sales Rating

We were pretty much done with the dealership at this point, but the CEO of our work says he knows a trustworthy fleet manager at this location and the sale will be quick and painless. So I contact this person and he tells me that they have a 2016 Honda Fit CVT LX coming in and he can sell it to me for $19,317. I told him great, call me when the car comes and well get this sale done. So fast forward to Monday, the fleet manager is on vacation so my emails were given to Sy to handle and make the sale. I was expecting to come, and just get the sale done. Oh how wrong I would be. When I get here, Im informed by Sy that unfortunately they installed a pro-pack on the car and it would cost an additional $495. He said he would try to speak to the manager (Arthur Chan) since that was not our negotiated price. Now let me explain to you something in case you didnt know about buying car. If you negotiate a price online, that is SUPPOSED to be the price you get, but I digress. I understand with the internet that dealerships typically sell cars much closer to invoice price than decades ago and some dealerships try to get more profit by adding packages which typically cost them a fraction of what they charge you and then they get a bonus from Honda or corporate for hitting quotas. Every business deserves to make money; otherwise, why would they waste their time doing business. But you know what you dont do? You dont [non-permissible content removed] the customer. Im not stupid Arthur, dont talk to me like Im a child. Im a 4 year graduate from UCLA and I do corporate marketing for a large hospital network. The point I was griping was that I dont mind that you put the package on, but when I have been in constant contact with your dealership in the days leading up to the cars arrival including a few hours before I came to buy the car, you should probably as a COURTESY tell me that it is company policy to install a package on the car & so the price has changed. Dont wait until I come to the dealership & tell me all these extra packages are added on. Now heres where he needs to get a firm lesson on customer service. He has the AUDACITY to tell me that all dealerships do this (they do not) and that I can contact any other dealership and when I arrive there will be packages added on (no. thats bait and switch) and thats the business of it. Additionally, Im buying a Honda Fit, where they make about $300 so theyre not going to budge on the price at all. He is talking to me like I am an uninformed child who just grew up. Im sorry sir but that is rude. You know how you approach a situation like this? Hi Ben L., I know we had quoted you $19,317 but I am sorry I cannot give you this car at that price. It is company policy that we had to add packages to the car and unfortunately we cannot adjust the price at all, I hope you will still give us your business and I am sorry theres not more I can do But no, that is not what he did, instead he CONTINUED his attitude. He mentions that they offer 6 free oil changes, to which my friend, seeing how upset I was that this man was so rude, disrespectful, and condescending, says the free oil change is whatever. He proceeds to respond with oh?! Its whatever? So you dont want it? I can tell Sy (points to Sy) to just take it out of the offer because its whatever right I simply told him Stop. That is not really necessary right now. No sir. No. You dont need to give us attitude right now. Why is that even REMOTELY necessary to speak to my friend like that? Does that make you feel better? Does it help you sleep better at night to speak that way to a lady whose husband passed away and so she asked her friend to help her buy a car for her daughter? I hope it gave you all that satisfaction. At this point, I just told him, can you just throw in the all-weather mats and well get this sale done. I wanted to at least have my friends daughter leave with a car that she really wanted and for Arthur to get out of our faces. Read more