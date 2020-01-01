Awarded 2018, 2019, 2020

Mercedes-Benz of Arcadia

Awarded 2018, 2019, 2020
101 N Santa Anita Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006
(855) 811-9112
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Arcadia

4.9
Overall Rating
(561)
Recommend: Yes (558) No (3)
sales Rating

Lease

by Walter on 01/01/2020

Smooth lease renewal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Cabriolet repair

by Speed on 01/07/2020

Check engine light came on, car went into limp mode. Took the car to Rusnak for repairs, and Rusnak came through with flying colors. Service completed timely.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Buyer

by TERESA on 12/30/2019

I had the best buying experience! The staff was very professional, prompt, and delivered as promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Mo Sherif

by elenac95 on 12/29/2019

It was our first time buying a new Mercedes-Benz and thanks to Mo, we got the car of our dreams. We look forward to continuing with Mercedes-Benz of Arcadia.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Rusnak Arcadia

by Sam on 12/29/2019

Sales person Mohammad sherif was the best, took care of us from A to Z and was super nice, friendly and courteous. It was a seamless transaction even though the dealership itself lacked a few things I look forward to when I go to Mercedes dealer, suck as coffee machine and maybe some bottled water and snacks, makes a difference in hospitality. However Mohammad was wonderful and I just made another good friend not only he was my sales person. I was very pleased to work with him and I recommend for anyone going to rusnak to ask for him. He is a great asset to your establishment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Miss

by Jung on 12/29/2019

Very professional and patient. I love to recommend my friends to come here to purchase or lease new cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
service Rating

Joe’s the best!

by Lesley on 12/28/2019

Joe Yu was amazing! I’d give 10 stars if I could. Super helpful and explained my car issue thoroughly without all the extra technical lingo to confuse me! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good experience

by Ellen on 12/28/2019

Very good experience when shopping with Mr. Jimmy Zhou and his manager(s) at Rusnak. Thanks for your kind and patient assistance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
service Rating

Joe is friendly and knowledgable

by GYK on 12/26/2019

We have our car maintained in this facility every year. Joe is always friendly and explains what service is needed and why clearly. He also tries to give us discount whenever is possible. We like his service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Excellent on 12/23/2019

The team at Rusnak Mercedes Benz service department are top notch. I worked directly with Michael Tone and Jessica (at the front desk) and they were very professional and competent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service!

by WB on 12/22/2019

Rusnak provided excellent, quick and efficient service. They updated me throughout the service time and made the service process easy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service a

by samy on 12/21/2019

quick and easy - hassle free

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by N on 12/21/2019

Convenient location and great service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

No Pressure Sale

by Terry on 12/21/2019

The respect and offer on my 2020 GLE 350 was outstanding from both Katrin and Perry. Katrin went the extra mile to ensure we got the deal we were looking for. I have already recommended Rusnak MB to my family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Jennifer on 12/21/2019

Came in for my 10,000 mile service, they did a thorough job and explained everything in detail before & after the service done. I feel very happy it was all done in a little over an hour. So I didn’t have to wait long!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Absolutely the best experience

by MrSegura on 12/21/2019

I came to Rusnak arcadia just to try a new dealership I had lost hope in the last one I leased from. I contacted Stacey and set up an appointment she is the most courteous person in the business she and I talked shared and made a great deal the whole dealership staff was great from beginning to drive off I’m surely coming here from now on

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Mr

by Tom on 12/20/2019

Olphlia super service manager. Went above and beyond. Dealer service as specified in a timely manner. I will continue being a customer for years to come.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Top Notch

by Andy on 12/20/2019

Took my car in and got everything fixed. Very friendly and washed the car in the end.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service as Always

by DavidS. on 12/18/2019

Brought my E sedan in for B Service. Everything was done promptly without any issues. Will keep going back there for future service needs!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Perry's the best

by Donnya on 12/18/2019

I came in at 4:45 with a flat tire and a broken rim. From the second I walked in Perry dropped everything he was doing and rushed to help take care of my situation. I could tell he was very busy because techs were coming back and forth to his desk, but he knew exactly how to handle every situation he knows how to move and shift around when the pressure is on. Glad to say he got me in and out in 30 minutes. One of the better service advisor I've delt with. Cool guy very professional, highly recommended. Deserves a raise

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Rating

by sandra on 12/17/2019

Service Advisor Joseph Yu is to be commended for his excellent customer service. He explained the work which was being done (service B and other), and what covered and why. He was very professional and not a sales man. MBZ's move to technology and provision of courtesy vehicle is excellent. Used Rusnak for many years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
