Goudy Honda
Customer Reviews of Goudy Honda
Sales team are really professional
by 04/03/2022on
Ask for Tim Yang, he is the best sales person that I have ever met. I brought my CRV at Goudy Honda and it was a great experience. He goes above and beyond for his customers and tries to help as much as possible. Great service and he knows his stuff.
Amazing sales!
by 02/20/2022on
Amazing customers service! They meet all your expectations and please all that you’re looking for! Thank you So for your amazing help! Such a great sales man! If you’re looking for purchasing a new car ask for So!
Richard is the best!!!
by 02/19/2022on
My overall experience with Richard was awesome and smooth!!! He helped us out every step of the way! I would recommend Richard to some of my friends and strongly Goudy Honda for their awesome customer experience!
Had a great experience!
by 02/10/2022on
Henry was great. Very patient.
Thank God for Goudy Honda and its team
by 07/07/2021on
When we entered Goudy Honda, the people were accommodating and quick to response- from test drive to contract signing. Most of all they are honest. They just don’t sell; they let us see the big picture of our purchase - cost, interest, and services. Roxy looked young, but she’s smart and diligent. She was patient, pleasant, and resourceful so as her Manager (sorry, I forgot his name).They helped us get the car that we’ve prayed for. The person who helped us with the contract signing was amazing (forgot his name too, but let me call him the sweet Jewish gentleman from West LA)- it clearly shows his passion towards his job and sincerity in helping other people. He’s been working in the company for more than 25 years - no wonder. We had a very bad experience from other dealership - the sales rep was just after sale and no concerns for their patrons. Goudy Honda Dealership is outstanding with their service and the deal we got was a good deal. The whole team from test drive (Jennifer), sales (Roxy and her Manager), and contract signing (sweet Jewish gentleman from West LA) provided us with superb service and assistance. Further, the whole team made us comfortable even if we did not have that much to offer (just decent fico score and our old car). They are honest and compassionate people! God bless Goudy Honda- grateful for the opportunity to be working with you! Highly recommended!
Hospitality
by 06/29/2020on
Great service...courteous and friendly...enjoyable experience!
Bad Experience with Used Car Purchase
by 08/15/2019on
Purchased a used car. They do a "multi-point" inspection, but when I arrived home with the car I noticed that they did not clear or address the maintenance messages or do the oil change or brake fluid exchange that the car required. I found out from another dealer that the oil was not changed for over a year and Goudy did not catch it during their inspection. What else did they miss? Now I'm concerned that the remaining factory warranty may not cover a major issue since the oil was not changed per manufacturer specifications. In addition, the car was out of gas...I had to stop and get gas on the way home. There was also an open recall that they did not disclose. So after getting the car home, it went in for service (not Goudy) for a week. Mike Deville, the general manager, will not respond to me; Edison, the salesperson, was supposed to follow up...silence from the dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Experience at ease
by 07/31/2019on
After talking and walking into 3 dealerships I decided to continue to look for the Honda I wanted. After talking to a few Honda dealerships through email I felt that Goudy was straight forward and at ease to work with, non of that usual car sales senecrious. Art was my first point of contact, after a couple of emails I was connected to sales manager Alfonso. I met with Alfonso and met Art, they were both easy going, no waiting games, and no sales pressure, and very quick, everything was at ease. After that I went to meet Paul the financial guy and talked about additional option with no pressure. My experience with Goudy was great and will recommend to family and friends, thanks to the Goudy team
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First time buyer Great Service
by 07/05/2018on
I am very satisfied with my purchase. The service I received from Michael Avila was beyond what I expected he made sure to find the car that I want. I initially was going to get the Civic EX but was not sure if I wanted it in Cosmic Blue or Dark Gray. Michael wanted to make sure that I seen both colors before making my decision. They did not have the Civic EX in cosmic blue but he brought out the Civic EX-Turbo to see if I liked that color. I did, he asked again if I wanted to do a test drive and once I got on and drove it I made my decision. I am very help with my new car and everyone at Goudy Honda provided me great service.
