Very Satisfied
by 12/30/2015on
I was very pleased with the customer service that I received. Very helpful, and good knowledge to all my questions,.
George Chevrolet Makes your dreams come true!
by 12/18/2015on
Salesperson, sale manager, finance manager, and maybe a few people we didn't see did everything they could to help us get the car and we got it a 2016 torch red sting ray corvette (my dream car) sales person really earned the sale he hustled for it to the end he had to get the vehicle for me from another dealership in exchange for one of there vehicles because I had to have to torch red manual transmission =) it was an awesome experience especially because we had went to prime Chevrolet the same day looking for the corvette and Ryan Gates there online sales manager treated us like we where bothering him or asking him for money he turned us away real fast. But George Chevrolet gave us everything we where looking for in a car buying experience. We previously purchased a 2013 SS Camaro there same grate experience I would highly recommend George Chevrolet to friends and family especially to the sales consultant Givanni Vallero he really needs some kind of recognition because if it wasn't for him and his work ethic this sale would of never happened!
Very pleased with George Chevrolet.
by 10/28/2015on
A very pleasant experience. Betty went over and beyond to help with rebates. She did them all for me, and I really appreciate it. Also Jeffery was very helpful. When I came to Customer Service Ernie was great. Everyone really cares about their customers. I am very happy!
Great buying experience
by 10/14/2015on
Salesperson Alberto Tebache was very thorough in explaining functions of the 2016 Cruze LT I purchased. The Finance Department worked with me to get the payment I wanted.,Salesperson Alberto Tebache was very thorough in explaining functions of the 2016 Cruze LT I purchased. The Finance Department worked with me to get the payment I wanted.
Happy new owner
by 09/22/2015on
Richard knew his product was very attentive and open to answering all of our questions. Even though I was the one buying, he included/ addressed the questions and answers to my sister and brother-in-law as well. He was not pushing but made sure we were receiving the correct information. Carlos was also very informative when it came to my credit. Overall the experience was smooth and hassle free Thank you.
Great experience at George Chevrolet! Thanks Raz
by 09/14/2015on
We had a wonderful experience at George Chevrolet, because of Raziel Sarmento! He found the exact suburban we wanted, and made it happen! We will definitely be going back to him when my husband is ready for his Chevy Silverado!
Tahoe 2015
by 08/25/2015on
Great buying experience the sales rep was very helpful on all aspects from test drive, option, buying plan, and explaining all features of the vehicle once the deal was mate. Thanks
Great private dealership. Wonderful throughout the years
by 06/25/2015on
The entire experience was fantastic. It was enjoyable with no pressure. I have always liked doing business with George Chevrolet and recently bought another car there. Michelle was wonderful and I even had my brother by a car the next day. We have since recommended it to several people. We enjoyed drinking great coffee, chatting about your wonderful services, and even finance with Jilma was great. Your staff truly makes a memorable experience.
The best
by 06/05/2015on
Juana Alex John and J.J they are the best they made my day by getting me approved and lowering my monthly payment they cared about me and they wanted me to be happy and they went out there way to help me they definitely make me want to make me buy my next car at there dealership again they should get rewarded for all their hard work and effort
Helping Customers Leave Happy
by 04/24/2015on
Ed Torillo Was Very Very Helpful He Helped Me Pick The Car That Best Suited My Needs If He Had Been Knowing Me For Years Thanks Ed
Amazing sales personal Richard Torres
by 04/02/2015on
Richard was so polite, and efficient. I will always recommend anyone looking for a car to Richard Torres. He got me exactly what i wanted. I am so grateful that i was able to have someone on my side. Thank you Richard Torres.
Great customer service. Great pricing.
by 01/12/2015on
Overall smooth process. Got what I wanted to fit my budget. Sales rep met all my needs. Dealer has a comfortable setting and will continue to purchase my vehicles here in the future. Chevy !
amazing
by 01/07/2015on
Experience with our salesman was amazing while and after we purchase our vehicles. Ernie did a great job keeping us update and well informed on how use our vehicles and the incentives. I've bought several cars in the past 10 years and i would have to say that this experience was the best, I will definitely recommend this dealership.
Good dealership
by 12/19/2014on
They have worked hard to give me my deal. Jilma, Emilio and Giovani, when looking for a new car talk to these people.
Best dealer around
by 12/19/2014on
They went above and beyond to get me into a new car- which they did - this is now my service and everything dealer!!!
First Time Buyer, Future Long Time Customer
by 11/20/2014on
I had been car shopping for a vehicle for the last few months always a little discouraged when I couldn't find the vehicle I wanted. I finally called Geroge Chevrolet and in speaking to Alex the Internet manager I decided to come in and look at a vehicle. Alex was extremely helpful and patient with me, pairing me with a salesperson named Juana who also went above and beyond in terms of finding me the exact car I wanted. The whole buying process, with it being my first time buying a car, could not have gone better. I am extremely happy with the staff at George Chevrolet and would definitely reccommend others to this location.
Chevy Cruze
by 11/17/2014on
Juana was great! polite and willing to asssist with all questions. Will recommend her to any of friends and family
Thank you Juana
by 11/14/2014on
I'm really happy I decided to go to GChevrolet. The service I received was definitely impeccable. Juana really went above and beyond to show me the trucks in the lot and was patient with me. I'm 100% satisfied and feel that if Chevrolet had more sales representatives like Juana, they'd have further success in the automotive industry.
George Chevrolet
by 11/04/2014on
I've been buying and leasing cars in the LA area for over 30 years (VW, Porsche, Mercedes, Lexus and now Chevy). This was my best experience by far.
I made an excellent choice!
by 10/03/2014on
Very pleasant experience, no rush!. I was going to buy a car at Universal City Nissan, but I got a good deal at your dealership.
Excellent and helpful Service!!!!
by 10/02/2014on
I went to check out some deals with Internet salesman, Allen Bill. As this being my first car ever purchased at the dealer, Allen made it really easy and a calm experience for me. He was very thorough and explained everything and even helped me out on how to get my credit even to a higher score. I am very glad that I chose this dealer as my pick for my new 2014 Chevy Cruze LT, I'm super in love with my car, and I look forward in doing business with George Chevrolet in the future. Thanks George Chevrolet and staff for a wonderful experience!
