1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

BAIT DEALER. NO CONSIDERATION FOR CLIENTS!! BEWARE AND DONT WASTE YOUR TIME HERE. I called right before I left to come to this dealer. Like right in the car about to head out to Hardin, I called for a vehicle they have listed and they said yes its in stock and come in. Ok sure, omw. I arrived and car isn't there. It was slightly less then one hour after I called since I came from a distance away. Like seriously? You couldn't tell me a sale was in progress or anything? Also when we arrived, we were standing around for some moments before a worker, not even a sales rep, asked us for help. We saw all the sales guys laughing up a good time right at the entrance when we rolled in. Thanks for wasting my time and I hope all that reads this review saves their time and money from dealing with Hardin Read more