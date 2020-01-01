Sales person Mohammad sherif was the best, took care of us from A to Z and was super nice, friendly and courteous. It was a seamless transaction even though the dealership itself lacked a few things I look forward to when I go to Mercedes dealer, suck as coffee machine and maybe some bottled water and snacks, makes a difference in hospitality. However Mohammad was wonderful and I just made another good friend not only he was my sales person. I was very pleased to work with him and I recommend for anyone going to rusnak to ask for him. He is a great asset to your establishment.
We have our car maintained in this facility every year. Joe is always friendly and explains what service is needed and why clearly. He also tries to give us discount whenever is possible. We like his service.
The respect and offer on my 2020 GLE 350 was outstanding from both Katrin and Perry. Katrin went the extra mile to ensure we got the deal we were looking for. I have already recommended Rusnak MB to my family and friends.
Came in for my 10,000 mile service, they did a thorough job and explained everything in detail before & after the service done. I feel very happy it was all done in a little over an hour. So I didn’t have to wait long!
I came to Rusnak arcadia just to try a new dealership I had lost hope in the last one I leased from. I contacted Stacey and set up an appointment she is the most courteous person in the business she and I talked shared and made a great deal the whole dealership staff was great from beginning to drive off I’m surely coming here from now on
I came in at 4:45 with a flat tire and a broken rim. From the second I walked in Perry dropped everything he was doing and rushed to help take care of my situation. I could tell he was very busy because techs were coming back and forth to his desk, but he knew exactly how to handle every situation he knows how to move and shift around when the pressure is on. Glad to say he got me in and out in 30 minutes. One of the better service advisor I've delt with. Cool guy very professional, highly recommended. Deserves a raise
Service Advisor Joseph Yu is to be commended for his excellent customer service. He explained the work which was being done (service B and other), and what covered and why. He was very professional and not a sales man. MBZ's move to technology and provision of courtesy vehicle is excellent. Used Rusnak for many years.
