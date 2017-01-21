Wondries Toyota
One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made in my life was Wondries
by 01/21/2017on
One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made in my life was going to Toyota Wondries in Alhambra, CA to buy a car. I felt I was intentionally mislead by the sales staff, threatened by management to send law enforcement to my home, and they did not live up to the promise made which were part of the basis of the bargain. They hid my complaints from the owner, lying to me when they said they spoke with him only to admit later they never spoke to him. When I requested to speak with the owner I was blocked at all fronts, and ultimately Mr. Wondries was never contacted or after finally being informed simply didn't care. Buyer beware, and below are my facts as to what happen. Ive been quite busy since my purchase but hopefully will find the time to file a formal complaint with the Department of Justice Consumer Rights Division. I do not believe it is positive for a business to have managers which conceal their behavior and customer experiences at the dealership from the owner if that was the case for the second interaction. And if it is the case that wondrous was fully aware of my experience, and simply gave the same answer, then well he is pretty callous, and detached from his customers. Though I think it is more likely that Tony, and Cody, when and if they spoke with Mr. Wondries either diminished or concealed their culpability in this matter. Mr. Wondries never replied to me about my concerns, nor did he address any of my concerns with his staff. I know for certain though his own admission that Tony did not inform Mr. Wondries of the whole story, when I first requested him to do so, I don't know why I asked him to convey my trouble a second time when he was dishonest the first time. Long story short, is that there are better places to safely buy a car. I despise my Toyota and hold the Wondries and Toyota in very low regards, their brand and service when it really matters is no better than dog excrement in my opinion and experience. I wouldn't recommend this dealership to my worst enemies because I don't think anyone should give them their business. They have personally ruined the Toyota brand for me, and I know I will NEVER buy a Toyota in the future nor will I recommend the brand to anyone that asks because of my personal experience at Toyota Wondries located in the city of Alhambra on Main Street.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Recommending Kip
by 11/12/2013on
Kip was a easygoing gentleman that didn't put up any front about the car, the sales, negotiation, which I appreciated. Although it would have been awesome if he gave us more discount(!) I understand the circumstance. Thanks for taking the time to explain every detail about the sales, and taking the time to wait for the customers' deliberation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Wondries Toyota Fleet Department
by 09/30/2013on
If you need to buy or lease a car, go see Kip O. and/or Quang H. at the Fleet Department of Wondries Toyota in Alhambra, CA. Before I begin my story, you need to know that Wondries Toyota has two sales areas, a Sales Department and a Fleet Department. The lease on my Camry was due and I needed to decide on another car. My husband and I wanted to conduct some early research on our options so we went to the Wondries Sales department about three weeks ago. The sales manager that worked with us was condescending and did not appear to want our business. We left Wondries with the intent to buy our next car from another dealership. Because we have been regular customers for the last 15 years, I decided to give Wondries one more chance. I made a phone call and asked to speak to another salesperson to verify what we were told by the condescending sales manager. I was transferred to Kip O. who treated me with respect and politeness. He apologized for how we were treated earlier that day and reassured me that it was not his style - Kip is not your typical salesperson trying to make a sale but instead he took the time to explain my options and even advised me to wait to make a decision. After all was said and done, I decided to go to the Wondries Fleet Dept. at the end of my lease and contacted Kip and Quang (Fleet manager) to arrange the details of the next car I wanted. Today when I arrived at the Fleet Department, the car I ordered was ready for me (washed and with a full tank of gas). I was in and out of the dealership in one and half hours (a record) and that included completing paperwork. In addition, Quang gave me an extra year of oil changes along with other discounts that I didn't know I wanted. To repeat what I stated earlier, if you value your time and you are looking for a car go see Kip O. and/or Quang H. at the Wondries Fleet Department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Wondries!
by 09/16/2013on
Kip Y. at Wondries Toyota really worked hard to help us get a new car even when it looked next to impossible. Being from out of country, complicated credit scores and licensing situations had every other sales consultant at other dealerships turn us away with a lazy "no". Kip on the other hand went the extra mile to help us get a new car at a great rate. A sales man who does his job with integrity and willingness. He made customers for life out of us that's for sure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
This place blows!
by 09/14/2013on
I figured this place would be good since I was referred by Edmunds but they were awful. They refused to answer questions about the car until I commited myself to buying. They would not even allow a test driving unless I assured them that I was really serious about buying. I walked.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience!!
by 09/06/2013on
I just drove off in my new Scion iQ and I am very pleased with the service I received. The sale manager Kip was awesome! He provided a smooth and no pressure experience. Kip even went out of his way to fill up my gas tank right before I drove off! The offer for my trade in was more than fair. I will be sending my brother his way soon. A++
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
CUSTOMER CARE
by 08/17/2013on
sent a request for a quote, never get a response. Other dealers reply next day, Wondries Toyota missed this one, I'm serious about buying a new car with cash.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
AN ABSOLUTE WONDERFUL EXPERIENCE!
