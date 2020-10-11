Weatherford BMW
Customer Reviews of Weatherford BMW
Simple and Safe Car Buying
by 11/10/2020on
Hermine Terhorst helped me check the stock of a certified vehicle, set up a convenient test drive time, let me handle all the paperwork from the comfort of my house, and simply walk up and pick up my car. Would recommend to anyone!
Complete lack of customer service
by 10/07/2019on
Arranged to purchase a car and set an appointment to pick it up. Drove an hour to get there, only to find out the car had been sold the day before. Emails ignored, calls not returned, complete disregard for customer's time. Wasted two hours of my time driving, not to mention time emailing and calling. Completely unprofessional. Don't waste your time with Weatherford. Many other, better choices available in the Bay Area, and you won't have to fight your way through 880 traffic to get there.
Amazing Sales Experience
by 07/13/2019on
Hermine Terhorst is the BEST ever person I have dealt with in last 19 years of buying 5 BMW X5. This experience is more UNIQUE ever and AMAZING because I never went to Weatherford BMW showroom. Dealt with her day 1 over the phone and she is just amazingly customer focused and diligent and will do everything possible to meet customer requirements. For next many BMWs I am only dealing with her. This review may sound over-the-top, but it is only the truthful experience of last 4 days buying a car over $66,000 and that credit goes to Hermine.
Hermine Terhorst
by 02/25/2019on
We've been very satisfied with our Advisor Hermine Terhorst! We got all the information we asked for and, in the end, a perfect car!
Kevin Thomas was very helpful
by 12/20/2018on
We just wanted to thank Kevin Thomas. He was very helpful in walking my wife and I through the model line while explaining the various differences. He helped us quickly decide what would be best for our driving requirements.
Kevin Thomas rocks!!
by 12/16/2018on
I worked with Kevin Thomas to purchase my leased BMW 320i. I was initially undecided whether to upgrade the lease to another model and Kevin encouraged me to try out many options. He was extremely friendly, professional and thorough and it helped that he knew his cars well. Still, I left undecided and was mulling things over as my current car was in great shape. Then Kevin proactively called me again to check where I was with my decision and that call helped me finalize right away and I decided to buy my car right there. Kevin was extremely efficient in helping me work through my finances, came to my office with the paperwork and then worked around my time to close the financing out. Simply amazing!!!
they acted like they were doing me a favor
by 07/11/2018on
I found their sales org to be disorganized and they acted like they were doing me a favor by showing selling me a new car. They have very little work to do to get my business. I test drove a car once and was paying cash. The only time I felt like a customer was the day I picked it up (special order) - but of course they then requested a good review on my experience. I will never buy anything from them again.
A bit of Abuse with cair maintenance No extra charge
by 07/06/2018on
The place to go for ABUSE along with service. I have never had service like I got from THIS dealership. 5:30pm I got a flat tire going to the city. I was able to pull of the West Grand Ave exit in Oakland. I called up the dealership because I needed to figure out what was covered in my warranty. I called once and the receptionist put me on hold for a service manager. I told her I had a flat tire and was sitting in Oakland. What she didn't tell me is that they were closing in 20 minutes I found this out at 6:45 when I talked with Guy Parrish in sales. I'm on hold for 5 minutes so I called back and was put on hold again. I called back and was put on hold again. I called sales and asked if someone would please get a service manager on the phone. At this point I'm livid and just need to talk with someone who can check my coverage. Natalia really didn't care that I have now called 4 times for service and NO ONE is taking the time to get me to a Service manager and NO ONE is showing concern that I'm stranded in Oakland and trying to pick up my kid in the city. And NO ONE is bothering to mention that the service department is closing in 5 minutes. She takes down my number and tells me she'll have the sales manager walk over to service and have someone call me knowing that no one would bother to get back to me until......tomorrow? next week? in a year? (It's now 11:50 and they still haven't called). Now it's almost 6pm. So I try once again to call service. I get Debbie who is more callous than Natalia. She doesn't bother to tell me that they are closing in a few minutes but gives me the number for roadside assistant. Even if I got my car towed to them. THEY ARE CLOSING. She knows I'm trying to get to the city to pick up my daughter. She knows there is no way they are going to fix my car tonight or be able to get me the details of my warranty. Why not just give me that information? Roadside assistant told me I could drive on my tire for 50 miles and so I went to get my tire fixed at their competitors who's been taking care of me since 2005. I paid for my tires out of pocket regardless of what my coverage is and I will NEVER, EVER go back to this dealership again. I'll take my car to SF for service. It's now almost 6:50 as I write this and no one's called be back about the details of my warranty on the car. Not service. Not the sales manager who obviously knows that I have a flat tire to see if everything is okay. I actually called back to get the name of their GM: Jen Bishop and Guy Parrish offered a weak apology. WEAK! So if that is the type of customer service you are into, go ahead and take your vehicle to Weatherford BMW. Enjoy the snarky, callous receptionists and the general lack of customer service. It's the place to go for those who enjoy emotional abuse with their car maintenance.
