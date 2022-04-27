Gwatney Buick GMC Sherwood
Customer Reviews of Gwatney Buick GMC Sherwood
Purchase of 2022 Sierra v
by 04/27/2022on
Great experience at Gwatney.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super Slow Service & No Communication
by 02/01/2020on
Made an appointment for 7:30 am the earliest they had. Dropped off my truck for an oil change at 7:25. Was told by BJ that everything was on schedule and no problems. He said would be about an hour. I thought this was rather long but sat to wait. 2 hours later I get upset and ask BJ. He then tells me they are just now getting started on my vehicle and it will still be a while. I ask him why he couldn’t inform me of the delay and he just shrugged and said I’m down one person and am behind. I understand this but with no communication I am left to think I just don’t matter and talking with BJ will confirm that point. I will never bring my vehicle back here for service again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Dealership
by 12/30/2019on
From the salesperson, Mary, to the sales manager, and service bay Gwatney has the best and is so customer-oriented.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tire Rotation, Oil and Transmission Fluid Change
by 05/29/2019on
Excellent service, reasonable price but completed expediently.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait and Switch
by 01/21/2019on
Gwatney is running a promotion that claims to offer $2,000 over NADA trade in values on trade in vehicles against a new car. They will not honor this and was told by Mike Neal that they didn't have to and that his manager said that they would not.