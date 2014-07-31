5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was one of the dealers that I requested internet quote through edmonds. Not the lowest quote I got but they did match the lowest price. Email respones were very prompt (1-2 hrs max). Got the vehicle by trading with another dealership for the ext/int color I wanted and was ready when I walked in the dealership. Matched the best finance rate I had obtained before walking in the dealership. Finance manager was nice, no pressure but showed me options for maintenance/extended warranty - Thx to online forums i knew what price I wanted to pay for these services. I was quoted high rates for these services but quickly came down to my range when I indicated I can get the same for better price online. Pros 1. No pressure sales, in fact very friendly sales person with whom I dealt with. 2. Delivered as promised 3. Got the color I needed very next day by trading 4. Fast processing 5. Looked up on kbb in front of me and give me the listed price less $150 for recon. Cons 1. Not the lowest price on the first email exchange. Matched price when I showed better price. 2. Not the lowest price on warranty, again matched lowest available price on the internet. Pleasant experience overall. Will recommend to friends and family but arm yourself with information. Read more