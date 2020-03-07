Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Kia of Alhambra

Kia of Alhambra

Visit dealer’s website 
1247 W Main St, Alhambra, CA 91801
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Kia of Alhambra

5.0
Overall Rating
4.96 out of 5 stars(212)
Recommend: Yes (25) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2020 Kia Rio S 5D Hatchback

by Randolph on 07/03/2020

The people in the dealership are very friend and respectful and they worked with me to get a good deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
212 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding service and employee

by Bill on 08/26/2020

Alberto is incredible. He remembers my name, treats me like a VIP , and always is very honest about what needs to be done . I come back to this particular Kia dealership because of Alberto . I live between Alhambra Kia and another Kia dealership and I chose to go see Alberto because of his service .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Kia of Alhambra

by Deborah on 07/31/2020

Fast service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Sorrento

by Eva on 07/24/2020

The employee that took my key was very friendly and explained what was done when I picked up my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Elena Covarrubias

by Elena on 07/23/2020

Gustavo was very helpfull and nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Luis on 07/18/2020

Courtesy employees and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Forte S Service

by Casey on 07/16/2020

Personnel were courteous and helpful. Service was done faster than expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Customer Service

by Simon on 07/15/2020

Alberto the Assistant Manager is always very kind and courteous. My car battery died and he took me in last minute. Even if something goes wrong, he makes it right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Snack

by Rob on 07/09/2020

There’s snacks and water while you wait for your service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Kia of Alhambra

by Jorge on 07/08/2020

Great customer service experience, fast and friendly. Good atmosphere, I really enjoyed my experience and first time getting an oil change here at Kia dealership in Alhambra. And a huge thank you to alberto, he was the service advisor who helped me out . Did a great job

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2020 Kia Rio S 5D Hatchback

by Randolph on 07/03/2020

The people in the dealership are very friend and respectful and they worked with me to get a good deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Department

by Dennis on 07/03/2020

My service agent Steven is great. He is there to take care of the needs of my car. He is very on top of it. Knows I needed service, and he had a Lift order for me asap. He is honest and to the point. I alway request Steven.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service at Kia

by Steven on 07/01/2020

Steven Lara is amazing. He’s been helping me for many years with my service. He’s always accommodating and professional. I will keep coming to get my car serviced because of him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Kia Experience

by Maria on 07/01/2020

Everyone was very helpful and cordial. José Velez was very detailed and made sure he answered all our questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Everything was nice

by Joshua on 06/29/2020

The staff was very friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car shopping in the time of covid-19

by Chris on 06/14/2020

Jose was great. The setup inside to help prevent covid-19 spread was reassuring too. The process moved quickly once we settled on an amount.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

In and out, quick and easy

by Josh on 06/11/2020

Alberto and the other advisors are always helpful and get me in and out quickly. They arrange Lyft drivers which is a perk.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Kia of Alhambra- rock star service

by Karen on 06/08/2020

Steven L makes getting service completed an absolute joy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best customer service in Service department

by Jose on 06/08/2020

Great customer service very honest and efficient they took care of my car problem rite away. Highly recommend to go to Kia of ALHAMBRA thank you Darlene for all your help your awesome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfied

by Christy on 06/04/2020

I recently leased my car at Kia of Alhambra. The staff was very friendly, listened to me and was not pushy. I love my vehicle and would highly recommend a friend/family to Kia of Alhambra.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good service, fair price

by Ludovic on 06/02/2020

Fast service, fair price. People keep you informed of progress, nice waiting room. It was a pleasant experience. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Kia

by Lesbi on 06/01/2020

Buen servicio.personal amable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
121 cars in stock
79 new28 used14 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for