Certtified Pre-Owened 2017 330i
by 02/06/2018on
MaryLiz from Sales is awesome! I had a great experience purchasing my Certified Pre-Owned 2017 330i from her. She was very personable and interested in learning about me and my interest in the car. It was a comfortable customer experience and I appreciate that she was not super salesy. I believe she was very honest, which is very important when making such a big purchase. MaryLiz even sent me a handwritten Christmas thank you note! That's pretty awesome, I will definitely be buying my next BMW from her! Andrew Lam from Finance was also amazing! He was very honest about all the extended/extra warranties for purchase and made the process very painless and quick. It did take Weatherford over 1 month to finally send me my owner's manual. I'm not sure who's fault that was, but it was a little annoying. About a week after my purchase, I heard a very annoying humming sound at cruising speeds ( > 40 mph). I took it to the Weatherford repair shop and they gave me a loaner and fixed the problem in 1.5 days (the weather strip was not sealed correctly to the windshield). Overall, I'm a happy customer and was very satisfied with the Sales/Service at BMW Weatherford!
My Experience at Weatherford BMW
by 12/08/2017on
Ben Hong and Sammy Velasco were Amazing. They were very helpful, resourceful and attentive.
New Lease
by 11/29/2017on
I highly recommend Weatherford BMW and working with Kevin Thomas. I left with a new lease on a beautiful 330i!
Best Bmw dealership
by 10/21/2017on
This is my first ever review and Im more than happy to give Weatherford a 5 star. Their customer service is phenomenal and the facility is top notch. All of the used cars are stored inside their facility and they are all in immaculate condition. When your interested in a car do not hesitate to contact weatherford and ask for JV. JV delivers and does not disappoint. My transaction was smooth and stress free from the start and all the way to the end. Everything was communicated through text and email and upon arrival everything was done fast and precise. JV Even had their in-house expert take me for a test drive. Thank you Justin. 5 stars all the way! Thank you JV and thank you Weatherford BMW
Andoni
by 10/21/2017on
This is my third BMW (325i, 435i and now m550xi) every other BMW dealership treated me like the didn't want my business. It was pretty off putting. I found myself in a place where I didn't really care for a new car. Enter Kevin Thomas! He sent me an email, we spoke on the phone, I was back in the market. He was kind, understanding, very knowledgeable. We toured the showroom, he led inventories and after a little research, we found the specific m550 about 50 miles away at another dealership. That m550 is my new baby!!! I was so pleased with the experience that I arrived with a box full of sandwiches chips and drinks for the crew that made my buying experience possible! STRONGLY RECOMMEND KEVIN THOMAS! I have to also give a huge shout out to Andoni, my BMW Genius. He is the most polite and knowledgeable guy. He walked me through every feature of me new car. Ive also been in contact with him for accessories and parts to personalize my car! He really makes me feel like a vip at BMW!
Weatherford BMW
by 10/20/2017on
Working with Joe Combs was such a nice experience. He was so personal and informative. Weatherford has a very nice facility, a very large inventory of vehicles and everyone there is so friendly.
Simply the bestI
by 10/11/2017on
I cannot say enough about the care and service I received from Kevin Thomas while leasing my new car. Kevin and his colleagues at Weatherford are top notch, no pressure, honest and great to hang out with while waiting for paperwork to be completed. Shout out to Evan the genius for his help too!
the best car buying experience
by 09/27/2017on
I don't usually write reviews. I have purhcased multiple new cars the last decade this by far has been the best. Look for Kevin J Thomas. No rush, Not pushy and absolutely looked our for customer first. I could clearly see that he was trying to work with me. Here is the crazy part i was not even there to buy a car and few hours later left with a Brand New M4 Thanks Kevin
Buying a car at Weatherford BMW
by 09/09/2017on
Kevin Thomas was the sales person assisting us in the car buying process. He did a superb job. He listened to our needs. He provided valuable information. He was patient in working with us through the choices evaluation and decision making process. Kevin's help was instrumental in making this a pleasant and successful car buying experience for me and my wife.
My experience at Weatherford BMW with JV.
by 08/22/2017on
I went to Weatherboard BMW to get my ladys car trade in. I meet JV Huynh and his first impression was very nice and with a friendly greeting. Our experience with him from START to END was awesome and we were very happy with his service. He LISTENED and assist us with a patient. We had minor issues with the car but he got on top of it and took care of it. Meaning, he called and made all the arrangements, got us a loaner car to drive, he calls and text us with updates. The car was returned and my lady wasnt happy with it. So we took it back nothing is perfect, I know that. We had up and down, but JV CARED (hard to find ppl like that) and took care of the situation right-of-way.
Great deal on an awesome car!
by 08/17/2017on
I am enjoying my new 340 and I am pleasantly surprised by how loaded it is. Kevin Thomas was very helpful in finding the right car and was easy to work with through the processes of leasing my car. He had to do some work to get my deal done but I am very happy with the deal I got. If you are looking for an easy way to get an amazing car at a great deal then go to Berkeley and ask for Kevin Thomas.
Stellar Salesperson
by 08/16/2017on
I had a flawless car-leasing experience at Weatherford. MaryLiz, my salesperson, was easy to work with, flexible and accommodating. The lease transaction took less time than I thought it would, and their Genius gave me a quick orientation to the hi-tech features of my i3. I'm happy that Weatherford is a part of my community.