Orr Nissan of Searcy

3131 W Beebe Capps, Searcy, AR 72143
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Orr Nissan of Searcy

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
1 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Service department is great. Everything else, not so much.

by austin rigsby on 06/14/2021

Service department is fantastic; never had a problem and am always pleased with their work. Sales department is another thing. Salesmen are aggressively pushy and become overly emotional when the aggression doesn't make you cave. Will try selling you a car they don't have on their lot, telling you that you have to buy it before you can even look at it. Just generally rude service from salesmen overall.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Nissan Rogue
Nissan Altima
Nissan Murano
about our dealership

