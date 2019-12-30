Gwatney Buick GMC Sherwood

5700 Landers Rd, Sherwood, AR 72117
(888) 350-7870
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Gwatney Buick GMC Sherwood

3.0
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (2)
sales Rating

Great Dealership

by JImmyco on 12/30/2019

From the salesperson, Mary, to the sales manager, and service bay Gwatney has the best and is so customer-oriented.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Super Slow Service & No Communication

by Dustin on 02/01/2020

Made an appointment for 7:30 am the earliest they had. Dropped off my truck for an oil change at 7:25. Was told by BJ that everything was on schedule and no problems. He said would be about an hour. I thought this was rather long but sat to wait. 2 hours later I get upset and ask BJ. He then tells me they are just now getting started on my vehicle and it will still be a while. I ask him why he couldn’t inform me of the delay and he just shrugged and said I’m down one person and am behind. I understand this but with no communication I am left to think I just don’t matter and talking with BJ will confirm that point. I will never bring my vehicle back here for service again.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Tire Rotation, Oil and Transmission Fluid Change

by sudskjs on 05/29/2019

Excellent service, reasonable price but completed expediently.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Bait and Switch

by Scott on 01/21/2019

Gwatney is running a promotion that claims to offer $2,000 over NADA trade in values on trade in vehicles against a new car. They will not honor this and was told by Mike Neal that they didn't have to and that his manager said that they would not.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
