1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Still no clean title after 4 months on the used vehicle I purchased from Trotter Ford Pine Bluff. I bought the truck (paid in full) on 10/25/2017 and have still not received the title. I have spoken with Kendall Studdard (Title Clerk) at Trotter several times regarding this matter and have been given different reasons each time as to why I still do not have the title. After she did not return my latest call, I spoke with general manager, Jerry Moorehead who assured me he would get me an answer and call me back in 10 minutes.........That was over a week ago and I haven't heard anything from him or anyone else. Read more