Hardin Honda

1381 S Auto Center Dr, Anaheim, CA 92806
Today 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hardin Honda

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(1600)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
1600 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

BAIT DEALER. NO CONSIDERATION FOR CLIENTS

by Phil on 03/07/2021

BAIT DEALER. NO CONSIDERATION FOR CLIENTS!! BEWARE AND DONT WASTE YOUR TIME HERE. I called right before I left to come to this dealer. Like right in the car about to head out to Hardin, I called for a vehicle they have listed and they said yes its in stock and come in. Ok sure, omw. I arrived and car isn't there. It was slightly less then one hour after I called since I came from a distance away. Like seriously? You couldn't tell me a sale was in progress or anything? Also when we arrived, we were standing around for some moments before a worker, not even a sales rep, asked us for help. We saw all the sales guys laughing up a good time right at the entrance when we rolled in. Thanks for wasting my time and I hope all that reads this review saves their time and money from dealing with Hardin

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing service

by Arya on 08/06/2019

The entire experience was perfect. All my needs were taken care of and I was treated like family. I had zero complaints

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Knowledgeable about the car we bought

by Joumana on 08/06/2019

Ronnie showed us all the features and benefits on our civic. Most sales guys skip this. He had us sold on the test drive. Thank you so much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Honda dealer we have ever done business with

by Bryan on 08/06/2019

Rani found us the car we liked and was very knowledgeable about the extra warranty and alarm. He made our sales go very easy and we where very happy with our purchase. We had originally purchased our previous car at Norm Reeves and not only did they take advantage of us on price but had screwed us on the interest. We will defiantly be coming back to Hardin Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Routine oil/filter change

by Gary on 08/06/2019

Didn't have to wait too long, & waiting room amenities (free coffee, Wi-fi)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

1st time car owner experience

by Denise on 08/06/2019

Quinten Porché was our sales rep. He was really friendly and informative. He answered all my questions and made me feel welcomed and confortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Second to none services.

by T_Hoang on 08/05/2019

Great service with excel staff and convenient time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professional and Reliable

by Fernando on 08/04/2019

Timely and professional service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast service

by Lindy on 08/04/2019

I came in for an oil change without an appointment, at a very busy time, and was out in less than an hour and a half.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

review

by Radivoj on 08/04/2019

Professional service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Repair on Honda Element

by Richard on 08/04/2019

Thoroughness of mechanics review of service problems involving repair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Noticeable improvement

by George on 08/03/2019

The team that assisted us this last time was helpful and improved on our previous experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Perfect

by Judith on 08/03/2019

Friendly, Efficient, Answered all questions

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service number 2

by Thomas on 08/03/2019

Appointment reception and process updates.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Hardin Honda Rocks Honda Customer Service

by Byron on 08/03/2019

Hardin Honda service has always been outstanding! That’s why i have been coming there with my Hondas for over 20 years. A shout-out to Byron D. for his expertise and professionalism. The new pay system make it easier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfaction Total

by Donald on 08/03/2019

Both Ricardo Martinez and Iman Nikzad were knowledgeable and personable regarding the automobile I wanted to purchase and the financing, respectively.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great people and facilitie, very nice people

by Lauren on 08/02/2019

Everyone had a great attitude and very nice with the process even when we were not fully prepared to get one and they answered all are questions. It was a good first time rental experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Hardin Honda, Anaheim, CA

by Warren on 08/02/2019

Staff listens to customers concerns, communicates well, and is very friendly; Repairs are completed quickly, correctly, for the estimated price; Vehicle is ready at the time promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service!

by Wendy on 08/01/2019

I was able to make an appointment online and received an email confirmation. My CR-V had a manufacture recall and I was also hearing a strange noise coming from the car. Rodolfo Ayala helped me at Hardin Honda and he was great! The team was able to verify and fix the strange noise and a multipoint inspection was completed too!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank You Hardin Honda

by Tammy on 08/01/2019

The entire experience was awesome! Tammy my sales associate was very honest and explained several options. The finance team was very thorough and explained additional options to assist is making an informed decision.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New purchase

by Danielle on 08/01/2019

Zac was very friendly and respectful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for