Salesperson, sale manager, finance manager, and maybe a few people we didn't see did everything they could to help us get the car and we got it a 2016 torch red sting ray corvette (my dream car) sales person really earned the sale he hustled for it to the end he had to get the vehicle for me from another dealership in exchange for one of there vehicles because I had to have to torch red manual transmission =) it was an awesome experience especially because we had went to prime Chevrolet the same day looking for the corvette and Ryan Gates there online sales manager treated us like we where bothering him or asking him for money he turned us away real fast. But George Chevrolet gave us everything we where looking for in a car buying experience. We previously purchased a 2013 SS Camaro there same grate experience I would highly recommend George Chevrolet to friends and family especially to the sales consultant Givanni Vallero he really needs some kind of recognition because if it wasn't for him and his work ethic this sale would of never happened! Read more