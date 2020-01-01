sales Rating

Sales person Mohammad sherif was the best, took care of us from A to Z and was super nice, friendly and courteous. It was a seamless transaction even though the dealership itself lacked a few things I look forward to when I go to Mercedes dealer, suck as coffee machine and maybe some bottled water and snacks, makes a difference in hospitality. However Mohammad was wonderful and I just made another good friend not only he was my sales person. I was very pleased to work with him and I recommend for anyone going to rusnak to ask for him. He is a great asset to your establishment. Read more