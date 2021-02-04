1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Not a very good experience at all. I couldn’t wait to finally get my car back hoping that I never have to bring it back in again. Purchased my vehicle and was told everything was in top shape and that mechanics check everything before selling only to find that my A/C compressor didn’t work at all as well as my voice command because “the Bluetooth microphone went bad”. If all these are checked before selling, then doesn’t make sense how those issues happened after having the vehicle only one day. Ended up having to pay to get these issues fixed which was originally close to $700 until to manager said he’d cut the price in half, which was a nice gesture I guess, but in my mind should’ve been zero cost for me considering they sold me the vehicle with these issues. Spoke with the service tech and wanted to make sure if I brought it in early the next day it would be taken care of same day and was assured that it would be. I drop my car off at 8:15 AM and received a call around 1:15 PM saying they haven’t even started it and that it would be done next day. Next day comes around and call in to get status and the receptionist said it was completed and ready for pick up. Went down to pick it up and was told the parts weren’t even in yet and that it was now going to take another day. Finally got my car back on the third day and couldn’t have been happier that I was done with this place. Read more