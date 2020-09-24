New Century BMW
Customer Reviews of New Century BMW
Never Got Quote
by 09/24/2020on
I inquired about the M8 Gran Coupe listed for sale via Edmund's and never got a quote. I've got 1 response asking if I plan to purchase or lease in which I've stated I was purchasing and the guy never got back to me.
Elvis Bolhm Is The Best
by 07/24/2018on
Elvis really took care of me. I leased a new 540 at a fantastic price, returned my old lease, and was out of there in a few hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 05/20/2018on
Look for Elvis Bolhm. He is very knowledgeable and helpful in getting me a great price for a new car. It was a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
It's a dog eat dog world at New Century
by 04/25/2018on
Man it's a dog eat dog world at New Century (NC) We committed with NC on 4/21/2018 for a new 2018 M3 and was told it would be sold to us, only to be told a few hours later that somehow there was a mistake and it was sold to someone else. FAIL FAIL FAIL. Never in my life have I heard of such a mistake. I have had my share of experiences at dealerships and expect it not to be the best thing in the world. But this experience was the WORST, leading me to write a review to WARN others. I can usually deal with a bad experience, but this was on a whole new level for me leaving me with a very bitter taste in my mouth and I am utterly appalled. It was unfathomable to believe that we were getting such a text hours after we had just been told a sold sign was put up and it was ours to pick up. I currently own a BMW 335 and am loyal to BMW. I live on the southern tip of SD and NC is about a 2.5 hour drive. Last week, after doing some research, I saw that NC had posted a new M3 with the color combo that Ive been wanting. I called on a Saturday and spoke to Hamlet. I inquired to see if the vehicle was available and expressed my interest in the car. To show that I was serious, I set up an appointment to see the car. Since Hamlet was not working, he told me to ask for Chris. My husband and I drove to NC on Sunday to see it. Our initial impression wasnt the most pleasant when we were approached by one of their sales reps, Harry. Upon meeting him, he was aggressive with his questions on where I got my numbers to the point where I felt attacked (mind you, I am a petite, 50 girl). He then proceeded and said if another dealership was giving you better numbers, go to them! Anyone who has purchased a car and Harry being in the car business should know that clients shop around ALL the time. How RUDE and UNPROFESSIONAL. We drove 2.5 hours to visit your business, there's no excuse for that nonsense. I understand if you're having a bad day, but show some class to the couple that spent time to choose YOU to do business with. Already, I was turned off by NC. But since we were there already, I asked to not work with Harry and to work with Chris. He was busy, but he apologized and was nice - always checked in on us whenever he could. He set us up with Diana for a test drive, who was also nice. After the test drive, I felt better about the whole situation and met with Saied, the sales manager. Saied was very efficient and quick, which I liked. He gave us a quote and we said we would think about it and would remain in touch with Hamlet. Hamlet gave me a follow up call the next day. I told him we were still interested and would keep him updated. My husband and I did everything we could to prepare for the purchase of this car including getting a preapproval for a loan. To prevent any misunderstandings, we had Hamlet email us the confirmed OTD price on Friday before we committed. We called Hamlet on Saturday at 5pm to confirm that the car was still available and that we would like to commit to the purchase. Hamlet said it was and that he would place the sold sign on the car. We even went the extra mile by texting Hamlet again at 6:22pm to confirm. Once again, Hamlet confirmed that the sold sign was up and he would be seeing us tomorrow. As far as we were concerned, there was nothing else to be done. Easy enough, right?! Apparently not for New Century and company. We get a text at 9:10pm (keep in mind that they close at 8pm and its only been 2.5 hours since) that we should not come the next day because the car was sold. You can imagine our shock and dismay since the car was supposed to be sold to us. In speaking with Hamlet, he mentioned that there was a mix up with another manager that allowed the purchase of the car. I don't understand how that would work if a sold sign was already placed on the car. How would the car even be shown to another customer and how could a deal be made if that was the case?! HOW SHADY!! This was no small potatoes. This is an $80k+ car were talking about. We were then told that they would follow up with us to sort it out and of course, not surprisingly, there was no follow up call/update, unless it was initiated by us. And once again, unsurprisingly, they just kept stating there was nothing they could do. Really? REALLY? How about you not sell away the car I had been promised and agreed to purchase? Lies and deceit. One way or another, something was done behind our backs and its a shame. I rarely ever post such negative reviews unless something just doesnt sit right on a moral and ethical level. But from my experience with NC, I sincerely suggest you look elsewhere for your BMW needs, this has legitimately been a nightmare and I wouldnt want it to happen to you. Think twice about dealing with this disorganized and SHADY business. It is evident that unethical business practice is just how NC does business. The M3 was my dream car, but I guess dreams can turn into nightmares if youre dealing with NC.
