Hardin Honda
Customer Reviews of Hardin Honda
BAIT DEALER. NO CONSIDERATION FOR CLIENTS
by 03/07/2021on
BAIT DEALER. NO CONSIDERATION FOR CLIENTS!! BEWARE AND DONT WASTE YOUR TIME HERE. I called right before I left to come to this dealer. Like right in the car about to head out to Hardin, I called for a vehicle they have listed and they said yes its in stock and come in. Ok sure, omw. I arrived and car isn't there. It was slightly less then one hour after I called since I came from a distance away. Like seriously? You couldn't tell me a sale was in progress or anything? Also when we arrived, we were standing around for some moments before a worker, not even a sales rep, asked us for help. We saw all the sales guys laughing up a good time right at the entrance when we rolled in. Thanks for wasting my time and I hope all that reads this review saves their time and money from dealing with Hardin
Amazing service
by 08/06/2019on
The entire experience was perfect. All my needs were taken care of and I was treated like family. I had zero complaints
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Knowledgeable about the car we bought
by 08/06/2019on
Ronnie showed us all the features and benefits on our civic. Most sales guys skip this. He had us sold on the test drive. Thank you so much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best Honda dealer we have ever done business with
by 08/06/2019on
Rani found us the car we liked and was very knowledgeable about the extra warranty and alarm. He made our sales go very easy and we where very happy with our purchase. We had originally purchased our previous car at Norm Reeves and not only did they take advantage of us on price but had screwed us on the interest. We will defiantly be coming back to Hardin Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Routine oil/filter change
by 08/06/2019on
Didn't have to wait too long, & waiting room amenities (free coffee, Wi-fi)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1st time car owner experience
by 08/06/2019on
Quinten Porché was our sales rep. He was really friendly and informative. He answered all my questions and made me feel welcomed and confortable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Second to none services.
by 08/05/2019on
Great service with excel staff and convenient time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Professional and Reliable
by 08/04/2019on
Timely and professional service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fast service
by 08/04/2019on
I came in for an oil change without an appointment, at a very busy time, and was out in less than an hour and a half.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
review
by 08/04/2019on
Professional service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Repair on Honda Element
by 08/04/2019on
Thoroughness of mechanics review of service problems involving repair.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Noticeable improvement
by 08/03/2019on
The team that assisted us this last time was helpful and improved on our previous experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Perfect
by 08/03/2019on
Friendly, Efficient, Answered all questions
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service number 2
by 08/03/2019on
Appointment reception and process updates.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Hardin Honda Rocks Honda Customer Service
by 08/03/2019on
Hardin Honda service has always been outstanding! That’s why i have been coming there with my Hondas for over 20 years. A shout-out to Byron D. for his expertise and professionalism. The new pay system make it easier.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Satisfaction Total
by 08/03/2019on
Both Ricardo Martinez and Iman Nikzad were knowledgeable and personable regarding the automobile I wanted to purchase and the financing, respectively.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great people and facilitie, very nice people
by 08/02/2019on
Everyone had a great attitude and very nice with the process even when we were not fully prepared to get one and they answered all are questions. It was a good first time rental experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Hardin Honda, Anaheim, CA
by 08/02/2019on
Staff listens to customers concerns, communicates well, and is very friendly; Repairs are completed quickly, correctly, for the estimated price; Vehicle is ready at the time promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service!
by 08/01/2019on
I was able to make an appointment online and received an email confirmation. My CR-V had a manufacture recall and I was also hearing a strange noise coming from the car. Rodolfo Ayala helped me at Hardin Honda and he was great! The team was able to verify and fix the strange noise and a multipoint inspection was completed too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thank You Hardin Honda
by 08/01/2019on
The entire experience was awesome! Tammy my sales associate was very honest and explained several options. The finance team was very thorough and explained additional options to assist is making an informed decision.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New purchase
by 08/01/2019on
Zac was very friendly and respectful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments