5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

There have been some negative reviews about this dealership in the past, so I was honestly a little apprehensive going through this dealership. My wife and I purchased a new 2012 Rav4. The salesman, Kip (he said that he has only been there a few weeks) was BEYOND helpful. I am certainly a person who haggles, and anytime I told him that I found a better price, without blinking an eye he would give me a better deal. We ended up paying about $600 under invoice for our vehicle, and his not a typical "pushy" car salesman. He is very friendly, approachable, and great to work with. After the great experience with Kip, we had to move to the dreaded finance department. I told my wife that the finance people are usually the "bad ones" and our guard was certainly up, even though we had a great initial impression from Kip. We ended up working with Finance Manager Orwin H., and again, the service and consideration for the customer blew us out of the water. She went through everything step by step, and I never felt like he was looking for the best way to make a buck off of me. I felt like the ball was in our court during the entire meeting. Without a doubt the best part of this meeting was the discussion about the warranty. He gave us a price, which was higher by a few hundred dollars than what a good friend could get for me through another manufactures warranty. I told him that we were going to go through our friend, and he simply replied, "Ok, no problem." There was no pushing to negotiate whatsoever and he moved onto another part of the deal. I was so impressed by this, that I said, "You know, so far this has been one of the easiest car transactions I have ever experienced." After telling me that he appreciates the feedback, he said, "Well, since you said that I am going to give you a warranty for $900" This was for the no deductible, 7 years/100,000 bumper to bumper warranty. This price was significantly lower than the "friend price" I was getting from my friend's dealership. So, to conclude, I am VERY impressed by this dealership. While they may have had some issues with other customers in the past, I would like to tell whoever is reading this to specifically work with Kip as a salesman, or Orwin within Finance. You will not be disappointed by their ease and comfort to work with. Read more