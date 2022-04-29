5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I arrived at Auburn Toyota for a scheduled maintenance visit. It was busy so I expected to have to wait. A service advisor made eye contact with me right away, so I knew I had been seen and acknowledged. I could see that staff were hustling to move things along and get everyone checked in quickly. I was greeted by Jeffrey Lewis with a smile and a pleasant question about my day. We had a short cheerful conversation before he directed me to the waiting area, telling me my service could take about 90 minutes. Twice as Mr. Lewis passed through the waiting area, he made eye contact and smiled. I did not feel like "just a number". My car was ready in just over half an hour! Mr. Lewis discussed the results of the service and inspection and answered all my questions. There was no effort to "up sell" products or services. This appointment was easy, pleasant, and efficient. It could not have been any better.