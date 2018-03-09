sales Rating

I bought a van Memorial day weekend. Late night purchase, all was good and we left with the van. My husband went down a week later, we dont live around the area so we made a special trip, to pick up the extra key and they said the terms changed. Long story short, payment went up over 2 hundred dollars and finance tripled. We can't afford that and I sold my other car. I called the manager, Mike, and he said we needed to drive the car back and sign paperwork. I told him I live far and work almost everyday, I dont have time to take it again. He said I had to and I told him to pick it up. He said they didnt make a mistake, it happens every day. DO NOT BUT FROM HERE, THEY WILL JUST SEND YOU HOME WITH A CAR AND REQUEST IT BACK IN 10 DAY IF IT WASNT APPROVED! He acted like it was my fault and didnt even apologize. I've bought several cars in my life and never had this happen. I will never buy here and tell as many people that I can not to also. Read more