Great service
by 09/03/2018on
Jesus did a great job. Our cars scheduled maintenance was ready before We hnew it. He made it easy and we were on our way in an hour. He was also very knowledgeable about our vehicle and answered all of our questions.
Dont buy here
by 05/31/2019on
I bought a van Memorial day weekend. Late night purchase, all was good and we left with the van. My husband went down a week later, we dont live around the area so we made a special trip, to pick up the extra key and they said the terms changed. Long story short, payment went up over 2 hundred dollars and finance tripled. We can't afford that and I sold my other car. I called the manager, Mike, and he said we needed to drive the car back and sign paperwork. I told him I live far and work almost everyday, I dont have time to take it again. He said I had to and I told him to pick it up. He said they didnt make a mistake, it happens every day. DO NOT BUT FROM HERE, THEY WILL JUST SEND YOU HOME WITH A CAR AND REQUEST IT BACK IN 10 DAY IF IT WASNT APPROVED! He acted like it was my fault and didnt even apologize. I've bought several cars in my life and never had this happen. I will never buy here and tell as many people that I can not to also.
Oil Change/Transmission Fluid
by 08/13/2018on
Always the best place. I purchased my 2013 Civic HF from Weir Canyon over 5 years ago and I will NOT take my car anywhere else. Bruce Richard was my service advisor today and was super friendly which is by now what I expect to get when I take my car in. It is always super quick even when it is busy. My estimated time was 1 hour and it was done in 40 mins. Weir Canyon Honda service is not your normal dealership experience to the point where I wont even consider taking my car anywhere else. The staff is always quick, friendly, honest, and always 5 stars from me. I always leave there happy and with a complete full inspection report to be prepared for any future needed services. Thanks Weir Canyon Honda for your continued, consistent, and amazing service!
Service depa
by 08/13/2018on
Bruce has taken care of me almost every time I go in. He calls me by name and makes sure I get every discount out there. He is knowledgeable and polite. I recommend Weir Canyon Honda to everyone. Ive also bought two new Hondas there also. Easiest place to buy a car
Excellent customer service
by 08/11/2018on
I have been getting matiance work done to my car since 2007. The service staff is amazing and super friendly. They have always taken the time to explain what they will be doing, and time to complete the fix. They offer you a complimentary loaner car of they keep your car over night. I will definitely buy another car from Weir Canyon Honda.
Issa was amazing!
by 08/02/2018on
Issa was very nice, and made the process quick and simple. Well done!
2018 Honda CRV
by 07/31/2018on
John the Greek was amazing, professional and friendly. He worked hard to make my deal happen and his follow up is excellent. Lawrence in Financing was great also. Both very nice gentlemen.
A1 Service Maintenance
by 07/31/2018on
Today I experienced excellent service from the moment I exited my car to completion of my A1 service maintenance. Larry the service writer exibited professional courteous customer service skills and kept me updated via text, email, and personally . As a customer I also appreciated available Mac computers, free coffee & tea and plenary to keep me occupied during my wait. Thank you Larry and Weir Canyon Honda for spectacular service .
Great experience
by 07/31/2018on
I had a quick and easy experience with Hooman helping me to find the right car for me and helping me get the best deal.
Customer Service Review
by 07/24/2018on
Joana is excellent. She was very curtious and helpful. She helped me with everything I needed. Brian on the other was very short with me and rude when I came in last week for help with my daughters car. In short, go to Joana if you need help. She will take good care of you. I would not go to Brian again
Amazing experience
by 07/23/2018on
Overall experience was amazing. We were going to visit Toyota dealership however, we visited Honda weir canyon dealer first since it was closer. I have to say I made a right call. It was the first time for me to get a new car. Im so glad that our consultant is Mr. Boggs, I wouldnt get this deal without him.
Oil Change + Tire Rotation
by 07/21/2018on
Honestly this was my first time here but Joanna helped out and was a really good person and walked me through plus she threw in a free car wash which was cool overall super great 1st experience, definitely will be coming back in 3k miles, so worth it!!!
Oil Change and Tire Rotation
by 07/20/2018on
Service was done in a timely manner. All of the workers were welcoming and helpful. Dealership was good for waiting as it had free wifi, TVs, available desktops, plenty of seating, etc. On top of the oil change and tire rotation, they checked other things and cleaned my car. It is not the best car wash, but it's better than nothing.
Great service
by 07/19/2018on
Brought my accord in for a brake pad retainer replacement. Joanna at weir initially told me they were out of loaners.. but did her best and found me one late in day. Car was ready next day and had a great talk with Jim over at service. Great folks highly reccomend
Vehicle Service
by 07/18/2018on
Went for service to update PCM, thier Staffs very friendly, Text communication/status notification is very usefull, and shuttle service ride enjoyable from/to dealer. Hope the update PCM software solve my car issue.
Painless car buying experience
by 07/17/2018on
This was by far the best car buying experience we have ever been through. Our sales person, Danni was very knowledgeable about the car. Easy, no haggle Internet pricing. Just an overall great experience.
Great Buying Experience
by 07/16/2018on
I had such a great experience buying my new Honda Clarity at Weir Canyon. They have a great selection and it was completely no pressure. Danny T. Was fantastic to work with and answered all of my questions. They were upfront about the cost and we settled on a great deal! The whole team is just awesome! Go now and buy your next Honda with Weir Canyon!
Great experience
by 07/11/2018on
I went to different dealerships and didnt get a good feeling but when I met Issa Ahad I knew I was going to buy my car from him! He is very professional nice and honest person.
New car lease
by 07/08/2018on
Weir canyon honda is an outstanding dealership. They make the process of turning in a leased honda and leasing a new honda very pleasant and efficient. They work with you to get a good deal. Our sales person, John (The Greek) was great. He makes sure you are happy and satisfied when you drive off in your new car.
The best dealership and sales gentleman yet!
by 07/07/2018on
I had an outstanding car purchasing experience with Hooman Keyvan at Weir Canyon Acura. I have been to many dealerships over the years, and now I can happily say that this dealership and especially Hooman are the best of all! From the beginning to the end he was very courteous, friendly, and professional. He explained everything clearly and thoroughly. He gave me the best price and interest rate. I will definitely refer Hooman and Weir Canyon Acura to all our family, friends, coworkers, and acquaintances. And I highly recommend you see him when you need to purchase an Acura.
Honda Service Experience
by 07/07/2018on
I have been to many dealers with my different vehicles and have had good and bad experiences. My service advisor Brian was very friendly and professional through out my entire service experience. I came in for an oil change and to get a noise inspected. A little over an hour and I got both a text and email with my multi point inspection. I needed front and rear brakes, the noise turned out to be a wheel bearing and everything else checked out fine. Brian reviewed this information with me and gave me an explanation of cost. I approved the repairs. He also applied coupons for the brakes to save me money without me even asking. They finnished my repairs within a timely mannor, I was very satisfied with my experience and would recommend Brian to anyone.