Kia of Alhambra
Customer Reviews of Kia of Alhambra
2020 Kia Rio S 5D Hatchback
by 07/03/2020on
The people in the dealership are very friend and respectful and they worked with me to get a good deal.
Outstanding service and employee
by 08/26/2020on
Alberto is incredible. He remembers my name, treats me like a VIP , and always is very honest about what needs to be done . I come back to this particular Kia dealership because of Alberto . I live between Alhambra Kia and another Kia dealership and I chose to go see Alberto because of his service .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kia of Alhambra
by 07/31/2020on
Fast service
Sorrento
by 07/24/2020on
The employee that took my key was very friendly and explained what was done when I picked up my car.
Elena Covarrubias
by 07/23/2020on
Gustavo was very helpfull and nice.
Oil change
by 07/18/2020on
Courtesy employees and helpful
Forte S Service
by 07/16/2020on
Personnel were courteous and helpful. Service was done faster than expected.
Great Customer Service
by 07/15/2020on
Alberto the Assistant Manager is always very kind and courteous. My car battery died and he took me in last minute. Even if something goes wrong, he makes it right.
Snack
by 07/09/2020on
There’s snacks and water while you wait for your service
Kia of Alhambra
by 07/08/2020on
Great customer service experience, fast and friendly. Good atmosphere, I really enjoyed my experience and first time getting an oil change here at Kia dealership in Alhambra. And a huge thank you to alberto, he was the service advisor who helped me out . Did a great job
Service Department
by 07/03/2020on
My service agent Steven is great. He is there to take care of the needs of my car. He is very on top of it. Knows I needed service, and he had a Lift order for me asap. He is honest and to the point. I alway request Steven.
Service at Kia
by 07/01/2020on
Steven Lara is amazing. He’s been helping me for many years with my service. He’s always accommodating and professional. I will keep coming to get my car serviced because of him.
Kia Experience
by 07/01/2020on
Everyone was very helpful and cordial. José Velez was very detailed and made sure he answered all our questions.
Everything was nice
by 06/29/2020on
The staff was very friendly and helpful.
New car shopping in the time of covid-19
by 06/14/2020on
Jose was great. The setup inside to help prevent covid-19 spread was reassuring too. The process moved quickly once we settled on an amount.
In and out, quick and easy
by 06/11/2020on
Alberto and the other advisors are always helpful and get me in and out quickly. They arrange Lyft drivers which is a perk.
Kia of Alhambra- rock star service
by 06/08/2020on
Steven L makes getting service completed an absolute joy
Best customer service in Service department
by 06/08/2020on
Great customer service very honest and efficient they took care of my car problem rite away. Highly recommend to go to Kia of ALHAMBRA thank you Darlene for all your help your awesome.
Satisfied
by 06/04/2020on
I recently leased my car at Kia of Alhambra. The staff was very friendly, listened to me and was not pushy. I love my vehicle and would highly recommend a friend/family to Kia of Alhambra.
Good service, fair price
by 06/02/2020on
Fast service, fair price. People keep you informed of progress, nice waiting room. It was a pleasant experience. Thank you.
Kia
by 06/01/2020on
Buen servicio.personal amable
