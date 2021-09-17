Mercedes-Benz of Arcadia
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Arcadia
The worst dealership never had
by 09/17/2021on
I found a car that I like on cafax. I sent a request, promptly sales representative texted me then we arranged an appointment, but on that morning I texted him saying appointment is cancelled, then in the afternoon I texted him back I would like to come now, hr confirmed with me it's OK and currently available, I told him at least more than 30mins and over 40miles away. When I came to the dealership, he came out, he couldn't see me and introduced his partner to me(in my mind if you are so busy then we can do an other day, I'm so disappointed when he treated me like this, I got no choice, Because I am here already) After testing the car, I told his partner I would make a deal by trading in my car, I didn't know what they did, let me wait for a long time, then his partner wrote on a piece of paper with the amount of my trade-in, no proposal work done, very unprofessional. I told his partner I need to go, e-mail me the figure. I waited till next morning, still no email coming, made a call to his partner he told me 2k more no other word. I received email from sale rep. With the proposal work, but the sale price been raised up. I talked to him it wasn't like that, he reversed back to the old price,then told me the price would be going up after. I called the sale rep. next day he didn't answer, called his cell phone, didn't answer, then I texted him I was willing to deal and make it work. He would not to by giving out a lot of reasons. All right now the dealership bought it back with the higher price. You should not do that to threat the customer like this.
Horrible/worst experience ever at Mercedes-Benz of Arcadia
by 08/11/2021on
Rusnak Mercedes-Benz of Arcadia dealership is a joke. I would NOT recommend anyone to take their vehicles in for service at this dealership. Just recently I took in my E-Class for a premier service (oil change/multi-point inspection). I went through the normal paper process with the service advisor (Tyler Hillier) and he said that it would take a couple of hours for the service to done. So I decided not wait at the dealership. Tyler was nice enough to grab Uber ride for me to get home. Few hours went by and I received a message that my car was done. I got to the dealership and signed some papers. Once I got into my car and was about to drive out. I reached in my center console to get my sunglasses and noticed my Ray-Ban sunglasses wasn’t there. I figured maybe I dropped it between the seats or somewhere on the floor. I looked everywhere and couldn’t find it. That’s when I noticed that it was STOLEN out of my car during the service. I am 100% sure that when I dropped off my car at the dealership. I had put back my sunglasses into the center console. I went back into the dealership and told Tyler that someone from your dealership had stolen my sunglasses. He apologized and will let his service manager Mike Marsh know about it. Tyler said that Mike will go back and check the cameras to see if he can find anything. Few days went by and Tyler told me that Mike cannot find anything involving my stolen sunglasses. Mike said that he is not responsible for anything missing and can’t do anything about it. When he told me that I was really upset. Being a luxury car dealership and having a good customer service reputation is hard to understand. To me, it’s not just about the dollar amount of my sunglasses, but more of the principle of making things right. All I can say is that this dealership is a THEFT treat and I really don’t understand how they can get away with things like this and it WILL still be an ongoing problem/issue. So if anyone is thinking of taking their vehicles in for service at Mercedes-Benz of Arcadia and don’t mind the dealership employees taking their personal belongings, feel free to do so. Or if anyone wants to get a part/full-time job here, one of the perks of working here is that you are allowed to take customers belongings without any consequences.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Cabriolet repair
by 01/07/2020on
Check engine light came on, car went into limp mode. Took the car to Rusnak for repairs, and Rusnak came through with flying colors. Service completed timely.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lease
by 01/01/2020on
Smooth lease renewal.
Buyer
by 12/30/2019on
I had the best buying experience! The staff was very professional, prompt, and delivered as promised.
Mo Sherif
by 12/29/2019on
It was our first time buying a new Mercedes-Benz and thanks to Mo, we got the car of our dreams. We look forward to continuing with Mercedes-Benz of Arcadia.
Rusnak Arcadia
by 12/29/2019on
Sales person Mohammad sherif was the best, took care of us from A to Z and was super nice, friendly and courteous. It was a seamless transaction even though the dealership itself lacked a few things I look forward to when I go to Mercedes dealer, suck as coffee machine and maybe some bottled water and snacks, makes a difference in hospitality. However Mohammad was wonderful and I just made another good friend not only he was my sales person. I was very pleased to work with him and I recommend for anyone going to rusnak to ask for him. He is a great asset to your establishment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Miss
by 12/29/2019on
Very professional and patient. I love to recommend my friends to come here to purchase or lease new cars.
Joe’s the best!
by 12/28/2019on
Joe Yu was amazing! I’d give 10 stars if I could. Super helpful and explained my car issue thoroughly without all the extra technical lingo to confuse me! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 12/28/2019on
Very good experience when shopping with Mr. Jimmy Zhou and his manager(s) at Rusnak. Thanks for your kind and patient assistance.
Joe is friendly and knowledgable
by 12/26/2019on
We have our car maintained in this facility every year. Joe is always friendly and explains what service is needed and why clearly. He also tries to give us discount whenever is possible. We like his service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 12/23/2019on
The team at Rusnak Mercedes Benz service department are top notch. I worked directly with Michael Tone and Jessica (at the front desk) and they were very professional and competent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service!
by 12/22/2019on
Rusnak provided excellent, quick and efficient service. They updated me throughout the service time and made the service process easy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service a
by 12/21/2019on
quick and easy - hassle free
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 12/21/2019on
Convenient location and great service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Pressure Sale
by 12/21/2019on
The respect and offer on my 2020 GLE 350 was outstanding from both Katrin and Perry. Katrin went the extra mile to ensure we got the deal we were looking for. I have already recommended Rusnak MB to my family and friends.
Great service
by 12/21/2019on
Came in for my 10,000 mile service, they did a thorough job and explained everything in detail before & after the service done. I feel very happy it was all done in a little over an hour. So I didn’t have to wait long!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Absolutely the best experience
by 12/21/2019on
I came to Rusnak arcadia just to try a new dealership I had lost hope in the last one I leased from. I contacted Stacey and set up an appointment she is the most courteous person in the business she and I talked shared and made a great deal the whole dealership staff was great from beginning to drive off I’m surely coming here from now on
Mr
by 12/20/2019on
Olphlia super service manager. Went above and beyond. Dealer service as specified in a timely manner. I will continue being a customer for years to come.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top Notch
by 12/20/2019on
Took my car in and got everything fixed. Very friendly and washed the car in the end.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service as Always
by 12/18/2019on
Brought my E sedan in for B Service. Everything was done promptly without any issues. Will keep going back there for future service needs!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes