1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Made an appointment for 7:30 am the earliest they had. Dropped off my truck for an oil change at 7:25. Was told by BJ that everything was on schedule and no problems. He said would be about an hour. I thought this was rather long but sat to wait. 2 hours later I get upset and ask BJ. He then tells me they are just now getting started on my vehicle and it will still be a while. I ask him why he couldn’t inform me of the delay and he just shrugged and said I’m down one person and am behind. I understand this but with no communication I am left to think I just don’t matter and talking with BJ will confirm that point. I will never bring my vehicle back here for service again. Read more