and / or their sales volume had something to due with my quick build turnaround. Anyway, after Brian’s call over the weekend, I arrived at the dealership the next day – January 31st, 2022 and met with Brian. Traded in my 2017 GMC Yukon Denali (the dealership gave me a fair price for the trade in ...). While at the dealership, I was pleasantly greeted by Joseph Norkewicz, Manager (we meet prior – Great Guy!!). While going through the “paperwork process” the reception staff at the dealership was so nice to me and checked on me to see if there’s anything they can do for me (water; Starbucks's Coffee at the dealership; etc.) - Very Nice! Very Classy and Professional! However (next to Brian), me acquiring my 2022 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury would not be possible without the help and assistance of Frank Rastegar in Finance!!! Thanks Frank!!!! Left that day with my 2022 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury. I love the vehicle! I get complements everywhere I go (and of course, I tell everyone to call Brian Epps at Cadillac of Beverly Hills …). A few days later, stopped by Cadillac of Beverly Hills Service Department to pickup an item. Meet Erik Curtis in Service! Again, like the sales department – Great Attitude! Sincere concern for the customer(s)! So, Bottom Line - I’m very happy with my 2022 Cadillac Escalade. Very Happy with the vehicle arriving at the dealership two months after placing the build order! I’m very humbled by how the Brian in Sales and Frank in Finance help me achieve my dream car!!! Finally, I'm looking forward to having my car serviced by Erik Curtis and the service staff at Cadillac of Beverly Hills! Much Thanks Cadillac of Beverly Hills!!!! Read more