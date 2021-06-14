1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Service department is fantastic; never had a problem and am always pleased with their work. Sales department is another thing. Salesmen are aggressively pushy and become overly emotional when the aggression doesn't make you cave. Will try selling you a car they don't have on their lot, telling you that you have to buy it before you can even look at it. Just generally rude service from salesmen overall. Read more