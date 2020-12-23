Skip to main content
Albany Subaru

718 San Pablo Ave, Albany, CA 94706
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Albany Subaru

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(3)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

LOVE MY 2021 OUTBACK!

by C. Crider on 12/23/2020

Beautiful automobile inside and out. Large interior with VERY COMFORTABLE SEATS! Great safety package and drives like a dream. Amazing pickup for a 4 cylinder— as good or better that my Sebring 6 cylinder. I could not be happier. MPG 28.5 in town. Ride is smooth with little road noise. Every morning when I see it in my driveway I say “I love this car”. Also GREAT salesman at Albany Subaru, Don Meyers. Very knowledgeable, helpful- friendly and not pushy. I actually enjoyed the experience! Highly recommend this vehicle and Dealership! ...look for Don

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Efficient service

by Barbara on 08/04/2020

Brought my Outback in for its first scheduled maintenance. Employees were friendly, helpful, and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4.5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience w/ Greg

by tsoulsby on 07/11/2008

We stopped in Albany Subarau when we first started looking for a new car. We had no idea what we wanted and Greg walked up as we entered. We were a little hesitant, just because we wanted to browse, but Greg was very patient. he offered his help and didn't hover. We took a look at the Outbacks and the Forester. At the time, the 2009 Forester were just being rolled out. Greg told us how great it was compared to older Foresters, but again we just weren't ready to be sold. To make a long story short, we did more research over the next 1 1/5 months, eventually coming back because of Greg's no pressure sales (we were getting this EVERYWHERE else in the Bay Area). We had done our research, the price was right for the 2009 Forester, and we are now happy owners. I highly recommend Greg and Albany Subaru.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
