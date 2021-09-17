1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Rusnak Mercedes-Benz of Arcadia dealership is a joke. I would NOT recommend anyone to take their vehicles in for service at this dealership. Just recently I took in my E-Class for a premier service (oil change/multi-point inspection). I went through the normal paper process with the service advisor (Tyler Hillier) and he said that it would take a couple of hours for the service to done. So I decided not wait at the dealership. Tyler was nice enough to grab Uber ride for me to get home. Few hours went by and I received a message that my car was done. I got to the dealership and signed some papers. Once I got into my car and was about to drive out. I reached in my center console to get my sunglasses and noticed my Ray-Ban sunglasses wasn’t there. I figured maybe I dropped it between the seats or somewhere on the floor. I looked everywhere and couldn’t find it. That’s when I noticed that it was STOLEN out of my car during the service. I am 100% sure that when I dropped off my car at the dealership. I had put back my sunglasses into the center console. I went back into the dealership and told Tyler that someone from your dealership had stolen my sunglasses. He apologized and will let his service manager Mike Marsh know about it. Tyler said that Mike will go back and check the cameras to see if he can find anything. Few days went by and Tyler told me that Mike cannot find anything involving my stolen sunglasses. Mike said that he is not responsible for anything missing and can’t do anything about it. When he told me that I was really upset. Being a luxury car dealership and having a good customer service reputation is hard to understand. To me, it’s not just about the dollar amount of my sunglasses, but more of the principle of making things right. All I can say is that this dealership is a THEFT treat and I really don’t understand how they can get away with things like this and it WILL still be an ongoing problem/issue. So if anyone is thinking of taking their vehicles in for service at Mercedes-Benz of Arcadia and don’t mind the dealership employees taking their personal belongings, feel free to do so. Or if anyone wants to get a part/full-time job here, one of the perks of working here is that you are allowed to take customers belongings without any consequences. Read more