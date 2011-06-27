Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of McKevitt Alfa Romeo of Berkeley
There are no sales reviews for McKevitt Alfa Romeo of Berkeley.
Be the first to write a sales review.
3 new, 0 used, 0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership
We offer competitive pricing in our Service department for repairs. While having your car here for before we deliver your car back to you, we clean and disinfect your vehicle.
what sets us apart
Here at McKeviitt CDJR-Alfa we offer--- 1. Loaner Cars for our Service customers. 2. We Value price our New and Pre-Owned vehicles. 3. We offer free car washes to our service customers. 4. We offer free WIFI.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Car Wash
Shuttle Service
Television