Thank you Sami Asadourian and New Century BMW!
by 04/19/2018on
I have leased two cars at New Century BMW, and both negotiations were made easy by working with Sami Asadourian. Dealing with Sami always feels honest and fair. He is very knowledgeable about the various models, and he does an excellent job of explaining the features and packages available on each vehicle. Sami is very thorough and carefully communicates the particulars of each deal. There are never any hidden surprises that arent discussed. Afterward, he takes good care of his clients and regularly follows up during the lease period to make sure everything is working exactly as expected. Its been a pleasure working with Sami and the team at New Century BMW, and I expect to do so for years to come. I highly recommend working with Sami Asadourian and the New Century BMW team for your next lease!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Truly Awful Customer Service
by 03/16/2018on
Terrible Customer Service - don't go there. I bought a 328i 2 months ago there. 2 weeks later key battery fails. Salesman is unhelpful to fix it. Had to make a service appointment to change key battery (seriously?!). Waste of time. My wife reached out to the Salesman, he ended up telling her that "I have no brains". Insulted by a Salesman - that's a first! Concierge is absolutely unfriendly and unhelpful. Service advisors give conflicting advice for the same issue - I call that incompetence! Service advisor was extremely rude, miscommunicated with me, blamed that on me, threatened to charge for loaner car while my car is under repair. Customer gets blamed by Service advisor who is supposed to be here to help and explain everything?! I have a 5 page complaint letter I am sending to the branch manager - this place is completely ridiculous and totally unworthy of carrying the name BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast, friendly and fair. Highly recommended
by 01/30/2018on
We have now leased 3 vehicles from New Century BMW and I have to say we could not have been happier with the level of service and deals we received. Sami Asadourian, our sales advisor provided the highest level of care we have ever experienced at a dealership. He treats you like family and ensures your taken care of every step of the way. I would highly recommend you visit New Century BMW and work with Sami and his team to purchase or lease your next vehicle. They have the largest selection of vehicles in stock and you'll be in and out in no time with a very competitive deal. Thank you Sami and Sonny for taking such good care of us. We truly look forward to working with you in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you Steve and Elvis
by 10/05/2017on
Very satisfied. Steve and Elvis are real connoisseurs of the BMW line with many years of experience. Their knowledge and straight talk gave me the confidence to purchase my first BMW. These guys not only talk BMW performance, they live it with sponsored race days at local tracks. There is no better place to buy a BMW. Thank you to New Century BMW, Steve, Elvis, Sean and all the support staff that were so helpful.
BMW M2
by 09/22/2017on
If youre looking to purchase a bmw and would like to avoid the hassle of going dealer to dealer getting quote after quote..i would highly recommend you come see Jay Kong and his team over at New Century in alhambra. They gave me the best price and responsive service throughout the entire process. I ordered my m2 so it took months from the allocation process over to shipping, tracking, pickup etc. Thumbs up and would recommend to a friend!
Best experience ever
by 09/21/2017on
Sami Asadourian was first class in my car buying process. He showed great patience with all my questions and the 5 or 6 trips I made to his dealership. I finally pulled the trigger and ordered my car which I received yesterday. I went to 2 other dealerships and New Century was by far the stand out. The Sales Manager Devon walked me through the process and seemed to really care that I got the deal and car of my dreams. I can't say enough about this dealership; First Class!
New Century BMW
by 09/16/2017on
This is my first BMW, I am pleased I found Sami to help me. He was extremely helpful, knowledgeable and sincere. I never felt rushed or pushed to purchase this vehicle, he gave me all the information about the vehicle which is what sold me. I would gladly recommend New Century BMW and make sure to ask for Sami. I am so happy with my purchase and I can't wait to tell my friends.