Very good at their business
by 02/13/2018on
There's no way to completely "win" at the car-buying process, but Goudy made it as painless as possible. They had a huge inventory, so I got exactly the car I wanted. They negotiated hard, but were reasonably forthcoming with all the numbers, so they matched or beat the other quotes I had and I didn't feel taken advantage of. The sales staff were personable, knowledgeable, and got me through the paperwork fairly quickly. I've occasionally found other Honda dealers to be arrogant (twice over the years), but not here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
bad experence in Goudy Honda
by 10/05/2017on
I have been customer for this dealer for over 6 years. Since my lease is due in Oct, 2017. I went there to get another lease. After waiting for so long finally a sales showed up. I told the sales what I wanted. He offer me something totally different and with Ridiculously high price and not willing to work with me. But he told me he will call me on Monday or Tuesday let me know once his General Manager come back. Today is Thursday and no calls from him even after I left several voice mail. I can't believe that's how they treat their long time customer. I went to Pasadena Honda yesterday. Their sales are totally different. They make me feel welcomed and willing to work with me. Guess which dealer gets my next Honda business ? I would definitely not recommend this dealer to any my friends.
Awesome Experience
by 06/06/2017on
My parents and I went through 6 different Honda dealerships and we couldn't find the right car, until we went to Goudy Honda. Thanks to Gary Siu, I was able to find the right car. He helped me through the process smoothly, was very understanding of our situation and was extremely patient (was there for 4 hours). Would recommend Goudy Honda and look for Gary Siu if you want great service.
Love my CR-V touring
by 08/30/2016on
Last Saturday after having breakfast with my girlfriend we decided to go looked at cars. I had a Mercedes E350 that I wanted to sell on my own to get more money out of it because you know the dealers don't give you so much for your trade-in. It was between CR-V touring and the RAV4 Limited, So I decided to go to Cloudy Honda since there's also a Toyota dealership right across the street so can check both SUVs out. We walked in and was greeted by Stephanie (sale person) she was very personable,she was very knowledgeable with the CR-V questions I had about it, we took it for a test drive and I loved it but wanted to compare the RAV4 to it. Before I when to the Toyota dealership across the street Stephanie brought out the big boss Alan, he's a very personable and wanted to make a deal right then and there(of course). He asked me how much I wanted for the Mercedes,I gave him the price I wanted an he came very close to it (I was shocked). I told him I wanted to go see the RAV4 across the street to compare it, he was so sure of himself that I would come back so he said sure go head. We went across the street to the Toyota dealership, about questions about it and test drove it,let me tell you something about my experience at that Toyota dealership it wasn't good at all! The salesman that approach me barely spoke English which I have no problem with but he really didn't have any knowledge about the SUVs, I would ask him about the different models an his response was it's all the same but just a little bit different... I looked at my girlfriend and is smile at her. So guess what we did walk?..walked right across the street back to Cloudy Honda an Alan and Stephanie had a big smile on their face because I think he knew what I went through over there.lol So we worked out a price and I bought the car plus they offered me 1.9% for 60 months or .9% for 72 months because I have good credit. All the cars/trucks that I owned before was Toyotas...until now! I am very happy about my purchase here at Goudy Honda. If anybody is looking to buy a car I highly recommend it. Have Stephanie Villages and Alan Lee help you..they are great people! I was not paid to write this post!!! This is my opinion!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service and experience
by 06/04/2016on
I just leased a car two weeks and i must say my car shopping experience was definitely easy and enjoyable. Wasnt as bad as thought it was. The sales associate Simon P. was really helpful and explained everything clearly and made ensure i got the car i wanted. Hands down best service ive ever had and ive purchased in the past and it was grooling. But this time was pleasant. I would recommend Simon P to my friends!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Michael Avila, best salesman ever!!
