STAY AWAY
by 04/27/2021on
Stay Away! Bought new Explorer ST. Upon delivery noticed scratched right rear wheel then found deep scratches in right front wheel. Jorge said we'll get a wheel guy and repair it. The nightmare begins. Turns out they don’t have a regular rim guy. 4 days after sale I notice plastic trim in back seat is lifted and notify Jorge. He says no problem service can look at it, should be under warranty...duh. It took 3 weeks before they find a rim guy. I take it in immediately dropping car off at service, show them the plastic and leave, I ask Jorge to have rims checked and he plays stupid. claims he never recalled the rear which started the whole thing. Then he tells me his manager said because my he car has been on the road for some time they will only repair the right front. Wait....you took 3 weeks to find a guy to fix my car. Upon pick up, it was there all day, my wife sees the plastic is not fixed. Jorge said they ran out of time and bring it back later. She said does he need to take a picture of it so we are not called liars again. He said no it’s fine. 2 weeks later the car goes in for the plastic. Long story short everyone including Jorge plays stupid again. They said no warranty as we broke it. They furthermore claim that the car was fully inspected before we took delivery. What about the fingernail deep scratches on the rim that you missed and the scratches on the other rim? They wanted me to pay $200.00 for the part. Nothing is worse then a liar
Look for another dealer
by 11/06/2020on
Be WARNED!!!! Dealing with this place is like trying to have a picnic on a fire ant hill. They only care about getting the check and running a scam on you. I was told that I must purchase Stargard for $395. No way around it because it was a system that was pre-installed on all vehicles for theft protection and it was too difficult to remove. I acquiesced due to coming from Vegas for the purchase and believing them at face value despite it sounding weird. See my Google review for pics of this GPS device clipped to the OBD power supply and zip tied to factory wire harness directly behind the fold down dash access panel. It's really a borderline criminal scam. Imagine my surprise when I got the car delivered a few days later and find out that Stargard is literally less than a $50 common GPS locator that was simply clipped into the OBD power supply directly behind the fold down dash panel. A 5 minute install and it took me 5 minutes to remove it as well. Apparently, they rip customers for up to $1395.00 for this. A straight scam that is pulled off by the sales and finance department. Do yourself a favor and refuse Stargard or go elsewhere. If you want a GPS locator ,,,,buy one for $50 and pay your local mechanic $75 or so to connect it to the vehicles power supply. They would probably actually make it hard to find as well. Offering some actual protection. I am also having to track down a windshield reimbursement owed on a DUE bill form them. Sitting at 10 business days now from when they said the check was being cut. My sales guy Jorge went incommunicado. The business off Accounts Payable person is conveniently not present. Amount due is over $500.00. The reason why the windshield needed to be replaced was because of some disgruntled ex-employee shooting their cars with a BB gun. Apparently he also took out the front sales window previously as well, according to the story told to me by Jorge during the test drive. Who knows, maybe he/she got screwed as well. So, if you like drama this is your place.
Very happy customer
by 02/28/2020on
Sales people were very friendly and made buying experience very easy. Great customer service.
owner
by 01/25/2020on
Easy to work with in sales, finance and delivery. Sky was able to show me most of the items on the car and made the delivery process easier for me to drive away in a new car.
Great Experience
by 01/07/2020on
Great Customer Service from the sales floor to finance. Really had a pleasant experience. Loved how your team worked with my older Parents.
Car purchase
by 01/03/2020on
Good customer service from Andy. He keep the conversation going for hours and checked with his manager constantly to see the progress of the loan application. He did a good job.