THANK U SAMI
by 09/13/2017on
Very happy with my visit! I came in on Saturday and was helped right away by the nice young lady at the front desk. I let her know I was coming in to test drive a specific vehicle I found online. She phoned Sami Asadourian for me and within a minute I was speaking with him. He quickly brought down the car for me to see, and away we went on the test drive. The vehicle was amazing as you'd imagine. During our test drive Sami was very friendly and knowledgeable about the vehicle, he made my husband and I feel very comfortable. Once we returned we went right into his office and the negotiation began. It was a little tough to negotiate with him and the manager but they definitely helped us out. I was in a bit of a rush as I did not expect to stay and actually purchase the vehicle that same day, but thanks to his consistency and negotiation skills, we left with our new car. I was extremely happy with the way we were treated we almost felt like we were family. Thank you Sami, and thank you Sonny you guys were awesome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
First BMW Purchase
by 09/04/2017on
My overall experience with this dealership was a very good one. I left with complete satisfaction and I look forward to continuing to work with them. Working with Jay Kong was great. He helped me put together a custom order and kept me informed from start to finish. He's an excellent salesman and gives it to you straight. The order took a couple of months and he made sure to treat me well even though the car was already basically sold. I was able to get the best fair price after I had gone to so many other dealerships. I recommend him to anyone who's looking for a bmw. Evangeline also worked with me initially through the internet department and was also a pleasure. Tony who helped me with the test drive made the experience fun. I could really tell how enthusiastic he was about the car I was getting and that made the process all that much more fun. I can be very tense while I'm at a car dealership but he put me at ease with his knowledge of the car and genuine excitement for the car. Jason from the financial department was very personable and not pushy at all. He helped guide me through the process and answered all of my questions. Jade from the genius department was very friendly and knowledgeable. This is my first BMW and I had a lot of "basic" questions. She answered all of them with an excellent customer service attitude
AWESOME
by 08/10/2017on
I have a wonderful car buying experience not once but twice at New Century BMW. This time Tony the internet sales along with Jay the marketing director not only offer me a good price range and also a very good rate financing. Above all i treat very well polite and professionally thanks again and I'm so happy and loving it!!!
5 Star Service
by 03/26/2017on
My experiences with Sydney Chan are five stars every time! He goes above and beyond to help you with your car. His customer service is unmatched. I highly recommend Sydney and the New Century dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unmatched Service and highly recommended !
by 03/12/2017on
My experiences with James Chiu are five stars every time! He goes above and beyond to help you with your car. His customer service is unmatched. I highly recommend James and the New Century dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Replace bad ignition coils on my '08 X3
by 01/03/2017on
My '08 X3 has just over 41,000 miles, last week I felt the engine shaking and lost a lot of power. So, I took it to New Century BMW, my favorite dealer in Alhambra, my service advisor Eddie Wong told me that I need to leave my car over night and provided me with a loaner. After about 4 hours, He called to inform me that the X3 has one or two bad ignition coils, and that I should have all of them replaced since the labor cost replacing one or six aren't much difference. I got my car back following day as promised, and its running like new. Since my car was new, I have had all my services done at this dealership, even replacing new tires and battery. They may cost a little higher than other service shops, but I can be sure that the jobs are done right, which gives me a peace of mind.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Buyer!
by 11/09/2016on
After 20 years with my 1997 BMW 318ti, I looked for another BMW. I wasted 3 weeks at a dealer before going online. New Century Sales Manager Jay Kong responded by email; we made the deal over the 1st phone call. I then visited New Century and signed for a factory ordered X1. Jay emailed me status updates, and then 8 weeks later, today, sooner than expected, my beautiful Mediterranean Blue X1 arrived. Jay and his teammates (Tony, Jason, and Sean) assisted me with test driving, paperwork, and introducing me to all the tech stuff in the car. Great deal, fantastic crew and royalty service! Absolutely loved the experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Can I give a 0 rating?
by 03/19/2016on
Salesperson missed my appointment. After driving 40 minutes to dealership, unhelpful receptionist couldn't find someone to help me. Waited almost 30 minutes for a rep to actually try to find the vehicle on the lot that I had selected from their online inventory. When they did find it it was on storage lot up the street. Went there and found out it was in a second storage lot 20 minutes in the other direction. Salesperson drove us there, only to find the car was boxed in and couldn't be taken for a test drive. He said I could sit in the car if I wanted to, and then had the audacity to ask me if I wanted to buy it.... With not so much as a test drive and having me wait so long for service. It's ridiculous when you think about it. I went to the dealership knowing exactly which car I wanted and cash in my pocket, and they couldn't get themselves together enough to even start closing the deal. They never returned later calls so I'm left writing this review. You blew a sale on a z4 35i convertible. Awful, awful experience sales experience.
Online Sales
by 07/08/2015on
Billy and Peter Y. were great and honest. They helped me to find what best for family car. They didn't try to sell car with options that you don't need when I bought my X4 2015. After all, they took care of my car when brought in for service. Thumbs up for these guys. In the past, I bought cars mostly at Sterling, Crevier, Irvine. No reps can compare to these two guys. Meet them to find out...
Purchase made easy
by 03/19/2015on
This was the single easiest car purchase I've ever made. I decided what car I wanted and the price I was willing to pay. I contacted 4 dealerships and most of them kept saying, "come in and we'll earn your business". Jay Kong was my sales rep at the Alhambra New Century dealership and he is the one who took my information online and met my expectations with the greatest courtesy and professionalism. In addition, the dealership is extremely professional and the finance gentleman, Sean was super efficient and helpful. While this dealership is quite out of my way, I can not imagine buying a BMW from anyone other than them in the future. Jay will work tirelessly to help you get what you want and to make you a satisfied customer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
