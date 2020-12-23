Albany Subaru
Customer Reviews of Albany Subaru
LOVE MY 2021 OUTBACK!
by 12/23/2020on
Beautiful automobile inside and out. Large interior with VERY COMFORTABLE SEATS! Great safety package and drives like a dream. Amazing pickup for a 4 cylinder— as good or better that my Sebring 6 cylinder. I could not be happier. MPG 28.5 in town. Ride is smooth with little road noise. Every morning when I see it in my driveway I say “I love this car”. Also GREAT salesman at Albany Subaru, Don Meyers. Very knowledgeable, helpful- friendly and not pushy. I actually enjoyed the experience! Highly recommend this vehicle and Dealership! ...look for Don
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Efficient service
by 08/04/2020on
Brought my Outback in for its first scheduled maintenance. Employees were friendly, helpful, and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience w/ Greg
by 07/11/2008on
We stopped in Albany Subarau when we first started looking for a new car. We had no idea what we wanted and Greg walked up as we entered. We were a little hesitant, just because we wanted to browse, but Greg was very patient. he offered his help and didn't hover. We took a look at the Outbacks and the Forester. At the time, the 2009 Forester were just being rolled out. Greg told us how great it was compared to older Foresters, but again we just weren't ready to be sold. To make a long story short, we did more research over the next 1 1/5 months, eventually coming back because of Greg's no pressure sales (we were getting this EVERYWHERE else in the Bay Area). We had done our research, the price was right for the 2009 Forester, and we are now happy owners. I highly recommend Greg and Albany Subaru.