100% positive experience
by 12/28/2019on
I am writing a glowing review about Bob Wondries Ford. Everything I state here is the truth and I stand by it. On Saturday December 28th 2019 I purchased a 2017 Ford Fusion Energi from Bob Wondries Ford. I am very picky about the automobiles I choose to own, and I'm also picky of who I do business with. I am careful with my money, and I tend to keep my automobiles for a very long time. This was a used car that had come off of a lease and was auctioned off to Bob Wondries Ford for resale as a used car on their lot. I was very familiar with this make model and color car as I had rented one about a month before, it was exactly what I was serching for. During my search covering about a month-and-a-half I had looked and spoken to many different dealers online. Some were honest dealers but their price was too high, some dealers were down right crooks that advertise a little come on price but wanted to sell me a mandatory accessories package to tack on to the price. At least one dealer did not have the car that they advertised in stock, it was a bait and switch, come on to get you to call them. The Bob Wondries Ford experience was 100% positive from the get-go. The price on this car on special sale was about $1,500 below book. That's what attracted me initially to contact them. The staff was very helpful and gave me all of the information that I needed quickly and honestly. The people that helped my wife, son-in-law, and myself are; Cielo Product Specialist, Josh Assistant Sales Manager, Sky Product Specialist, and Joseph customer relations rep. I was texting with them at work and didn't have a lot of time to spend with them, after a brief round of texting I set up an appointment so that my wife Alice, and son-in-law Eric could go down and purchase it the next day. They found the car to be exactly as described to me. My son-in-law Eric is a professional mechanic and works on custom race cars, and has worked at dealerships before. It is very rare for me to purchase a car that I have not have inspected personally with a fine-tooth comb. I've been working on and maintaining my own automobiles my entire lifetime I am now 66. I can spot accident damage because I have painted my own cars. I can also usually spot where a mechanic has worked on an engine because of marks on the bolts. This car was unmolested. The folks at Bob Wondries Ford have sold me an automobile that I am confident I'll get 200,000 miles out of for a fair price. I turned in a 2002 Toyota Camry as a trade in and received a fair return to help pay for my tax and license. This trade-in had nearly 200,000 miles on it. I'm happy with my experience. I would recommend this dealership to all of my friends. I would definitely buy a car from them again, but I probably won't see them until this one gets 200,000 miles in about another 10 years. Mike Stockton local 728.
Good Sale, but needs after sale care and follow-up.
by 12/19/2019on
Found a good car and got a good deal through AARP discount.
Highly Recommended!
by 12/03/2019on
Everyone was helpful. I found my car online and the response was immediate, and the car was ready for me when I arrived. I drove home very excited.
Very shady and unprofessional
by 11/16/2019on
The salespeople did not know important information about the car so they just made up things as they went along. Then they straight-up lied about the degree of inspection the car had (not) undergone. When we pointed out all the misinformation we had been given, they tried to say that all the salespeople were “new here” and didn’t know any better. Yet they wouldn’t budge an inch to accommodate us or remedy the situation. While they kept saying, “So what can we do to earn your business?”, whenever we suggested something, they just said “No deal!” and wouldn’t suggest an alternative. Ultimately, we were forced to walk out because they were extremely rude and would not vouch for the quality of their cars. Beware of these [non-permissible content removed]!
Bait and switch
by 11/02/2019on
Made an appointment to see a car we really wanted 24 hours later. 45 minute drive from home. We arrived and it wasn't ready to drive (even though the listing claimed on lot for 11 days). But most infuriating thing was that the cost details with Edmunds are wrong because the dealership slaps "Starguard" on every car and it's an additional $1400. So the cost breakdown provided is false. Not gonna pay $1400 for something I don't want, don't need, and wouldn't use. Totally crooked move and annoys me when sales people plan to sucker you.
Great service! On Sundays!!!?
by 05/02/2018on
Very please with the service I received on my ford F2 50 super duty, and also with the service advisor. Thank you for being open on Sundays, that truly fits my hectic work schedule!???
Car Service Review
by 04/30/2018on
Fast, easy and efficient! Everyone is so friendly!
Great Day!
by 02/02/2018on
We had a good time at Bob Wondries Ford. The salesman was friendly and courteous. This is my forth car from Wondries, and so will the next one. Stephen Caringella
customer
by 01/08/2018on
fast and efficient
Great service
by 12/01/2017on
Great customer service, everyone was very friendly. We were out of there in less than an hour. The whole process was fast and easy, will recommend to friends and family.
Fusion2017
by 09/27/2017on
Me siento muy satisfecho con el servicio q el equipo d Ford me a brindado y por supuesto q se lo recomendaría a cualquiera
Love my Edge
by 09/09/2017on
LOVED my experience with Bob Wondries Ford! All the guys, especially Randy, were very patient and helpful, and so glad I went with their location!
Service
by 08/24/2017on
I appreciate the effort that was made to get me an appointment even though I only called one day in advance. My Fusion was serviced in a timely manner.
Great experience
by 08/21/2017on
Our experience was smooth and easy and it couldn't have been any more better. Dean helped us and he is so attentive and concerned about our wants. He is the most helpful person we have had an experienced with. And we know that we will be recommending Bob Wondries if Alhambra and Dean to our friends and family.
Good work!!!
by 07/12/2017on
Great service. Will recommend friends and family to take their Ford's to get service and inspected there.
