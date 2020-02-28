sales Rating

I am writing a glowing review about Bob Wondries Ford. Everything I state here is the truth and I stand by it. On Saturday December 28th 2019 I purchased a 2017 Ford Fusion Energi from Bob Wondries Ford. I am very picky about the automobiles I choose to own, and I'm also picky of who I do business with. I am careful with my money, and I tend to keep my automobiles for a very long time. This was a used car that had come off of a lease and was auctioned off to Bob Wondries Ford for resale as a used car on their lot. I was very familiar with this make model and color car as I had rented one about a month before, it was exactly what I was serching for. During my search covering about a month-and-a-half I had looked and spoken to many different dealers online. Some were honest dealers but their price was too high, some dealers were down right crooks that advertise a little come on price but wanted to sell me a mandatory accessories package to tack on to the price. At least one dealer did not have the car that they advertised in stock, it was a bait and switch, come on to get you to call them. The Bob Wondries Ford experience was 100% positive from the get-go. The price on this car on special sale was about $1,500 below book. That's what attracted me initially to contact them. The staff was very helpful and gave me all of the information that I needed quickly and honestly. The people that helped my wife, son-in-law, and myself are; Cielo Product Specialist, Josh Assistant Sales Manager, Sky Product Specialist, and Joseph customer relations rep. I was texting with them at work and didn't have a lot of time to spend with them, after a brief round of texting I set up an appointment so that my wife Alice, and son-in-law Eric could go down and purchase it the next day. They found the car to be exactly as described to me. My son-in-law Eric is a professional mechanic and works on custom race cars, and has worked at dealerships before. It is very rare for me to purchase a car that I have not have inspected personally with a fine-tooth comb. I've been working on and maintaining my own automobiles my entire lifetime I am now 66. I can spot accident damage because I have painted my own cars. I can also usually spot where a mechanic has worked on an engine because of marks on the bolts. This car was unmolested. The folks at Bob Wondries Ford have sold me an automobile that I am confident I'll get 200,000 miles out of for a fair price. I turned in a 2002 Toyota Camry as a trade in and received a fair return to help pay for my tax and license. This trade-in had nearly 200,000 miles on it. I'm happy with my experience. I would recommend this dealership to all of my friends. I would definitely buy a car from them again, but I probably won't see them until this one gets 200,000 miles in about another 10 years. Mike Stockton local 728. Read more