by 06/04/2016on
I went to Goudy just to look at a car and with the help of Michael A., I left driving out in a brand new car. He was very helpful, he explained everything about the car before I had any intentions on buying, and great customer service. So if you're interested in buying a car, ask for Michael A.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great deal Great Service
by 06/04/2016on
I have bought four cars here already, and it's the best. I always ask for Michael Avil, he makes the buying car experience go smooth and easy. This sales person is honest, won't sell you something you don't need. So, if you're in the market for a Honda or a new used car, go see Mike Avila.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 06/04/2016on
Mike Avila was perfect when it came to picking out my first car! He answered all my questions with my hesitation, I would definitely recommend him to anyone around who is looking to purchase a brand new Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased New Vehicle
by 02/04/2016on
The process was painless and James was really helpful in completing the transaction. I went online and I knew what I wanted. At that point the rest was easy when I walked to purchase the vehicle. I would definitely recommend the dealer to my friends and I will be back to purchase another vehicle later in the year.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 01/11/2016on
I had a wonderful time at Goudy Honda and purchased a brand new car that far exceeds my expectations. I went in interested in buying either a 2015 or a 2016 vehicle and Tina was more than accommodating. She showed me all of the possible stocks available in both years and did not pressure me in any way and only wanted my personal happiness. I would gladly shop at Goudy again for my next vehicle due to their overall great service and large inventory. They do not waste your time trying to get you to buy into features that I was not interested in and were considerate of my budget and needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beware. Stay Away
by 11/12/2015on
We were pretty much done with the dealership at this point, but the CEO of our work says he knows a trustworthy fleet manager at this location and the sale will be quick and painless. So I contact this person and he tells me that they have a 2016 Honda Fit CVT LX coming in and he can sell it to me for $19,317. I told him great, call me when the car comes and well get this sale done. So fast forward to Monday, the fleet manager is on vacation so my emails were given to Sy to handle and make the sale. I was expecting to come, and just get the sale done. Oh how wrong I would be. When I get here, Im informed by Sy that unfortunately they installed a pro-pack on the car and it would cost an additional $495. He said he would try to speak to the manager (Arthur Chan) since that was not our negotiated price. Now let me explain to you something in case you didnt know about buying car. If you negotiate a price online, that is SUPPOSED to be the price you get, but I digress. I understand with the internet that dealerships typically sell cars much closer to invoice price than decades ago and some dealerships try to get more profit by adding packages which typically cost them a fraction of what they charge you and then they get a bonus from Honda or corporate for hitting quotas. Every business deserves to make money; otherwise, why would they waste their time doing business. But you know what you dont do? You dont [non-permissible content removed] the customer. Im not stupid Arthur, dont talk to me like Im a child. Im a 4 year graduate from UCLA and I do corporate marketing for a large hospital network. The point I was griping was that I dont mind that you put the package on, but when I have been in constant contact with your dealership in the days leading up to the cars arrival including a few hours before I came to buy the car, you should probably as a COURTESY tell me that it is company policy to install a package on the car & so the price has changed. Dont wait until I come to the dealership & tell me all these extra packages are added on. Now heres where he needs to get a firm lesson on customer service. He has the AUDACITY to tell me that all dealerships do this (they do not) and that I can contact any other dealership and when I arrive there will be packages added on (no. thats bait and switch) and thats the business of it. Additionally, Im buying a Honda Fit, where they make about $300 so theyre not going to budge on the price at all. He is talking to me like I am an uninformed child who just grew up. Im sorry sir but that is rude. You know how you approach a situation like this? Hi Ben L., I know we had quoted you $19,317 but I am sorry I cannot give you this car at that price. It is company policy that we had to add packages to the car and unfortunately we cannot adjust the price at all, I hope you will still give us your business and I am sorry theres not more I can do But no, that is not what he did, instead he CONTINUED his attitude. He mentions that they offer 6 free oil changes, to which my friend, seeing how upset I was that this man was so rude, disrespectful, and condescending, says the free oil change is whatever. He proceeds to respond with oh?! Its whatever? So you dont want it? I can tell Sy (points to Sy) to just take it out of the offer because its whatever right I simply told him Stop. That is not really necessary right now. No sir. No. You dont need to give us attitude right now. Why is that even REMOTELY necessary to speak to my friend like that? Does that make you feel better? Does it help you sleep better at night to speak that way to a lady whose husband passed away and so she asked her friend to help her buy a car for her daughter? I hope it gave you all that satisfaction. At this point, I just told him, can you just throw in the all-weather mats and well get this sale done. I wanted to at least have my friends daughter leave with a car that she really wanted and for Arthur to get out of our faces.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Unprofessional
by 10/28/2015on
Do not trust this dealer. They are not honest with their price. The Internet sale person Veronica promised me a low price over phone texting and when I came in to see her at the dealer, she didn't come out and send her sale director Art and asked me for higher price. He told me it's a missed communication. They waisted my time and didn't appoligize. What they did is very unprofessional. They deserve zero star. I would never recommend anybody to come to them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
