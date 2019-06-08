Customer Reviews of Hardin Honda all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (947)


The entire experience was perfect. All my needs were taken care of and I was treated like family. I had zero complaints
sales Rating
sales Rating Knowledgeable about the car we bought
Ronnie showed us all the features and benefits on our civic. Most sales guys skip this. He had us sold on the test drive. Thank you so much.
sales Rating Best Honda dealer we have ever done business with
Rani found us the car we liked and was very knowledgeable about the extra warranty and alarm. He made our sales go very easy and we where very happy with our purchase. We had originally purchased our previous car at Norm Reeves and not only did they take advantage of us on price but had screwed us on the interest. We will defiantly be coming back to Hardin Honda.
service Rating Routine oil/filter change
Didn't have to wait too long, & waiting room amenities (free coffee, Wi-fi)
service Rating 1st time car owner experience
Quinten Porché was our sales rep. He was really friendly and informative. He answered all my questions and made me feel welcomed and confortable.
service Rating
Great service with excel staff and convenient time.
service Rating Professional and Reliable
on Fernando 08/04/2019
Timely and professional service
service Rating
I came in for an oil change without an appointment, at a very busy time, and was out in less than an hour and a half.
service Rating
Professional service
service Rating
Thoroughness of mechanics review of service problems involving repair.
service Rating
The team that assisted us this last time was helpful and improved on our previous experience.
service Rating
Friendly, Efficient, Answered all questions
service Rating
Appointment reception and process updates.
service Rating Hardin Honda Rocks Honda Customer Service
Hardin Honda service has always been outstanding! That’s why i have been coming there with my Hondas for over 20 years. A shout-out to Byron D. for his expertise and professionalism. The new pay system make it easier.
sales Rating
Both Ricardo Martinez and Iman Nikzad were knowledgeable and personable regarding the automobile I wanted to purchase and the financing, respectively.
sales Rating Great people and facilitie, very nice people
Everyone had a great attitude and very nice with the process even when we were not fully prepared to get one and they answered all are questions. It was a good first time rental experience
service Rating Hardin Honda, Anaheim, CA
Staff listens to customers concerns, communicates well, and is very friendly; Repairs are completed quickly, correctly, for the estimated price; Vehicle is ready at the time promised.
service Rating
I was able to make an appointment online and received an email confirmation. My CR-V had a manufacture recall and I was also hearing a strange noise coming from the car. Rodolfo Ayala helped me at Hardin Honda and he was great! The team was able to verify and fix the strange noise and a multipoint inspection was completed too!
sales Rating
The entire experience was awesome! Tammy my sales associate was very honest and explained several options. The finance team was very thorough and explained additional options to assist is making an informed decision.
sales Rating
on Danielle 08/01/2019
Zac was very friendly and respectful
service Rating
Courteous, informative, efficient
service Rating
