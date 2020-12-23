4.5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We stopped in Albany Subarau when we first started looking for a new car. We had no idea what we wanted and Greg walked up as we entered. We were a little hesitant, just because we wanted to browse, but Greg was very patient. he offered his help and didn't hover. We took a look at the Outbacks and the Forester. At the time, the 2009 Forester were just being rolled out. Greg told us how great it was compared to older Foresters, but again we just weren't ready to be sold. To make a long story short, we did more research over the next 1 1/5 months, eventually coming back because of Greg's no pressure sales (we were getting this EVERYWHERE else in the Bay Area). We had done our research, the price was right for the 2009 Forester, and we are now happy owners. I highly recommend Greg and Albany Subaru. Read more