by 02/22/2013on
There have been some negative reviews about this dealership in the past, so I was honestly a little apprehensive going through this dealership. My wife and I purchased a new 2012 Rav4. The salesman, Kip (he said that he has only been there a few weeks) was BEYOND helpful. I am certainly a person who haggles, and anytime I told him that I found a better price, without blinking an eye he would give me a better deal. We ended up paying about $600 under invoice for our vehicle, and his not a typical "pushy" car salesman. He is very friendly, approachable, and great to work with. After the great experience with Kip, we had to move to the dreaded finance department. I told my wife that the finance people are usually the "bad ones" and our guard was certainly up, even though we had a great initial impression from Kip. We ended up working with Finance Manager Orwin H., and again, the service and consideration for the customer blew us out of the water. She went through everything step by step, and I never felt like he was looking for the best way to make a buck off of me. I felt like the ball was in our court during the entire meeting. Without a doubt the best part of this meeting was the discussion about the warranty. He gave us a price, which was higher by a few hundred dollars than what a good friend could get for me through another manufactures warranty. I told him that we were going to go through our friend, and he simply replied, "Ok, no problem." There was no pushing to negotiate whatsoever and he moved onto another part of the deal. I was so impressed by this, that I said, "You know, so far this has been one of the easiest car transactions I have ever experienced." After telling me that he appreciates the feedback, he said, "Well, since you said that I am going to give you a warranty for $900" This was for the no deductible, 7 years/100,000 bumper to bumper warranty. This price was significantly lower than the "friend price" I was getting from my friend's dealership. So, to conclude, I am VERY impressed by this dealership. While they may have had some issues with other customers in the past, I would like to tell whoever is reading this to specifically work with Kip as a salesman, or Orwin within Finance. You will not be disappointed by their ease and comfort to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wondries Toyota: The worst dealership ever!!
by 01/02/2012on
My experience with Wondries Toyota was the worst! The Fleet Manager Paul was so arrogant! He thought he owned the dealership. He refused to haggle. I felt discriminated on due to the fact that I was a "TrueCar.com" customer & they won't get as large commission as they would a regular paying customer. So, Paul kept my file on the bottom of his file as he searched for my Hylander Hybrid. He just led me on every week. He had no intention of looking for my car. I waited a full month before I finally wised up & went to a real dealership, Longo Toyota. They had my car that day & took it home that day!. Wondries even called me in, telling me they had the exact car I was looking for. They kept me there & wasted my time for 4-5 hours while they "negotiated" deals with other dealerships in able to get my car there. As I waited patiently, they kept telling me the car was on its way soon! Well that soon never happened! It was almost closing time when I again ended up in Paul's office where I wrote a downpayment of $1000. Never again will I set foot in this dealership again on my next car purchase. This is a very selfish dealership. They refuse to work with their customers on arriving to a fair price. Paul is a salesperson from hell! He's in the wrong profession. The only reason I gave it a 1 star rating is because I'm required to give a star rating. Given a choice, I would have given Wondries 0 star!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bunch of [violative content deleted] who don't care about what you want
by 03/08/2011on
These guys are a bunch of [violative content deleted]. From the second we stepped out of the car, we had a bad impression. The guy who helped us out was totally clueless. He couldn't answer out questions about the car, and had not a clue what he had in stock. He then proceeded to show us a car that was already sold only to be scolded by the other salesman who redirected him to where there was a similar car that wasn't sold yet. After a while of running around, we sat down just to see what they had to offer. He wouldn't answer anything about APR, final price, or offer us any incentive. All he was concerned with what what our information was so he could take it down and start running reports and potentially haggle us if we do leave. We have great credit and we just wanted to know, if we have good credit, what they can offer us as the final price. The guy called over an asian gentleman who was more than rude. He kept insisting that our credit was crucial as it would affect our monthly payments and that right now he could only offer the MSRP price. We insisted that our credit would not affect the final price that he could offer, and we don't care about the monthly payments as long as he gives us a good deal or attempts to give us a good deal. Really, as a consumer, why would I keep running my credit if I don't even know if he's going to give us a deal at all. I'm not going to sit there for half an hour filling out forms and waiting for the score to come out when he's standing firm with the MSRP price. They totally don't know how to do business and the guy was absolutely rude when he knew we were leaving. We ended up going to Longo and had a great experience. You can read my review there.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
[violative content deleted] rude and dispespectful
by 01/30/2008on
Even MR. WISHENGARD is a decitful and rude as his staff of [violative content deleted] who lie and mislead you as they smile in your face just to make their momey or meet the sales quota. I will never return to this dealer not even for my repairs. I will find an other dealer. I should not be suprised that MR. WISHENGARD would act as his staff rude disrepectful and above reproach. I belive in KARMA and what goes around comes around. DO NOT belive the sign in the office about contacting MR. WISHENGARD if it he does listen and can not handle the truth his staff are [violative content deleted] let me change that they are [violative content deleted] on men. leenie5150
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
greedy dealership
by 01/25/2008on
unless you like giving your money away...i recommend skipping this Toyota dealership. They say they'll give you a good deal when they give you a quote over the internet, but they definitely give you the highest quote in the area. I recommend going to either Longo or Pasadena. These guys gave a quote about $900 over the invoice and they say that was the best they could do. These guys don't even do any price matching...bunch of money mongers if you ask me. They don't even work with you. Stay away from these guys...or go across to their competitor, Goudy Honda. That'll teach them!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
