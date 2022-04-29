Auburn Toyota
Customer Reviews of Auburn Toyota
Smaller Store, Larger Experience
by 04/29/2022on
Auburn Toyota is not like some impersonal “Big Box” dealerships. They are professional, responsive and attentive but not ever pushy. They ensured that my car-buying experience was easy and kept me informed about the status of my order regularly. I purchased a hard-to-find RAV4 Prime and had to wait several months but it was worth it. When I picked up the car, my salesman,Wayne Craft, spent an hour with me explaining the complex tech features the car offers. He made sure that I knew how to get ahold of him if I had additional questions. Overall, it was a great experience!
Service done right.
by 05/13/2022on
I liked the friendly service rep Adam. He answered all my questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
AVA'S SERVICE
by 05/13/2022on
Jake was great. Took care of me right away and my car was done within a couple hours. He even arranged to get my car wash when they don't do that anymore. Everyone there is friendly, knowledgeable and ready to help. Their prices were reasonable too. I will definitely be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/21/2022on
Fast and courteous
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 04/15/2022on
This Dealership in Auburn is the best car sales dealer I’ve ever dealt with in my lifetime I’m 74 no pressure open honest caring for customers helpful in every way. There service area is the most outstanding I’ve ever come across. New sales floor is awesome my compliments to the designers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Department
by 03/22/2022on
These guys are legit. I've owned many Toyotas through out the years and been to many Service Departments. Auburn Toyota is the best. No matter what advisor I get, they are always professional and honest. My last visit was for a CilaJet ceramic coating and detail. My car looked amazing. I can't believe they were able to clean some area on my car. Even deep in the wheel wells looked like my car just came off the showroom floor. Incredible. I highly recommend these guys.
Thank you Jake!
by 03/16/2022on
Took great care with our 20-year-old Sequoia
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Drive belt and tensioner
by 03/11/2022on
Courteous expert service replacing the ole drive belt (battery charger light indicated a problem). Thanks to Neal Richardson and Justin Lissman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very helpful positive attitude
by 03/09/2022on
Jeffry Lewis walked me through my questions. Service was fast well done. The shuttle member Ron polite. My one review consummate professionals
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Above and beyond expected service for a recall!
by 03/04/2022on
Jake Mccallum is Auburn Toyota's Pride and joy service writer. From the minute he approached our vehicle to the time we picked it up, he was professional courteous and genuinely concerned about our situation. He took care of the recall and then some! Auburn Toyota is blessed to have such a great soul working there. Thank you again, we appreciate you, Phil and Victoria
Great guy made my transaction super fast
by 03/03/2022on
Dealer did not have much of a selection as far as trucks go but cannot blame them for current inventory shortages I still found and fell in love with the cement grey tacoma they had.
Just as promised
by 01/23/2022on
Auburn Toyota, and Rocky Robinson in particular, set my expectations early as I was seeking a very low inventory model. Rocky exceeded by timing expectations by finding an available car on allocation. The MSRP pricing was just as described and Auburn Toyota and Rocky delivered exactly what they promised. I would definitely purchase a vehicle from Auburn Toyota in the future.
Great Service
by 01/23/2022on
Had great service when having my 2018 Tacoma worked on for recall of fuel pump, at no cost. Justin in service department was personal and efficient. The shuttle service was very timely and the greeting attendants were all very helpful and polite. Got in on time and all was as stated. There waiting area is good size but in need of remodeling which is coming soon as main building is under remodel right now. It was the best service I have had like being a VIP.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding service experience
by 01/18/2022on
I arrived at Auburn Toyota for a scheduled maintenance visit. It was busy so I expected to have to wait. A service advisor made eye contact with me right away, so I knew I had been seen and acknowledged. I could see that staff were hustling to move things along and get everyone checked in quickly. I was greeted by Jeffrey Lewis with a smile and a pleasant question about my day. We had a short cheerful conversation before he directed me to the waiting area, telling me my service could take about 90 minutes. Twice as Mr. Lewis passed through the waiting area, he made eye contact and smiled. I did not feel like “just a number”. My car was ready in just over half an hour! Mr. Lewis discussed the results of the service and inspection and answered all my questions. There was no effort to “up sell” products or services. This appointment was easy, pleasant, and efficient. It could not have been any better.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They know their stuff
by 12/03/2021on
Came in, they figured out the problem and fixed it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service dept
by 11/23/2021on
Very friendly. Easy to deal with. Wouldn't buy it service a Toyota anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience buying my first new car
by 11/19/2021on
I needed to get a new car and Auburn Toyota was the only dealership I could find in the area that was willing to custom order a vehicle in a reasonable amount of time. Rocky Robinson was the sales person I worked with and he was friendly and responsive. I never felt pressured to purchase anything I didn’t need. Very good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very comfortable
by 10/28/2021on
Service man, Jeff Lewis, was very comfortable to talk with. Thank you.
great service technician
by 09/29/2021on
Great experience with service tech Jeffrey Lewy at my 66,000 mile maintenance. Other than the showroom being closed for remodeling (I look forward to a relaxing & stocked coffee bar experience), everything promised was fulfilled and a few items brought to my attention that I was unaware of are the reasons I bring my car here. Car was was done when promised and no surprises.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wayne was great to work with!
by 09/26/2021on
Appreciated his attention when finding us the vehicle we were looking for.
Awesome and thoughtful team Auburn Toyota
by 09/24/2021on
Even though the dealership is under massive reconstruction at the moment, everyone that I have encountered has been more than patient, and accommodating. Not only was it a pleasure to purchase my new RAV4 an Auburn Toyota it was also a easy to bring it back to have a protective coat put on it. Great team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes